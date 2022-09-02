I've only just realised they got less than £30m for Werner and Gilmour combined (plus paying off the contracts for Barkley and Alonso). In a market where they paid double that for Cucurella it highlights how dysfunctional they are at negotiating.Amusingly Transfermarkt has the market values of their arrivals and departures at almost exactly the same amount; £287.73m for their arrivals and £287.37m for their departures. It's quite the achievement to do that whilst having a net spend of over £200m!