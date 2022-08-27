« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 678 679 680 681 682 [683]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 67319 times)

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,262
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27280 on: Yesterday at 09:03:27 am »
He's the German Di Matteo
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27281 on: Yesterday at 09:20:33 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 09:03:27 am
He's the German Di Matteo
;D

That CL win aside I thought he'd do better.  He inherited a really strong squad and has been heavily backed since but not much to show for it.

Boehly seems to be the polar opposite to FSG in the transfer market.  While it feels like FSG agonise over every transfer - arguably correctly with the amounts involved - Boehly is very impulsive.  I guess Boehly's approach is fine if you're willing and able to keep throwing money in with a relatively low hit rate on transfers.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27282 on: Yesterday at 09:21:36 am »
Koulibaly sure looks a bit shite, or out of place. Mishandling the ball, making the wrong pass, making a rush challenge and missing his opponent.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27283 on: Yesterday at 09:22:31 am »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 09:21:36 am
Koulibaly sure looks a bit shite, or out of place. Mishandling the ball, making the wrong pass, making a rush challenge and missing his opponent.

Scored a good goal though. ;D
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,103
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27284 on: Yesterday at 09:23:27 am »
Mad that they're in the same midfield boat as us, haven't brought anyone new in since 2018.  Yet they've spent so much more and have all those players out on loan.

Weird squad planning with all that backing.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27285 on: Yesterday at 09:56:54 am »
Think they look like the prime candidates to drop out of the top 4. They seem to have downed tools again, its that time of year, but this time theres no Roman Yacht to go plot for another manager sacking.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,431
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27286 on: Yesterday at 10:09:35 am »
Be funny if they sack Tommy T and get Buck Rodgers in.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,722
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27287 on: Yesterday at 11:37:42 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:09:35 am
Be funny if they sack Tommy T and get Buck Rodgers in.
That's the job he's been angling for ever since he left. He'd not be given the financial backing Tuchel's had but he'd have the most expensive squad he's ever used.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27288 on: Yesterday at 11:40:26 am »
They keep wasting money defender where they clearly need a forward, Sterling, Havertz, Mount are not goalscorers. They should've went for Isaak or Gabriel Jesus.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27289 on: Yesterday at 11:40:29 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:09:35 am
Be funny if they sack Tommy T and get Buck Rodgers in.

That would be 'post-match presser' gold. Maybe he could bring his envelopes with him.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,666
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27290 on: Yesterday at 11:55:20 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 11:40:26 am
They keep wasting money defender where they clearly need a forward, Sterling, Havertz, Mount are not goalscorers. They should've went for Isaak or Gabriel Jesus.

They could do with a 9 who brings the other attacking players into the game, like Romelu Lukaku
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27291 on: Yesterday at 12:23:25 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 11:55:20 am
They could do with a 9 who brings the other attacking players into the game, like Romelu Lukaku
Like Firmino  ;)

Lukaku is pretty useless in the build-up play as he has a poor touch and seemingly no awareness of his teammates.  He's great when he can isolate a defender 1v1 (or even 1v2), get his head down and try to work space for a shot.

At least Lukaku, if used properly, would have taken a good share of the goalscoring burden.  As it stands it seems like a lot is going to rest on Sterling with most other goals coming from set-pieces.  That would probably be OK if Tuchel could get their defence functioning.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,623
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27292 on: Yesterday at 01:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:37:42 am
That's the job he's been angling for ever since he left. He'd not be given the financial backing Tuchel's had but he'd have the most expensive squad he's ever used.

Sterling would be happy!
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,845
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27293 on: Yesterday at 02:37:01 pm »
Fofana - £75m
Cucurella - £60m
Sterling - £50m
Koulibaly - £35m
Chukwuemeka - £20m
Slonina - £8m

So around the £250 mill mark again for chelsea, spending is well and truly out of control.Especially those top 2 fees, good grief.

Interesting reading Leicester fans opinion of Fofana, I know its normal to be utterly pissed off and bitter when one of your top players leave, but good grief, they is no love loss for him and his behaviour :lmao 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,722
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27294 on: Yesterday at 02:41:49 pm »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,859
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27295 on: Yesterday at 04:18:06 pm »
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,147
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27296 on: Yesterday at 04:38:47 pm »
Fofana for 70m. Wow - didnt even know he was a thing.

Suddenly the fee we paid for Nunez is looking a bargain.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,262
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27297 on: Yesterday at 04:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:37:01 pm
Fofana - £75m
Cucurella - £60m
Sterling - £50m
Koulibaly - £35m
Chukwuemeka - £20m
Slonina - £8m

So around the £250 mill mark again for chelsea, spending is well and truly out of control.Especially those top 2 fees, good grief.

Interesting reading Leicester fans opinion of Fofana, I know its normal to be utterly pissed off and bitter when one of your top players leave, but good grief, they is no love loss for him and his behaviour :lmao 


78 million for Gvardiol incoming
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,839
  • JFT97
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27298 on: Yesterday at 04:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 04:38:47 pm
Fofana for 70m. Wow - didnt even know he was a thing.

Suddenly the fee we paid for Nunez is looking a bargain.

Rising to £75M with add ons! 

Spent in excess of £250m on players this summer now, with less than £40M made in sales!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:54:05 pm by jonnypb »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,520
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27299 on: Yesterday at 05:29:42 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:50:08 pm
78 million for Gvardiol incoming

Leipzig will wait until next summer when they can get an even higher fee
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,802
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27300 on: Yesterday at 05:34:26 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:29:42 pm
Leipzig will wait until next summer when they can get an even higher fee

Already agreed mate, he's going for a medical and then loaned back.
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,666
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27301 on: Yesterday at 05:46:56 pm »
Mental to sign someone for so much money and loan them straight back. What if he does his achilles or ACL in between now and the return?
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27302 on: Yesterday at 06:00:20 pm »
Fofana in his statement to Leicester fans said he'd never forget how they 'vibrated together'. Think something got lost in translation there.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,802
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27303 on: Yesterday at 06:10:55 pm »
Linked with Rafael Leao now of AC MIlan.  ;D
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27304 on: Yesterday at 06:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:10:55 pm
Linked with Rafael Leao now of AC MIlan.  ;D

 :o They're fucking relentless.
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27305 on: Yesterday at 06:16:42 pm »
Surley these are breaking ffp if all these deals go through?
Logged

Offline Layer 2

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27306 on: Yesterday at 06:55:47 pm »
And some people thought these lot would come out of the whole Abramovich sanction drama not laughing all the way to the bank
Logged

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27307 on: Yesterday at 07:25:53 pm »
I'm so surprised that other Prem clubs, especially a couple in the north west with huge debts, aren't making a bigger deal out of that 1.5 billion owner loan just... disappearing. Maybe its accounted for in the sale and we have to wait for their accounts to be published, but if they've cancelled it then I Imagine other clubs would at the very least want their huge loans no longer considered against them (even if they technically aren't cancelled). That's a huge millstone just taken off and left while the likes of United have 650 million dollars attached to them. Sure United's is to external groups, but it must have an effect on their P&L on their books.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,867
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27308 on: Yesterday at 07:38:42 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 07:25:53 pm
I'm so surprised that other Prem clubs, especially a couple in the north west with huge debts, aren't making a bigger deal out of that 1.5 billion owner loan just... disappearing. Maybe its accounted for in the sale and we have to wait for their accounts to be published, but if they've cancelled it then I Imagine other clubs would at the very least want their huge loans no longer considered against them (even if they technically aren't cancelled). That's a huge millstone just taken off and left while the likes of United have 650 million dollars attached to them. Sure United's is to external groups, but it must have an effect on their P&L on their books.

Kinda like how our debt was gone when we were bought - that's what tends to happen.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27309 on: Today at 03:21:34 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 05:46:56 pm
Mental to sign someone for so much money and loan them straight back. What if he does his achilles or ACL in between now and the return?
Serves them right?
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,225
  • The only club that matters
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27310 on: Today at 02:47:19 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 05:46:56 pm
Mental to sign someone for so much money and loan them straight back. What if he does his achilles or ACL in between now and the return?
Thats the arrangement we had with Juventus for Rush, I think? Never understood that.
Logged

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27311 on: Today at 03:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 27, 2022, 11:20:06 pm
Didn't Arsenal give him away for free?, what is it these days with teams paying way over the odds for veteran strikers?, genuinely no logic to it.

Thats what we said when Man Utd poached the mercenary RVP and he won them the league :(
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,356
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27312 on: Today at 03:14:54 pm »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 03:10:32 pm
Thats what we said when Man Utd poached the mercenary RVP and he won them the league :(

Van Persie was 29 and just coming off the best season of his career.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,598
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27313 on: Today at 04:23:21 pm »
With Aubameyang incoming I am very curious about their wage bill.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,847
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27314 on: Today at 06:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 04:23:21 pm
With Aubameyang incoming I am very curious about their wage bill.
He cant even play, hes broken his jaw.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 678 679 680 681 682 [683]   Go Up
« previous next »
 