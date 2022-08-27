I'm so surprised that other Prem clubs, especially a couple in the north west with huge debts, aren't making a bigger deal out of that 1.5 billion owner loan just... disappearing. Maybe its accounted for in the sale and we have to wait for their accounts to be published, but if they've cancelled it then I Imagine other clubs would at the very least want their huge loans no longer considered against them (even if they technically aren't cancelled). That's a huge millstone just taken off and left while the likes of United have 650 million dollars attached to them. Sure United's is to external groups, but it must have an effect on their P&L on their books.