Tuchel bemoaning his team's lack of killer instinct with chances is quite funny. Has he ever watched Sterling play before? Great movement, great dribbling, great pace, great strength... kicks the ball like his boots are on the wrong feet.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Did Chelsea only sign Cucurella because Man City wanted him and they weren't sure who else to buy?! Seems like Chelsea and Man Utd's recruitment departments are all just blindly following us and City. He's a competent enough defender and can get forward, but he was hardly lighting it up at Brighton to suggest he was worth anywhere near the money Chelsea have spent on him and that's before you consider that Chelsea aren't operating with a blank cheque book any more. They need goals and if Cucurella's awful attempts at goal from good positions against Leeds is anything to go by, he won't be providing any of them. Comical stuff.
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]