Did Chelsea only sign Cucurella because Man City wanted him and they weren't sure who else to buy?! Seems like Chelsea and Man Utd's recruitment departments are all just blindly following us and City. He's a competent enough defender and can get forward, but he was hardly lighting it up at Brighton to suggest he was worth anywhere near the money Chelsea have spent on him and that's before you consider that Chelsea aren't operating with a blank cheque book any more. They need goals and if Cucurella's awful attempts at goal from good positions against Leeds is anything to go by, he won't be providing any of them. Comical stuff.



