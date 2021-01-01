« previous next »
Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"

G Richards

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27240 on: Today at 02:08:51 am
Cant say I was unhappy watching Leeds whack them today.
[new username under construction]

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27241 on: Today at 08:35:22 am
Squad worth hundreds of millions, stockpiled players in the reserves and loans for a decade and still need more players as that's the answer to why we're a bit shit
thaddeus

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27242 on: Today at 09:47:38 am
Tuchel bemoaning his team's lack of killer instinct with chances is quite funny.  Has he ever watched Sterling play before?  Great movement, great dribbling, great pace, great strength... kicks the ball like his boots are on the wrong feet.
Elzar

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27243 on: Today at 09:50:19 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:47:38 am
Tuchel bemoaning his team's lack of killer instinct with chances is quite funny.  Has he ever watched Sterling play before?  Great movement, great dribbling, great pace, great strength... kicks the ball like his boots are on the wrong feet.

A team struggling to score buying Sterling and Gordon is hilarious.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27244 on: Today at 09:53:51 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:47:38 am
Tuchel bemoaning his team's lack of killer instinct with chances is quite funny.  Has he ever watched Sterling play before?  Great movement, great dribbling, great pace, great strength... kicks the ball like his boots are on the wrong feet.
How many attackers have progressed under him anyway?
latortuga

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27245 on: Today at 11:51:58 am
Did Chelsea only sign Cucurella because Man City wanted him and they weren't sure who else to buy?!  Seems like Chelsea and Man Utd's recruitment departments are all just blindly following us and City.  He's a competent enough defender and can get forward, but he was hardly lighting it up at Brighton to suggest he was worth anywhere near the money Chelsea have spent on him and that's before you consider that Chelsea aren't operating with a blank cheque book any more.  They need goals and if Cucurella's awful attempts at goal from good positions against Leeds is anything to go by, he won't be providing any of them.  Comical stuff.

thaddeus

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27246 on: Today at 11:59:29 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 11:51:58 am
Did Chelsea only sign Cucurella because Man City wanted him and they weren't sure who else to buy?!  Seems like Chelsea and Man Utd's recruitment departments are all just blindly following us and City.  He's a competent enough defender and can get forward, but he was hardly lighting it up at Brighton to suggest he was worth anywhere near the money Chelsea have spent on him and that's before you consider that Chelsea aren't operating with a blank cheque book any more.  They need goals and if Cucurella's awful attempts at goal from good positions against Leeds is anything to go by, he won't be providing any of them.  Comical stuff.
Right now they are.  I think when the dust settles and they bring in somebody competent to run their recruitment they're going to be left nursing one hell of a hangover from this transfer window.  The unknown is whether being so wasteful will have any long-term ramifications or if the owners just take it on the chin and pour more money in.

As was outlined on an earlier page it's very difficult for Chelsea to breach FFP so the only constraint is sense and that's something Boehly seems short of.
