« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 677 678 679 680 681 [682]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 60638 times)

Online G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27240 on: Today at 02:08:51 am »
Cant say I was unhappy watching Leeds whack them today.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 677 678 679 680 681 [682]   Go Up
« previous next »
 