Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"

Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 12:35:15 pm
Yeah FDJ was the first domino but what if it means they fall the way that sees City go for Bellingham?
Nobody is signing Bellingham this summer.  Dortmund have seen to that by selling Haaland.

If anything it might mean Man City buy a replacement this summer - someone mentioned Verrati being linked in an earlier post - and therefore aren't in the market for a central midfielder next summer.  Similarly for Chelsea blurting all their money this summer, they won't be in a position to repeat the trick next summer.

If we go in for Bellingham I'd expect our biggest rivals to sign him will be Man U.  Just one more reason to hope they have a terrible season.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:25:09 pm
Spending big is one thing - spending more than anyone in any window in 10 years or so seems wild......

Yeah it's fishy if you ask me. Reports were he wanted to run them like FSG, he's come in and spent like Roman on steroids and cocaine. It can't be sustainable, from a wages POV alone. Something suspect about it for sure.
it seems ludicrous doesn't it.

if the PL version of FFP is to be meaningful, why don't they set out a broad rolling "net-spend guidline" for each team so this can be tracked? 

obviously there's a lot of give and take on it - due to the timing of players arriving/leaving and bonuses and salaries paid etc - but the numbers are there to be crunched .... shining some light on it would clean out a lot of the dirt and eliminate the suspicion that a team like this lot (and the Bitters) are simply fukking with the rules over and over again.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:38:26 pm
it seems ludicrous doesn't it.

if the PL version of FFP is to be meaningful, why don't they set out a broad rolling "net-spend guidline" for each team so this can be tracked? 

obviously there's a lot of give and take on it - due to the timing of players arriving/leaving and bonuses and salaries paid etc - but the numbers are there to be crunched .... shining some light on it would clean out a lot of the dirt and eliminate the suspicion that a team like this lot (and the Bitters) are simply fukking with the rules over and over again.

I think with Everton there's the whiff that it's catching up with them though...they had to sell Ricarlison to get anything done this summer etc. This 'new' chelsea is supposedly 1.6 BILLION in debt and the new guy is looking like spending more than ever. Commercially they can't match us, their wage bill is huge already and he's obviously richer than all of us on here combined will ever be, but he's not a petro state with a limitless pot. There's something very off about it.
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 03:10:30 pm
I think with Everton there's the whiff that it's catching up with them though...they had to sell Ricarlison to get anything done this summer etc. This 'new' chelsea is supposedly 1.6 BILLION in debt and the new guy is looking like spending more than ever. Commercially they can't match us, their wage bill is huge already and he's obviously richer than all of us on here combined will ever be, but he's not a petro state with a limitless pot. There's something very off about it.
yep, it's not just a whiff of something a bit off, it stinks to high heaven and the PL are doing eff all about it as per usual.

quelle bloody surprise.
The PL are complicit in any financial disasters that occur to Everton from here on out. The Premier League has clear rules about what loss (none-infrastructure generating) a club can absorb over a set amount of time and even following the sale of Richarlison, that didnt put them into the realms of being anywhere close to FFP compliant.

By my reckoning, theyd need to generate another £60m - £100m in sales or wage bill reductions in order to be compliant. The period is rolling so they wouldnt necessarily have to do it now, but every time they add to their wage bill (which seems to have increased with substantial wages for Tarkowski and Coady) and spending £30m+ on Onana, theyre again getting deeper into the shit. Why theyve not been embargoed I need someone with more knowledge on the situation to explain to me.

The Premier League wont do anything, they never do on the issues that matter. Everton would be in The Championship now if they did act, having been blocked from January signings and Richarlison banned for flare throwing or lashing out in the Derby, take your pick.

Someone in the other thread asked the question how can they loan Adams in when theyve already two others loans. I think its because the rule only applies domestically, but I thought Allis move was still a loan at present?
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:31:01 pm
The PL are complicit in any financial disasters that occur to Everton from here on out. The Premier League has clear rules about what loss (none-infrastructure generating) a club can absorb over a set amount of time and even following the sale of Richarlison, that didnt put them into the realms of being anywhere close to FFP compliant.

By my reckoning, theyd need to generate another £60m - £100m in sales or wage bill reductions in order to be compliant. The period is rolling so they wouldnt necessarily have to do it now, but every time they add to their wage bill (which seems to have increased with substantial wages for Tarkowski and Coady) and spending £30m+ on Onana, theyre again getting deeper into the shit. Why theyve not been embargoed I need someone with more knowledge on the situation to explain to me.

The Premier League wont do anything, they never do on the issues that matter. Everton would be in The Championship now if they did act, having been blocked from January signings and Richarlison banned for flare throwing or lashing out in the Derby, take your pick.

Someone in the other thread asked the question how can they loan Adams in when theyve already two others loans. I think its because the rule only applies domestically, but I thought Allis move was still a loan at present?

Alli's move was permanent, apparantly no upfront cost, but transfer could rise to 40m depending on clauses being met

Boehly spending looks like it will continue like this for yrs, if it was a spending splurge for 1 summer only, I would expect players under the age of 23 being bought (possibly then loaned out), who could fund future business.  Boehly is making Roman look like an old lady buying groceries with coupons, Loadsa money chelsea look here to stay.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:08:26 pm
Nobody is signing Bellingham this summer.  Dortmund have seen to that by selling Haaland.

If anything it might mean Man City buy a replacement this summer - someone mentioned Verrati being linked in an earlier post - and therefore aren't in the market for a central midfielder next summer.  Similarly for Chelsea blurting all their money this summer, they won't be in a position to repeat the trick next summer.

If we go in for Bellingham I'd expect our biggest rivals to sign him will be Man U.  Just one more reason to hope they have a terrible season.

City could sell Silva for 80 and offer 120 for Bellingham.

Dortmund wont turn that kind of money down.
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 06:36:57 pm
Alli's move was permanent, apparantly no upfront cost, but transfer could rise to 40m depending on clauses being met

Boehly spending looks like it will continue like this for yrs, if it was a spending splurge for 1 summer only, I would expect players under the age of 23 being bought (possibly then loaned out), who could fund future business.  Boehly is making Roman look like an old lady buying groceries with coupons, Loadsa money chelsea look here to stay.
Maybe the Twitter post referred to above was referencing something similar to Alli's transfer.  It's set-up like a loan so that the transfer fee can be moved into a different window but the paperwork actually changes hands right away.  My old man always taught me to stay well clear of the never-never!

Premier League clubs can only loan two players at any one time, irrespective of where they're loaned from.  There is a max of four loans in a season but that means cancelling a loan to free up the slot to use elsewhere.  It's not the Everton thread but I can see Everton cancelling the Vinagre loan at some point if it means they can bring in another forward (possibly a January stunt though).
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 06:38:16 pm
City could sell Silva for 80 and offer 120 for Bellingham.

Dortmund wont turn that kind of money down.

why do people keep trotting out this line?

First - Silva isn't going for 80m.
Second - Dortmund have shown they will readily say no to multiple top tier sales - like last summer - Sancho only. This summer Halaand only.
Chelsea are cheating in plain sight. They were subject to sanctions last season so should not have made any profit. How can they then spunk £200m on players with very little going the other way in sales?

In short, Roman may have gone but theyre still c*nts.
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 06:54:22 pm
Chelsea are cheating in plain sight. They were subject to sanctions last season so should not have made any profit. How then can they can spunk £200m on players with very little going the other way in sales?

In short, Roman may have gone but theyre still c*nts.

they were cnuts before Roman arrived, tbf.
I wonder if this new fella has the finances to back this up or he's taking a huge gamble and banking on them definitely playing CL football for the next shit load of years. Their wage bill alone, it's bound to be massive isnt it if they get a few of these deals done. They were already what - 2nd/3rd in terms of wages in the league before any of this. Sterling, Koulabaly, De Jong, Aubamayang. If they add those 4 that's another million a week, and the rest.
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:47:28 pm
I wonder if this new fella has the finances to back this up or he's taking a huge gamble and banking on them definitely playing CL football for the next shit load of years. Their wage bill alone, it's bound to be massive isnt it if they get a few of these deals done. They were already what - 2nd/3rd in terms of wages in the league before any of this. Sterling, Koulabaly, De Jong, Aubamayang. If they add those 4 that's another million a week, and the rest.

I don't think they're in any immediate danger of dropping out of the CL spaces, not with the format change that seems specifically designed to let Man United in through the back door. Doesn't mean the new owner isn't taking a big risk though - Chelsea don't have the fake sponsorship deals Abu Dhabi have to back their spending up, and their commercial reach is almost as bad as Everton's. :D
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:46:10 pm
why do people keep trotting out this line?

First - Silva isn't going for 80m.
Second - Dortmund have shown they will readily say no to multiple top tier sales - like last summer - Sancho only. This summer Halaand only.

August: Barcelona sign Silva for £80 to be paid off over 4 seasons.
September: Barcelona sign new 4-year contract with UAE based company for £20m a season. 
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm
August: Barcelona sign Silva for £80 to be paid off over 4 seasons.
September: Barcelona sign new 4-year contract with UAE based company for £20m a season.

They must be hard up if they have to spread eighty quid over four seasons.
Is Fofana really an 85 million prospect or has someone at the Bridge been puffing away at something? Looks injury-prone and hasn't played much football in his career.
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 01:21:53 pm
Is Fofana really an 85 million prospect or has someone at the Bridge been puffing away at something? Looks injury-prone and hasn't played much football in his career.
He was very important for Leicester and him being injured was a disaster for them.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:53:36 pm
He was very important for Leicester and him being injured was a disaster for them.

I don't think that makes him worth 85m. There is a lot of projection in that number. They must see/hope that he develops into a VVD level player for that money.

Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:56:27 pm
I don't think that makes him worth 85m. There is a lot of projection in that number. They must see/hope that he develops into a VVD level player for that money.


Thats the chelsea/united are desperate price.

But I guess it also reflects that they really dont want to sell, and would need to replace at short notice.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:53:36 pm
He was very important for Leicester and him being injured was a disaster for them.
Him being injured did seem to coincide with them looking like conceding from every set piece.  I know Rodgers referenced his absence a few times as being a big cause of their defensive problems (with the caveat that any player is always much better when they're unavailable due to injury!).  Apart from that very unfortunate injury from a really poor tackle he's not shown any signs of being injury prone.

If we were linked with him for £85m I'd think FSG had taken leave of their senses.  He had a very good first season for Leicester that followed on from a very good season at St. Etienne.  That's still not a lot of football and he's got limited European experience and no international experience.  Leicester do seem skilled at extracting good prices for their players though, Chilwell and Maguire amongst them.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:00:47 pm
Him being injured did seem to coincide with them looking like conceding from every set piece.  I know Rodgers referenced his absence a few times as being a big cause of their defensive problems (with the caveat that any player is always much better when they're unavailable due to injury!).  Apart from that very unfortunate injury from a really poor tackle he's not shown any signs of being injury prone.

If we were linked with him for £85m I'd think FSG had taken leave of their senses.  He had a very good first season for Leicester that followed on from a very good season at St. Etienne.  That's still not a lot of football and he's got limited European experience and no international experience.  Leicester do seem skilled at extracting good prices for their players though, Chilwell and Maguire amongst them.

Don't forget that Soyunchu is straight trash too. He was found out very quickly the year before - and was just terrible last year.
He's certainly been made to look a lot better by a collective drop off of Leicester players since he was injured (Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Ndidi, Tielemans), Justin and Pereira also being injured so had the likes of Thomas and Amartey in defence a fair bit too. He's a good player, high ceiling, but fuck me sideways if they've already offered £80 million and are still negotiating after it being rejected..... Leicester could literally get their stadium expansion paid for with this.
It is mental from Chelsea. With those kind of sums you're giving yourself no wiggle room. He basically has to be one of, if not the best defender in the league to justify it and it's grossly unfair to have a youngster with so little football under his belt carrying that expectation.
