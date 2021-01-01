I think Boehly is living his best life. Flying around Europe, eating and drinking well and making deals until Tuchel tells him no. Sounds pretty nice to me. In the end he'll hire a front office to clean up the mess he's making now and nobody will care long term.



As far as Cucerella, it's probably the same mistake FSG made with Carroll because MLB trades are always looked at from the "net" perspective and not what it does to the market overall. Boehly probably only views it as a ~£40m price or whatever after the Colwill fee from Brighton in return. That's just not the way European football markets work though and now he's setting a bad precedent for his club as far as what they're willing to pay for sub-superstar level players in that position.