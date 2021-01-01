« previous next »
Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"

Dave McCoy

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27120 on: Today at 12:30:24 am
I think Boehly is living his best life. Flying around Europe, eating and drinking well and making deals until Tuchel tells him no. Sounds pretty nice to me. In the end he'll hire a front office to clean up the mess he's making now and nobody will care long term.

As far as Cucerella, it's probably the same mistake FSG made with Carroll because MLB trades are always looked at from the "net" perspective and not what it does to the market overall. Boehly probably only views it as a ~£40m price or whatever after the Colwill fee from Brighton in return. That's just not the way European football markets work though and now he's setting a bad precedent for his club as far as what they're willing to pay for sub-superstar level players in that position.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27121 on: Today at 02:41:53 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:44:30 pm
If Tap-In has stolen it from a good source, they are paying £62 mill for Cuccurella  :o

No pressure on Tuchel this season lol.


Marc Cucarella would have to be the next Ashley Cole to justify that fee. It's a ridiculous fee that sets a precedent going forward. Brighton have taken them to the cleaners
Peabee

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27122 on: Today at 04:15:40 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:30:24 am
I think Boehly is living his best life. Flying around Europe, eating and drinking well and making deals until Tuchel tells him no. Sounds pretty nice to me. In the end he'll hire a front office to clean up the mess he's making now and nobody will care long term.

As far as Cucerella, it's probably the same mistake FSG made with Carroll because MLB trades are always looked at from the "net" perspective and not what it does to the market overall. Boehly probably only views it as a ~£40m price or whatever after the Colwill fee from Brighton in return. That's just not the way European football markets work though and now he's setting a bad precedent for his club as far as what they're willing to pay for sub-superstar level players in that position.

Hell have all the agents calling him inviting him to dinner.

Also, I read that he said hed copy Liverpool and City In giving Tuchel full autonomy on transfers. But thats not how we work! Apparently, Tuchel is the one requesting these players and theyre not using scouts, analysts or any recruitment team.

Hes appointed himself sporting director whereas at the LA Dodgers its Friedman responsible for recruitment, isnt it?
 
Hes literally playing Football Manager.
Racer

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27123 on: Today at 02:19:49 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on August  3, 2022, 08:00:03 pm
£52 mill for Marc Cucurella, thats some hefty money, Chelsea yet again splashing a load of cash.

Sky (yes I know) are reporting in excess of £60m. After this signing Chelsea have already spent c£170m with more to come this window. How are they adhering to FFP?

SamLad

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27124 on: Today at 02:21:29 pm
Quote from: Racer on Today at 02:19:49 pm
Sky (yes I know) are reporting in excess of £60m. After this signing Chelsea have already spent c£170m with more to come this window. How are they adhering to FFP?
BBC says £60m as well
has gone odd

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27125 on: Today at 02:40:40 pm
Didnt the plastics have a gorge in the transfer market last year to, though think they recouped most of it in sales.  .. Currently a net spend of -£160m and counting for this year and they already have quite a bloated squad.

Headless chickens with a wallet, trying to settle all those players in time for the season will be fun. Am sure Tuchel will lift the top moaner trophy again to when it goes pear shaped and has to spend another £100m on "tweaks".

What a crappy football club.
Dim Glas

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27126 on: Today at 02:49:46 pm
Quote from: Racer on Today at 02:19:49 pm
Sky (yes I know) are reporting in excess of £60m. After this signing Chelsea have already spent c£170m with more to come this window. How are they adhering to FFP?

yeah that was the original fee.

It is now 62 mill, utterly bonkers.

If the get Forfana in as well and another midfielder as rumoured, they will end up spending in excess of 300 mill this summer  :o

afc turkish

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27127 on: Today at 02:52:06 pm
Quote from: Racer on Today at 02:19:49 pm
Sky (yes I know) are reporting in excess of £60m. After this signing Chelsea have already spent c£170m with more to come this window. How are they adhering to FFP?



Hazardous endeavour, that...
