He might have a point if theyre not signing players but theyve spent as much money as anyone, on a team that already finished 3rd and got to 2 finals. Ive no doubt by the time the window shuts theyll have more players in and be the biggest spenders this window. Theyve also got loan players like Broja and Gallagher. Hes hardly managing with restraints, nothing Chelsea can do about players wanting to play for Barca instead of a plastic club. Maybe when Roman was there hed dip behind the sofa and theyd double the wages on offer then wonder how good their team is. Those days are gone, managers have to manage now and while he did well being the neutral spokesman when Roman was selling the club and Ukraine getting invaded, hes not a neutral observer anymore, needs to get back to his role as manager.