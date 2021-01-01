« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,065
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27000 on: Yesterday at 08:09:35 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 07:34:55 am
I would be surprised if Tuchel lasts the season there.

Hopefully it unravels for him now. He's been key for them since Lampard left.

Since about November though they haven't done well, apart from their usual game raising against us which ultimately resulted in two cup final defeats and a home league draw.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,392
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27001 on: Yesterday at 08:17:43 am
Just watched the highlights - Tuchels comments about his side not being willing to commit to Arsenals effort levels isnt just correct, its a huge understatement.

Not sure whether thats evidence of them not being match sharp yet having started training a bit later, or a true problem within the camp because there just seemed to be no effort there. And not I dont want to get injured in a friendly lack of effort, more downing tools levels.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27002 on: Yesterday at 08:21:46 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:17:43 am
Just watched the highlights - Tuchels comments about his side not being willing to commit to Arsenals effort levels isnt just correct, its a huge understatement.

Not sure whether thats evidence of them not being match sharp yet having started training a bit later, or a true problem within the camp because there just seemed to be no effort there. And not I dont want to get injured in a friendly lack of effort, more downing tools levels.

Thing is, Tuchel has the power to not play these players that want to leave. Might be a good starting point!
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,392
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27003 on: Yesterday at 08:23:20 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:21:46 am
Thing is, Tuchel has the power to not play these players that want to leave. Might be a good starting point!
That one seems to have escaped him when throwing them under the bus. He will either wrestle back control with a fairly cut-throat glut of sales late in the window, or hell implode this season.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,124
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27004 on: Yesterday at 08:47:07 am
Can you read that much into pre-season though?
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,633
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27005 on: Yesterday at 10:40:06 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:47:07 am
Can you read that much into pre-season though?

Read his interview though, he is questioning a lot of player's attitudes. Do you think Klopp would put up with our players lacking effort and stuff. Of course, it's not wise to dismiss them but by the very fact he is going in so hard now, indicates he has real concerns about a number of players.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,065
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27006 on: Yesterday at 10:55:04 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:21:46 am
Thing is, Tuchel has the power to not play these players that want to leave. Might be a good starting point!


This was their team: Chelsea: Mendy; James (Hudson-Odoi 73), Chalobah (Sarr 44), Thiago Silva (Koulibaly 73), Emerson (Alonso h/t), Gallagher (Kovacic h/t), Jorginho (c) (Ampadu 73), Mount (Ziyech 64), Sterling (Pulisic h/t), Havertz (Batshuayi 64), Werner (Azpilicueta h/t).

I doubt those looking to leave started the game, maybe 1 or 2 and then a couple of the subs.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,543
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27007 on: Yesterday at 01:14:51 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:02:33 am
Adam Newson
@AdamNewson

Tuchel: "I saw a team in Arsenal who are mentally committed to a level of exhaustion that we could not match physically and mentally because we have a lot of players who are thinking about leaving and looking at their options." #CFC

And also:

Tuchel on lack of goal threat: "We have the same issues because we have the same players.

He says stuff like that then whinges about players wanting out and about needing to buy more new players, and he wonders why some of the players priorities is leaving.

Its very much Tuchels way though, he gets it in his head that he wants certain players, and be damned those already there. Hes already got Sterling in, and despite struggles for a couple of them, the group of attackers he has there is significantly more talented than much of the league.  A less egotisical coach would get far more out of what he had at his disposal. 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Enraged

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27008 on: Yesterday at 01:16:44 pm
What a moaning twat he's spend 100's of million get on with the job just look at Klopp 1st few seasons wheeling and dealing in the market.
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27009 on: Yesterday at 01:43:51 pm
Quote from: Enraged on Yesterday at 01:16:44 pm
What a moaning twat he's spend 100's of million get on with the job just look at Klopp 1st few seasons wheeling and dealing in the market.
Chequebook manager.
SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27010 on: Yesterday at 02:35:41 pm
he constantly behaves like a spoled child.  totally incapable of any leadership or man-management.
Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27011 on: Yesterday at 03:45:36 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:14:51 pm
And also:

Tuchel on lack of goal threat: "We have the same issues because we have the same players.

He says stuff like that then whinges about players wanting out and about needing to buy more new players, and he wonders why some of the players priorities is leaving.

Its very much Tuchels way though, he gets it in his head that he wants certain players, and be damned those already there. Hes already got Sterling in, and despite struggles for a couple of them, the group of attackers he has there is significantly more talented than much of the league.  A less egotisical coach would get far more out of what he had at his disposal.
If Abramovich was still in charge, you'd feel his sacking would be inevitable over the course of the season.

He's got a lot more leeway to make demands with an inexperienced ownership group.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,426
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27012 on: Yesterday at 03:52:04 pm
Its not demands, hes literally doing what I expect Conte will do at some point this season and setting up a please sack me situation, so he can go to Real/PSG/Inter
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27013 on: Yesterday at 04:40:28 pm
I for one am stunned that a setup whereby the manager, playing and coaching staff are only there because of the obscene amounts of money on offer is now falling apart shortly after the source of that obscene amount of money fucked off.

Absolutely stunned.
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,633
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27014 on: Yesterday at 05:07:42 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:52:04 pm
Its not demands, hes literally doing what I expect Conte will do at some point this season and setting up a please sack me situation, so he can go to Real/PSG/Inter

He's already done his time at PSG, I would doubt he'd want to go back there.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,065
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27015 on: Yesterday at 05:09:11 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 03:45:36 pm
If Abramovich was still in charge, you'd feel his sacking would be inevitable over the course of the season.

He's got a lot more leeway to make demands with an inexperienced ownership group.

Hopefully it's 3rd season Mourinho territory. He doesn't seem a longevity manager.

He'll be regretting signing that extension just before Abramavich fucked off and be eyeing up his next job.

He is a top end coach though. He's kept them competitive since Lampard was shite there.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,543
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27016 on: Yesterday at 05:31:56 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:52:04 pm
Its not demands, hes literally doing what I expect Conte will do at some point this season and setting up a please sack me situation, so he can go to Real/PSG/Inter

Tuchel will be hoping Nagelsmann underwhelms again this year and Bayern sack him.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,303
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27017 on: Yesterday at 08:48:00 pm
Something doesnt add up here though. The press have been briefed repeatedly that Tuchel now has a say in transfers unlike before where Roman and Marina didnt give a shit what the manager wanted. Theyve also clearly been spending if the reported fees and wages for their completed transfers are anywhere near accurate. Due to the weather issues for the ManC game I ended up watching some of this game and while Im not going to waste brain power analyzing a preseason game it reminded me of our ManU game where any mistake led to a goal but overall the play wasnt bad.

Unless theres another shoe to drop I wouldnt be so quick to right these off, think this is more motivational than anything else. Tuchel seems pretty strange so he may think this is all fine to say.
CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27018 on: Today at 02:10:00 am
Tuchel taking zero accountability and throwing his players under the bus? Just par the course for him. Happened at Dortmund and PSG, he always shifts blame on to others.

I called it that this was a massive transition period and it very much seems like hes going to lose the dressing room like he has done before

Very much think there is a spot open in the Top 4 for either Arsenal or Utd if they are up to it. Think Spurs easily get Top 3, think Spurs will be like Chelsea last season. Not challenging for the title but comfortable holding down 3rd.
CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27019 on: Today at 02:13:21 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:40:06 am
Read his interview though, he is questioning a lot of player's attitudes. Do you think Klopp would put up with our players lacking effort and stuff. Of course, it's not wise to dismiss them but by the very fact he is going in so hard now, indicates he has real concerns about a number of players.

Difference is Klopp would handle it behind the scenes, not in front of the media

Doing it with the media is basically preemptively shifting blame so he can go "See I told you so, this is why we are struggling"
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27020 on: Today at 04:05:18 am
He might have a point if theyre not signing players but theyve spent as much money as anyone, on a team that already finished 3rd and got to 2 finals. Ive no doubt by the time the window shuts theyll have more players in and be the biggest spenders this window. Theyve also got loan players like Broja and Gallagher. Hes hardly managing with restraints, nothing Chelsea can do about players wanting to play for Barca instead of a plastic club. Maybe when Roman  was there hed dip behind the sofa and theyd double the wages on offer then wonder how good their team is. Those days are gone, managers have to manage now and while he did well being the neutral spokesman when Roman was selling the club and Ukraine getting invaded, hes not a neutral observer anymore, needs to get back to his role as manager.
