He might have a point if theyre not signing players but theyve spent as much money as anyone, on a team that already finished 3rd and got to 2 finals. Ive no doubt by the time the window shuts theyll have more players in and be the biggest spenders this window. Theyve also got loan players like Broja and Gallagher. Hes hardly managing with restraints, nothing Chelsea can do about players wanting to play for Barca instead of a plastic club. Maybe when Roman was there hed dip behind the sofa and theyd double the wages on offer then wonder how good their team is. Those days are gone, managers have to manage now and while he did well being the neutral spokesman when Roman was selling the club and Ukraine getting invaded, hes not a neutral observer anymore, needs to get back to his role as manager.