Somebody more educated in Italian football and the Senegal national team will likely correct me on this but Koulibaly has, as far as I know, predominantly played in back fours. Football is football but new team, new league and new formation leaves plenty of room for things to go wrong.



Chelsea's transfers so far have a very post-Fergie Man U feel about them and that's definitely not a compliment.



Exclusively on the left hand side of a back four. Which also makes me wonder why the Kimpembe link and originally Ake - both CBs who’ve virtually only played on the left of a four. I also want to know who is going to be the aerial ball winner for Chelsea - because it certainly won’t be Koulibaly. It was Christensen and Azpilicueta who contested and won the most in the air.I rate Koulibaly but there were other options that made more long term and economic sense for Chelsea. Elzar summed it up very well a few pages back after I’d given a bit more detail on Koulibaly - they’ve spent a lot of money to essentially replace exactly what Rudiger gave them. Spending money but not necessarily improving.