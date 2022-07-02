So is being a commie



You're still allowed to mind.



Omicron has made sure you need at least three doses to even be remotely protected. Yet the US government insists that two doses is more than enough even though that's basically like being unjabbed at this point.



I'm sure Kanté can stay in prime shape back home anyway. Half of his game is running so he just needs a treadmill and he's good to go.



Your facts are wrong but I cant be arsed pulling them apart because it clearly isnt going to sink in.Kante is entitled to do as he wishes and people are entitled to base their opinions on those actions (or lack of in this instance).If Kante said Im not going to America because I believe in demons and theres lots of demons in America people would probably think its a bit weird, and the thing that such a claim would share with choosing not to get a vaccine would be that both are based on the lack of any good evidence to support them.People can choose what they want to do and other people can choose whether or not they agree with that or whether of not they like them for doing so which is all that was happening in this thread until you jumped on the subject.