Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26840 on: Yesterday at 12:26:01 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:24:49 am
While he was a gamechanger, he has also seemed to be far more willing to work with the structure at the club too, unlike Rodgers who always wanted things his own way on transfers despite showing little aptitude for it.

It was clear after the whole Dempsey/Henderson debacle in Rodgers's first window (after he'd blown the budget on Joe Allen and Borini) that things were going to be a mess in terms of transfers. Downing/Carroll/Adam the previous year, too. Rodgers spent the rest of his time here briefing against the 'transfer committee'.

A collegiate approach needs a manager who'll buy into that which is another way we struck gold with Klopp. Tuchel can be combustive.
Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26841 on: Yesterday at 01:08:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:26:01 pm
It was clear after the whole Dempsey/Henderson debacle in Rodgers's first window (after he'd blown the budget on Joe Allen and Borini) that things were going to be a mess in terms of transfers. Downing/Carroll/Adam the previous year, too. Rodgers spent the rest of his time here briefing against the 'transfer committee'.

A collegiate approach needs a manager who'll buy into that which is another way we struck gold with Klopp. Tuchel can be combustive.
Kenny signed Downing, Adam and Carroll.
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26842 on: Yesterday at 01:15:33 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 01:08:49 pm
Kenny signed Downing, Adam and Carroll.

I'm aware of that, I said they were the year before. Although Kenny was a temporary manager when we broke our record on Carroll.
Sharado

  Stop crying
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26843 on: Yesterday at 03:58:35 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on June 20, 2022, 02:23:36 pm
. We clearly struck gold (well platinum, gold, unobtanium, whatever) with Klopp but FSG have put the right people in the right spots, which is why we keep signing really good players and improving everywhere off the pitch.


Snipped it but there's clearly some truth in this post. Edwards, in particular, has completely revolutionized transfers. But I guess we'll only truly know the value of one side when one side's departed. You could say, I guess, that we might find out this season if Nunez was crap that maybe Ward isn't quite edwards [though the way we've gone about our business wouldn't suggest that just yet - think we've done well]. But fundamentally we'll only truly see how good 'the system' is when Klopp leaves. He's one in 7 billion really. Personally I can't see anyone coming in and doing as well, but time will tell. If I had to guess I'd say we'd continue to be well run but Klopp got a tune out of a squad that had gone to shit under Rodgers. I don't think it insults any of the people behind the scenes to say he's the element that makes the biggest difference, and by far.
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26844 on: Yesterday at 04:01:12 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 01:08:49 pm
Kenny signed Downing, Adam and Carroll.

Damien Comolli was running the transfers at the time. And to be fair to him, he has also signed Suarez and Henderson ...
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26845 on: Yesterday at 04:15:48 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 03:58:35 pm
Snipped it but there's clearly some truth in this post. Edwards, in particular, has completely revolutionized transfers. But I guess we'll only truly know the value of one side when one side's departed. You could say, I guess, that we might find out this season if Nunez was crap that maybe Ward isn't quite edwards [though the way we've gone about our business wouldn't suggest that just yet - think we've done well]. But fundamentally we'll only truly see how good 'the system' is when Klopp leaves. He's one in 7 billion really. I can't see anyone coming in and doing as well, but time will tell. If I had to guess I'd say we'd continue to be well run but Klopp got a tune out of a squad that had gone to shit under Rodgers. I don't think it insults any of the people behind the scenes to say he's the element that makes the biggest difference, and by far.
The thing about our dealings under Rodgers was that we didn't have a clear blueprint which was actually to his credit because he adapted to get the best of the team that he had. We initially brought the Welsh Xavi in to play tiki-taka but then we signed Aly Cissokho who was poor on the ball. In such a situation, some good players simply wouldn't fit in.

In addition to that, Klopp is simply a greater draw than Rodgers who couldn't attract players like Alexis for example. We wouldn't have signed Virg under Rodgers. No chance.

Everyone is pulling in the right direction now and there are no longer "Committee signing" and "Rodgers signing" leaks. We are simply a more attractive team to for with a clear blueprint. The fact that we on here know who would fit, and who's a Liverpool player says it all about our harmonized approach.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26846 on: Yesterday at 10:03:25 pm
Staggering the amount of praise Boehly is getting from Chelsea fans for the Lukaku loan deal he supposedly brokered
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26847 on: Yesterday at 10:06:02 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:03:25 pm
Staggering the amount of praise Boehly is getting from Chelsea fans for the Lukaku loan deal he supposedly brokered

Got to be Chelsea's worst transfer, which is saying something considering the amount of money they've wasted since 2003. Probably one of the worst transfers of all time actually.
Iska

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26848 on: Yesterday at 10:18:10 pm
Id agree with that.  All the other wasteful megatransfers at that level - Coutinho, Joao Felix, Hazard, Grealish so far - have at least worked a bit and you could see they were good players.  Lukakus just been horribly exposed as not of that level at all.  Dembeles the only other one thats been such a disaster that Id compare the Lukaku deal.

Edit: actually the Griezmann deal probably gets my vote as the absolute worst.  Quite how Barcelona couldnt make that work, and went into it evidently with no plan to make it work, I will never understand.
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26849 on: Today at 07:31:22 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:03:25 pm
Staggering the amount of praise Boehly is getting from Chelsea fans for the Lukaku loan deal he supposedly brokered

It seems the praise was due to Tuchel wanting rid and he's backed him.

It's a bad deal though. He'll turn 30 next season so value wise it won't help (he'll just flat track bully his way through the league again). They should have ensured they got someone in return at least.

They've just fell into the Serie A club option-to-buy loan trap.
Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26850 on: Today at 09:23:03 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:15:33 pm
I'm aware of that, I said they were the year before. Although Kenny was a temporary manager when we broke our record on Carroll.

Tbf to Kenny, he had literally only just taken charge, we'd just lost Torres, and Newcastle knew we were both flush and desperate. In hindsight, we would have been better off without Carroll and just relying as best we could on Suarez, but hindsight is a wonderful thing...
LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26851 on: Today at 09:41:39 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:23:03 am
Tbf to Kenny, he had literally only just taken charge, we'd just lost Torres, and Newcastle knew we were both flush and desperate. In hindsight, we would have been better off without Carroll and just relying as best we could on Suarez, but hindsight is a wonderful thing...

Think this is where FSG and the team have done really well to learn not to bow to fan pressure. There would have been outrage had we sold Torres and not brought anybody in, especially that early on in their tenure, but as you said it would have been the right thing to do. Not sure who we could have got the following summer but they would have been a damn sight better than Carroll.

Unfortunately doesn't stop people demanding more transfers every window though!
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26852 on: Today at 09:52:01 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:23:03 am
Tbf to Kenny, he had literally only just taken charge, we'd just lost Torres, and Newcastle knew we were both flush and desperate. In hindsight, we would have been better off without Carroll and just relying as best we could on Suarez, but hindsight is a wonderful thing...

From memory we played our best stuff under Kenny when we had Suarez combining well with Maxi, Kuyt and Meireles with a more solid midfield platform behind them. It was all quite fluid that back end of 10/11.

Definitely then changed that up in the summer of 11/12 which felt like signings geared to getting the best out of Carroll.
xbugawugax

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26853 on: Today at 10:14:15 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:23:03 am
Tbf to Kenny, he had literally only just taken charge, we'd just lost Torres, and Newcastle knew we were both flush and desperate. In hindsight, we would have been better off without Carroll and just relying as best we could on Suarez, but hindsight is a wonderful thing...

yup surely.

but imagine the bad press and noise that FSG would be getting if they didnt get anyone in. And that was when we are in the building phase.

The fanbase would probably be pretty restless then. Well the fanbase now would surely be suspiciously looking at FSG is we didn't get anyone in after mane left too unfortunately.

Be interesting how chelsea perform next season. Surely their spending is not done yet. But a strikeforce of Haverts, mount, pulisic and werner is pretty manageable even without throwing sterling in the mix. Defensively rudiger is a big loss for them but at least mendy is top class keeper that could save them some points.

Barefoot Doctor

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26854 on: Today at 10:41:45 am
Boehly, who has been announced today as the new chairman, is also going to be interim sporting director... that should be interesting.
BarryCrocker

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26855 on: Today at 10:55:08 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:41:45 am
Boehly, who has been announced today as the new chairman, is also going to be interim sporting director... that should be interesting.

Quote
CaughtOffside
@caughtoffside
🚨 EXCL. 🚨

Todd Boehly recently approached #LFC Michael Edwards to become #CFC new sporting director 🔵

Edwards has REJECTED the first proposal, CaughtOffside understands.
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26856 on: Today at 11:26:12 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:41:39 am
Think this is where FSG and the team have done really well to learn not to bow to fan pressure. There would have been outrage had we sold Torres and not brought anybody in, especially that early on in their tenure, but as you said it would have been the right thing to do. Not sure who we could have got the following summer but they would have been a damn sight better than Carroll.

Unfortunately doesn't stop people demanding more transfers every window though!

From what I can recall from the discussions in the transfer forum at the time, Carroll was not even a serious option for us, until Mario Gomez and Fernando Llorente have rejected us in that window.

There were posters who were suggesting that we should wait until the summer, when Aguero was about to move. From what I can remember, I was suggesting going after Falcao, who was still at Porto at the time, and ended up being Aguero's replacement at Atletico ...
JRed

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26857 on: Today at 11:28:21 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:52:01 am
From memory we played our best stuff under Kenny when we had Suarez combining well with Maxi, Kuyt and Meireleswith a more solid midfield platform behind them. It was all quite fluid that back end of 10/11.

Definitely then changed that up in the summer of 11/12 which felt like signings geared to getting the best out of Carroll.
I think we played our best stuff under Kenny when we had Barnes, Beardsley,Aldridge
Chris~

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26858 on: Today at 11:30:17 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:06:02 pm
Got to be Chelsea's worst transfer, which is saying something considering the amount of money they've wasted since 2003. Probably one of the worst transfers of all time actually.
The list of strikers/forwards they've signed since Costa is amazing. Pato, Falcao, Batshuyai, Giroud, Morata, Higuain,  Werner, Havertz, Lukaku. Havertz and Giroud the only real success there and so much waste.
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26859 on: Today at 11:33:59 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:28:21 am
I think we played our best stuff under Kenny when we had Barnes, Beardsley,Aldridge

Well thats true. :D

In his second spell obviously!
JRed

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26860 on: Today at 11:40:46 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:33:59 am
Well thats true. :D

In his second spell obviously!
I know, sorry, couldnt resist.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26861 on: Today at 11:41:25 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:26:12 am
From what I can recall from the discussions in the transfer forum at the time, Carroll was not even a serious option for us, until Mario Gomez and Fernando Llorente have rejected us in that window.

There were posters who were suggesting that we should wait until the summer, when Aguero was about to move. From what I can remember, I was suggesting going after Falcao, who was still at Porto at the time, and ended up being Aguero's replacement at Atletico ...
Carroll was like Lukaku today. Cost a bomb and had to be shoehorned into the team despite us playing better without him.

John Henry made a statement about our inactivity in the market in 2012 that still applies today and he kept his promise too.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/19463617
newterp

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26862 on: Today at 01:01:45 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:03:25 pm
Staggering the amount of praise Boehly is getting from Chelsea fans for the Lukaku loan deal he supposedly brokered

wait...he's getting PRAISED for that?

Did they mean RINSED?
Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26863 on: Today at 03:19:33 pm
Red-Soldier

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26864 on: Today at 03:31:46 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:41:25 am
Carroll was like Lukaku today. Cost a bomb and had to be shoehorned into the team despite us playing better without him.

John Henry made a statement about our inactivity in the market in 2012 that still applies today and he kept his promise too.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/19463617

Carroll was far worse than Lukaku, in terms of actual ability and record.  However, we still managed to get 17 m for him (praise be for Fat Sam)!  Lukaku has a decent record at international and club level (apart from Chelsea).
Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26865 on: Today at 03:42:24 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:31:46 pm
Carroll was far worse than Lukaku, in terms of actual ability and record.  However, we still managed to get 17 m for him (praise be for Fat Sam)!  Lukaku has a decent record at international and club level (apart from Chelsea).
And M.anure.
Red-Soldier

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #26866 on: Today at 03:52:33 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:42:24 pm
And M.anure.

He didn't flop at the Mancs - 66 games, 28 goals - almost 1 in 2.
