While he was a gamechanger, he has also seemed to be far more willing to work with the structure at the club too, unlike Rodgers who always wanted things his own way on transfers despite showing little aptitude for it.



It was clear after the whole Dempsey/Henderson debacle in Rodgers's first window (after he'd blown the budget on Joe Allen and Borini) that things were going to be a mess in terms of transfers. Downing/Carroll/Adam the previous year, too. Rodgers spent the rest of his time here briefing against the 'transfer committee'.A collegiate approach needs a manager who'll buy into that which is another way we struck gold with Klopp. Tuchel can be combustive.