What I posted is based on Google data, not my opinion. Shirt sales worldwide etc are all very easy to check out on numerous sites.



Overall, there is no doubt that Utd have the most supporters worldwide and Liverpool's has grown again under Klopp and are second.



My main point was not about Chelsea having more support worldwide than Liverpool. It was about the repeated claims on here that we are a small club living off the backs of Utd and Liverpool and that Arsenal have a much more fans across the world than Chelsea. There is no data whatsoever to back up the claim that Arsenal are a bigger club worldwide than Chelsea. None!



As for us being parasites living of Utd and Liverpool. Again, there's plenty of data to show that the Premier League's popularity worldwide exploded once Roman tookover Chelsea, something which was mentioned in an ESPN a couple of months ago when they had a look back at his legacy.



This arrogance from Liverpool fans thinking Utd and Liverpool are the be all and end all of English football is partly why your fans are disliked so much. You think the rest can't do without you, yet it Chelsea fans and the club who were happy to walk away from you and Utd and let you get on with the Super League. It was you who cane crawling back, not us!



On a completely different point.



I'm not going to go into the tiresome "Chelsea are Nazis" slur. I'd really prefer to let that be another example of what you know about the club and it's fans.



However, I would like to pick up on the slurs about EVERYONE associated with the club during Romans era has blood on their hands. Funny how you were/are happy to turn a blind eye and support Sturridge and Salah .



1. You're not a small club living off the backs of Liverpool and United. You're historically the third biggest club in London who exploded when you had your Putin associate in charge, and there's a fair chance you'll return to that level now he's gone and you can't live vicariously off the blood money.2. Arsenal are a bigger club than you, sorry. I couldn't really care less about shirt sales and Instagram followers, although the fact that they're still about the 3rd/4th most popular English club in both respects despite being shit for over a decade should tell you its own story.3. The Premier Leagues popularity exploded in the mid-00s due to English teams doing far better in the CL. We don't need to remind you of who was at the forefront of that I'm sure.4. Our fans are 'disliked so much' because we're different and other fans just don't like it. We have hundreds of ten foot banners for our big games, you put laminated A4 sheets on seats. The country becoming more and more right-wing doesn't help in that respect considering we're a very left-wing, liberal fanbase. Thats why you see more *ahem* 'different' fanbases being empowered with their racism, sexism and homophobia. But again harris, we don't need to remind you of who is at the forefront of that either5. You can't do without us. If Liverpool and United left the PL on their own, the viewing figures would absolutely plummet.6. The club were happy to walk away from the Super League?You were in it as much as anyone else mate. Quite what we came crawling back to, god only knows. Maybe hunt down the Super League thread on here and see how it was greeted.7. You're not going to address the 'Chelsea are Nazis' thing? Nah neither would I if I were you harris7. CuteI'd have just gone with Rafa though, he should have known better rather than a couple of kids who understandably jumped at the chance to play for a successful team.