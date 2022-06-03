« previous next »
Offline kezzy

  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26760 on: June 3, 2022, 12:13:39 pm »
Quote from: harris on June  2, 2022, 09:19:40 pm
There's also this carp about us not being a big club across the world.
Take a look at any reputable website which shows data on social media followers, shirt sales across the world etc.
Footy.com shows Chelsea second only to Utd at times, but Liverpool recent success has seen them overtake Chelsea in followers again.
A talksport survey showed Chelsea were the number one English club in 81 countries, which is more than anyother club.
BBC's Phil McNulty reports that SportMarket shows Chelsea are second only to Utd in social media fans.
Mirror.co.uk shows Chelsea second only to Utd.

What is beyond any argument though, is the fact that Chelsea have more fans worldwide than Arsenal and a hell of a lot more than Spuds!


Chelsea got more fans worldwide than liverpool.  Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha brilliant.  😂😂😂
Offline lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26761 on: June 3, 2022, 06:00:06 pm »
Social media followers. Lolz.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26762 on: June 3, 2022, 06:01:08 pm »
Chelsea :lmao
Offline El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26763 on: June 3, 2022, 06:02:03 pm »
I fucking love it when oppo fans come on and expose themselves as absolute fuckwits..but this is too early harris
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26764 on: June 3, 2022, 06:03:34 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on June  3, 2022, 06:02:03 pm
I fucking love it when oppo fans come on and expose themselves as absolute fuckwits..but this is too early harris
Still convinced it's a regular RAWK poster on a fishing expedition.
Offline jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26765 on: June 3, 2022, 09:02:29 pm »
Lukaku the latest player who wants to force a move according to Jason Burt in the Telegraph.
Offline Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26766 on: June 4, 2022, 12:23:21 pm »
Quote from: harris on June  2, 2022, 09:19:40 pm
There's also this carp about us not being a big club across the world.
Take a look at any reputable website which shows data on social media followers, shirt sales across the world etc.
Footy.com shows Chelsea second only to Utd at times, but Liverpool recent success has seen them overtake Chelsea in followers again.
A talksport survey showed Chelsea were the number one English club in 81 countries, which is more than anyother club.
BBC's Phil McNulty reports that SportMarket shows Chelsea are second only to Utd in social media fans.
Mirror.co.uk shows Chelsea second only to Utd.

What is beyond any argument though, is the fact that Chelsea have more fans worldwide than Arsenal and a hell of a lot more than Spuds!

Chelsea aren't even the biggest club in London.
Offline harris

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26767 on: June 5, 2022, 01:57:07 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on June  3, 2022, 06:02:03 pm
I fucking love it when oppo fans come on and expose themselves as absolute fuckwits..but this is too early harris

What I posted is based on  Google data, not my opinion. Shirt sales worldwide etc are all very easy to check out on numerous sites.
Overall, there is no doubt that Utd have the most supporters worldwide and Liverpool's has grown again under Klopp and are second.
My main point was not about Chelsea having more support worldwide than Liverpool. It was about the repeated claims on here that we are a small club living off the backs of Utd and Liverpool and that Arsenal have a much more fans across the world than Chelsea. There is no data whatsoever to back up the claim that Arsenal are a bigger club worldwide than Chelsea. None!

As for us being parasites living of Utd and Liverpool. Again, there's plenty of data to show that the Premier League's popularity worldwide exploded once Roman tookover Chelsea, something which was mentioned in an ESPN a couple of months ago when they had a look back at his legacy. 
This arrogance from Liverpool fans thinking Utd and Liverpool are the be all and end all of English football is partly why your fans are disliked so much. You think the rest can't do without you, yet it Chelsea fans and the club who were happy to walk away from you and Utd and let you get on with the Super League. It was you who cane crawling back, not us!

 
On a completely different point.
I'm not going to go into the tiresome "Chelsea are Nazis" slur. I'd really prefer to let that be another example of what you know about the club and it's fans.
However, I would like to pick up on the slurs about EVERYONE associated with the club during Romans era has blood on their hands.  Funny how you were/are happy to turn a blind eye and support Sturridge and Salah .





Offline JRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26768 on: June 5, 2022, 02:16:29 pm »
Quote from: harris on June  5, 2022, 01:57:07 pm
What I posted is based on  Google data, not my opinion. Shirt sales worldwide etc are all very easy to check out on numerous sites.
Overall, there is no doubt that Utd have the most supporters worldwide and Liverpool's has grown again under Klopp and are second.
My main point was not about Chelsea having more support worldwide than Liverpool. It was about the repeated claims on here that we are a small club living off the backs of Utd and Liverpool and that Arsenal have a much more fans across the world than Chelsea. There is no data whatsoever to back up the claim that Arsenal are a bigger club worldwide than Chelsea. None!

As for us being parasites living of Utd and Liverpool. Again, there's plenty of data to show that the Premier League's popularity worldwide exploded once Roman tookover Chelsea, something which was mentioned in an ESPN a couple of months ago when they had a look back at his legacy. 
This arrogance from Liverpool fans thinking Utd and Liverpool are the be all and end all of English football is partly why your fans are disliked so much. You think the rest can't do without you, yet it Chelsea fans and the club who were happy to walk away from you and Utd and let you get on with the Super League. It was you who cane crawling back, not us!

 
On a completely different point.
I'm not going to go into the tiresome "Chelsea are Nazis" slur. I'd really prefer to let that be another example of what you know about the club and it's fans.
However, I would like to pick up on the slurs about EVERYONE associated with the club during Romans era has blood on their hands.  Funny how you were/are happy to turn a blind eye and support Sturridge and Salah .
In 2021 Liverpool sold more shirts than EVERY other PL club and almost double what Chelsea sold.

Why do you keep trying to prove what a big club you think Chelsea are?
Theyve been propped up by a Russian oligarch for 20 years. Lets see what happens now they are going to be run as a business. No more £1.5B non repayable loans for them anymore.
Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26769 on: June 5, 2022, 02:16:44 pm »
Quote from: harris on June  5, 2022, 01:57:07 pm
What I posted is based on  Google data, not my opinion. Shirt sales worldwide etc are all very easy to check out on numerous sites.
Overall, there is no doubt that Utd have the most supporters worldwide and Liverpool's has grown again under Klopp and are second.
My main point was not about Chelsea having more support worldwide than Liverpool. It was about the repeated claims on here that we are a small club living off the backs of Utd and Liverpool and that Arsenal have a much more fans across the world than Chelsea. There is no data whatsoever to back up the claim that Arsenal are a bigger club worldwide than Chelsea. None!

As for us being parasites living of Utd and Liverpool. Again, there's plenty of data to show that the Premier League's popularity worldwide exploded once Roman tookover Chelsea, something which was mentioned in an ESPN a couple of months ago when they had a look back at his legacy. 
This arrogance from Liverpool fans thinking Utd and Liverpool are the be all and end all of English football is partly why your fans are disliked so much. You think the rest can't do without you, yet it Chelsea fans and the club who were happy to walk away from you and Utd and let you get on with the Super League. It was you who cane crawling back, not us!

 
On a completely different point.
I'm not going to go into the tiresome "Chelsea are Nazis" slur. I'd really prefer to let that be another example of what you know about the club and it's fans.
However, I would like to pick up on the slurs about EVERYONE associated with the club during Romans era has blood on their hands.  Funny how you were/are happy to turn a blind eye and support Sturridge and Salah .
You are deluded mate. Yous pulled out of the super league because your unlimited spending power which you don't have anymore would have been curtailed. Also, the league grew because of wider broadcasting and not because of you LOL. Liverpool and United will ALWAYS be bigger than you no matter what.
Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26770 on: June 5, 2022, 02:17:52 pm »
Quote from: JRed on June  5, 2022, 02:16:29 pm
In 2021 Liverpool sold more shirts than EVERY other PL club and almost double what Chelsea sold.

Why do you keep trying to prove what a big club you think Chelsea are?
Theyve been propped up by a Russian oligarch for 20 years. Lets see what happens now they are going to be run as a business. No more £1.5B non repayable loans for them anymore.
Because deep down he doesn't believe that they are. Big clubs don't need to prove that they are big.
Online Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26771 on: June 5, 2022, 02:59:29 pm »
Quote from: harris on June  5, 2022, 01:57:07 pm
You think the rest can't do without you, yet it Chelsea fans and the club who were happy to walk away from you and Utd and let you get on with the Super League. It was you who cane crawling back, not us!

:lmao  :duh
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26772 on: June 5, 2022, 03:16:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June  5, 2022, 02:17:52 pm
Because deep down he doesn't believe that they are. Big clubs don't need to prove that they are big.

Offline RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26773 on: June 5, 2022, 03:24:53 pm »
Chelsea are not even the biggest club in London.

Now they are owned by a Hedge Fund and capital vultures like Boehly who's all about fleecing as much as he can from fans as he shows in LA , Chelsea will go back to being the club of my youth where they were a nothing club with the odd cup run.

Their glory hunter fans will leave in their droves now the blood soaked state stealing Oligarch has left, going to be fun watching and hearing them lose their shit on social media and phone ins when they have to a spend what you earn policy. ;D
Offline Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26774 on: June 5, 2022, 04:18:14 pm »
Quote from: harris on June  5, 2022, 01:57:07 pm

This arrogance from Liverpool fans thinking Utd and Liverpool are the be all and end all of English football is partly why your fans are disliked so much. You think the rest can't do without you, yet it Chelsea fans and the club who were happy to walk away from you and Utd and let you get on with the Super League. It was you who cane crawling back, not us!

 
Why go on a LFC forum if you share that view?
Chelsea were never our rivals and never will be.
Now, go and be Millwall again, you classless prick.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26775 on: June 5, 2022, 04:23:56 pm »
Quote from: harris on June  5, 2022, 01:57:07 pm

This arrogance from Liverpool fans thinking Utd and Liverpool are the be all and end all of English football is partly why your fans are disliked so much


Offline Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26776 on: June 5, 2022, 04:39:19 pm »


Offline Iska

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26777 on: June 5, 2022, 07:02:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on June  3, 2022, 09:02:29 pm
Lukaku the latest player who wants to force a move according to Jason Burt in the Telegraph.
force

Newcastle awaits, youd think, unless Inter are suddenly flush again.
Offline Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26778 on: June 5, 2022, 07:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Iska on June  5, 2022, 07:02:32 pm
force

Newcastle awaits, youd think, unless Inter are suddenly flush again.

Either way, stripes are slimming.
Offline Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26779 on: June 5, 2022, 08:13:50 pm »
Quote from: harris on June  5, 2022, 01:57:07 pm

This arrogance from Liverpool fans thinking Utd and Liverpool are the be all and end all of English football is partly why your fans are disliked so much. You think the rest can't do without you, yet it Chelsea fans and the club who were happy to walk away from you and Utd and let you get on with the Super League. It was you who cane crawling back, not us!


In case you hadn't noticed, Chelsea fans are hardly loved by others themselves.

And that's a lie. You lot were part of the 6 who were up for joining the SL. So don't come back and say "but we didn't really want to join in the first place",  as if Abramovich could be pressured into doing something he didn't want to do. ;D
Offline thejbs

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26780 on: June 5, 2022, 10:09:42 pm »
Quote from: harris on June  5, 2022, 01:57:07 pm

As for us being parasites living of Utd and Liverpool. Again, there's plenty of data to show that the Premier League's popularity worldwide exploded once Roman tookover Chelsea, something which was mentioned in an ESPN a couple of months ago when they had a look back at his legacy. 

Are you suggesting the pl only took off worldwide because of Chelsea?!!

Chelseas abramovich era coincided with the proliferation of satellite tv in places that previously had little access to live games. That is why chelsea are popular in Africa - a successful team with an African striker. You benefited from the explosion of popularity, you didnt cause it.
Offline El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26781 on: June 6, 2022, 12:01:43 pm »
Quote from: harris on June  5, 2022, 01:57:07 pm
What I posted is based on  Google data, not my opinion. Shirt sales worldwide etc are all very easy to check out on numerous sites.

Overall, there is no doubt that Utd have the most supporters worldwide and Liverpool's has grown again under Klopp and are second.

My main point was not about Chelsea having more support worldwide than Liverpool. It was about the repeated claims on here that we are a small club living off the backs of Utd and Liverpool and that Arsenal have a much more fans across the world than Chelsea. There is no data whatsoever to back up the claim that Arsenal are a bigger club worldwide than Chelsea. None!

As for us being parasites living of Utd and Liverpool. Again, there's plenty of data to show that the Premier League's popularity worldwide exploded once Roman tookover Chelsea, something which was mentioned in an ESPN a couple of months ago when they had a look back at his legacy. 

This arrogance from Liverpool fans thinking Utd and Liverpool are the be all and end all of English football is partly why your fans are disliked so much. You think the rest can't do without you, yet it Chelsea fans and the club who were happy to walk away from you and Utd and let you get on with the Super League. It was you who cane crawling back, not us!

On a completely different point.

I'm not going to go into the tiresome "Chelsea are Nazis" slur. I'd really prefer to let that be another example of what you know about the club and it's fans.

However, I would like to pick up on the slurs about EVERYONE associated with the club during Romans era has blood on their hands.  Funny how you were/are happy to turn a blind eye and support Sturridge and Salah .

1. You're not a small club living off the backs of Liverpool and United. You're historically the third biggest club in London who exploded when you had your Putin associate in charge, and there's a fair chance you'll return to that level now he's gone and you can't live vicariously off the blood money.

2. Arsenal are a bigger club than you, sorry. I couldn't really care less about shirt sales and Instagram followers, although the fact that they're still about the 3rd/4th most popular English club in both respects despite being shit for over a decade should tell you its own story.

3. The Premier Leagues popularity exploded in the mid-00s due to English teams doing far better in the CL. We don't need to remind you of who was at the forefront of that I'm sure.

4. Our fans are 'disliked so much' because we're different and other fans just don't like it. We have hundreds of ten foot banners for our big games, you put laminated A4 sheets on seats. The country becoming more and more right-wing doesn't help in that respect considering we're a very left-wing, liberal fanbase. Thats why you see more *ahem* 'different' fanbases being empowered with their racism, sexism and homophobia. But again harris, we don't need to remind you of who is at the forefront of that either :)

5. You can't do without us. If Liverpool and United left the PL on their own, the viewing figures would absolutely plummet.

6. The club were happy to walk away from the Super League? :D You were in it as much as anyone else mate. Quite what we came crawling back to, god only knows. Maybe hunt down the Super League thread on here and see how it was greeted.

7. You're not going to address the 'Chelsea are Nazis' thing? Nah neither would I if I were you harris

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/chelsea-fans-racism-anti-semitic-songs-bbc-film-tottenham-a4356761.html

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/chelsea-fans-sexual-assault-women-train-police-statement-leicester-defeat-racist-chants-video-latest-news-a8717351.html

https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2021/01/29/statement-on-racist-abuse

https://edition.cnn.com/2019/07/30/football/chelsea-issue-bans-fans-racist-abuse-raheem-sterling-spt-intl/index.html

https://news.sky.com/story/chelsea-football-fan-nathan-blagg-pleads-guilty-to-posting-racist-and-anti-semitic-tweets-about-players-and-supporters-12429737

https://learngerman.dw.com/en/chelsea-fans-racist-behavior-highlights-underlying-problem-in-english-football/a-48310866

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2368184-chelsea-fans-block-man-from-boarding-train-in-racially-charged-incident-in-paris

7. Cute :D I'd have just gone with Rafa though, he should have known better rather than a couple of kids who understandably jumped at the chance to play for a successful team.
Offline coolbyrne

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26782 on: June 6, 2022, 05:29:41 pm »
Wasn't there a claim that one reason Chelsea was the dog's bollox was its selling price? The most expensive sports team in the world, or some such nonsense? Good thing that doesn't mean anything, because that didn't last long-

https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeozanian/2022/06/06/rob-waltons-45-billion-bid-will-be-enough-to-buy-the-broncos---and-the-most-ever-spent-for-a-team/?sh=545c34d62cae
Offline Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26783 on: June 6, 2022, 05:58:43 pm »
Maybe more for the Ukraine war thread now that the sale is complete but Roman isn't have a good day.

New

Feds want to seize two planes, a Boeing and Gulfstream worth more than $400 million, that they claim were "owned and/or controlled by" Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, according to court papers.
Offline El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26784 on: June 7, 2022, 10:31:09 am »
Nah I think its bang in the right place. Chelsea and the war funder are intrinsically linked.
Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26785 on: June 7, 2022, 10:46:56 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on June  6, 2022, 05:58:43 pm
Maybe more for the Ukraine war thread now that the sale is complete but Roman isn't have a good day.

New

Feds want to seize two planes, a Boeing and Gulfstream worth more than $400 million, that they claim were "owned and/or controlled by" Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, according to court papers.
So this is their greatest legend?🤣🤣🤣

A penny for Harris' thoughts.
Offline owens_2k

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26786 on: Yesterday at 05:28:42 pm »
Couldn't see if it had been discussed in here previously but what happened with '3' supposedly pulling out of their sponsorship deal with chelsea and having their logo removed from the shirts? Never materialised and I assume now there is new owners they will be happy to still sponsor them.
Offline jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26787 on: Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm »
One of the papers going on about Reece James being the latest unhappy player at Chelsea. He hasn't been offered an extension yet and is feeling "undervalued." It's rumoured Real Madrid are one of the teams keeping watch.
Offline afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26788 on: Today at 12:35:51 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm
One of the papers going on about Reece James being the latest unhappy player at Chelsea. He hasn't been offered an extension yet and is feeling "undervalued." It's rumoured Real Madrid are one of the teams keeping watch.

Residents of the Isle of Man are said to be outraged...
Online cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26789 on: Today at
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm
One of the papers going on about Reece James being the latest unhappy player at Chelsea. He hasn't been offered an extension yet and is feeling "undervalued." It's rumoured Real Madrid are one of the teams keeping watch.

Could see Pep spending a fortune on him to replace Walker
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,918
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26790 on: Today at 12:49:44 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:46:51 am
Could see Pep spending a fortune on him to replace Walker
Wouldn't be like Pip to do that
Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26791 on: Today at 01:00:02 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm
One of the papers going on about Reece James being the latest unhappy player at Chelsea. He hasn't been offered an extension yet and is feeling "undervalued." It's rumoured Real Madrid are one of the teams keeping watch.

Thoughts and prayers with the Chelsea Twitter hordes, who spend hundreds of hours carrying water for him and his reputation and blowing smoke up his fat arse. Hilarious if he signs for Abu Dhabi or some other outfit. Some of them should jump off a bridge in that scenario, or at least deactivate.
