« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 665 666 667 668 669 [670]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 13259 times)

Offline kezzy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 494
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26760 on: June 3, 2022, 12:13:39 pm »
Quote from: harris on June  2, 2022, 09:19:40 pm
There's also this carp about us not being a big club across the world.
Take a look at any reputable website which shows data on social media followers, shirt sales across the world etc.
Footy.com shows Chelsea second only to Utd at times, but Liverpool recent success has seen them overtake Chelsea in followers again.
A talksport survey showed Chelsea were the number one English club in 81 countries, which is more than anyother club.
BBC's Phil McNulty reports that SportMarket shows Chelsea are second only to Utd in social media fans.
Mirror.co.uk shows Chelsea second only to Utd.

What is beyond any argument though, is the fact that Chelsea have more fans worldwide than Arsenal and a hell of a lot more than Spuds!


Chelsea got more fans worldwide than liverpool.  Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha brilliant.  😂😂😂
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,915
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26761 on: June 3, 2022, 06:00:06 pm »
Social media followers. Lolz.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,976
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26762 on: June 3, 2022, 06:01:08 pm »
Chelsea :lmao
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,480
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26763 on: June 3, 2022, 06:02:03 pm »
I fucking love it when oppo fans come on and expose themselves as absolute fuckwits..but this is too early harris
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,841
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26764 on: June 3, 2022, 06:03:34 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on June  3, 2022, 06:02:03 pm
I fucking love it when oppo fans come on and expose themselves as absolute fuckwits..but this is too early harris
Still convinced it's a regular RAWK poster on a fishing expedition.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,053
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26765 on: June 3, 2022, 09:02:29 pm »
Lukaku the latest player who wants to force a move according to Jason Burt in the Telegraph.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,038
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26766 on: Yesterday at 12:23:21 pm »
Quote from: harris on June  2, 2022, 09:19:40 pm
There's also this carp about us not being a big club across the world.
Take a look at any reputable website which shows data on social media followers, shirt sales across the world etc.
Footy.com shows Chelsea second only to Utd at times, but Liverpool recent success has seen them overtake Chelsea in followers again.
A talksport survey showed Chelsea were the number one English club in 81 countries, which is more than anyother club.
BBC's Phil McNulty reports that SportMarket shows Chelsea are second only to Utd in social media fans.
Mirror.co.uk shows Chelsea second only to Utd.

What is beyond any argument though, is the fact that Chelsea have more fans worldwide than Arsenal and a hell of a lot more than Spuds!

Chelsea aren't even the biggest club in London.
Logged

Offline harris

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26767 on: Today at 01:57:07 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on June  3, 2022, 06:02:03 pm
I fucking love it when oppo fans come on and expose themselves as absolute fuckwits..but this is too early harris

What I posted is based on  Google data, not my opinion. Shirt sales worldwide etc are all very easy to check out on numerous sites.
Overall, there is no doubt that Utd have the most supporters worldwide and Liverpool's has grown again under Klopp and are second.
My main point was not about Chelsea having more support worldwide than Liverpool. It was about the repeated claims on here that we are a small club living off the backs of Utd and Liverpool and that Arsenal have a much more fans across the world than Chelsea. There is no data whatsoever to back up the claim that Arsenal are a bigger club worldwide than Chelsea. None!

As for us being parasites living of Utd and Liverpool. Again, there's plenty of data to show that the Premier League's popularity worldwide exploded once Roman tookover Chelsea, something which was mentioned in an ESPN a couple of months ago when they had a look back at his legacy. 
This arrogance from Liverpool fans thinking Utd and Liverpool are the be all and end all of English football is partly why your fans are disliked so much. You think the rest can't do without you, yet it Chelsea fans and the club who were happy to walk away from you and Utd and let you get on with the Super League. It was you who cane crawling back, not us!

 
On a completely different point.
I'm not going to go into the tiresome "Chelsea are Nazis" slur. I'd really prefer to let that be another example of what you know about the club and it's fans.
However, I would like to pick up on the slurs about EVERYONE associated with the club during Romans era has blood on their hands.  Funny how you were/are happy to turn a blind eye and support Sturridge and Salah .





Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26768 on: Today at 02:16:29 pm »
Quote from: harris on Today at 01:57:07 pm
What I posted is based on  Google data, not my opinion. Shirt sales worldwide etc are all very easy to check out on numerous sites.
Overall, there is no doubt that Utd have the most supporters worldwide and Liverpool's has grown again under Klopp and are second.
My main point was not about Chelsea having more support worldwide than Liverpool. It was about the repeated claims on here that we are a small club living off the backs of Utd and Liverpool and that Arsenal have a much more fans across the world than Chelsea. There is no data whatsoever to back up the claim that Arsenal are a bigger club worldwide than Chelsea. None!

As for us being parasites living of Utd and Liverpool. Again, there's plenty of data to show that the Premier League's popularity worldwide exploded once Roman tookover Chelsea, something which was mentioned in an ESPN a couple of months ago when they had a look back at his legacy. 
This arrogance from Liverpool fans thinking Utd and Liverpool are the be all and end all of English football is partly why your fans are disliked so much. You think the rest can't do without you, yet it Chelsea fans and the club who were happy to walk away from you and Utd and let you get on with the Super League. It was you who cane crawling back, not us!

 
On a completely different point.
I'm not going to go into the tiresome "Chelsea are Nazis" slur. I'd really prefer to let that be another example of what you know about the club and it's fans.
However, I would like to pick up on the slurs about EVERYONE associated with the club during Romans era has blood on their hands.  Funny how you were/are happy to turn a blind eye and support Sturridge and Salah .
In 2021 Liverpool sold more shirts than EVERY other PL club and almost double what Chelsea sold.

Why do you keep trying to prove what a big club you think Chelsea are?
Theyve been propped up by a Russian oligarch for 20 years. Lets see what happens now they are going to be run as a business. No more £1.5B non repayable loans for them anymore.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26769 on: Today at 02:16:44 pm »
Quote from: harris on Today at 01:57:07 pm
What I posted is based on  Google data, not my opinion. Shirt sales worldwide etc are all very easy to check out on numerous sites.
Overall, there is no doubt that Utd have the most supporters worldwide and Liverpool's has grown again under Klopp and are second.
My main point was not about Chelsea having more support worldwide than Liverpool. It was about the repeated claims on here that we are a small club living off the backs of Utd and Liverpool and that Arsenal have a much more fans across the world than Chelsea. There is no data whatsoever to back up the claim that Arsenal are a bigger club worldwide than Chelsea. None!

As for us being parasites living of Utd and Liverpool. Again, there's plenty of data to show that the Premier League's popularity worldwide exploded once Roman tookover Chelsea, something which was mentioned in an ESPN a couple of months ago when they had a look back at his legacy. 
This arrogance from Liverpool fans thinking Utd and Liverpool are the be all and end all of English football is partly why your fans are disliked so much. You think the rest can't do without you, yet it Chelsea fans and the club who were happy to walk away from you and Utd and let you get on with the Super League. It was you who cane crawling back, not us!

 
On a completely different point.
I'm not going to go into the tiresome "Chelsea are Nazis" slur. I'd really prefer to let that be another example of what you know about the club and it's fans.
However, I would like to pick up on the slurs about EVERYONE associated with the club during Romans era has blood on their hands.  Funny how you were/are happy to turn a blind eye and support Sturridge and Salah .
You are deluded mate. Yous pulled out of the super league because your unlimited spending power which you don't have anymore would have been curtailed. Also, the league grew because of wider broadcasting and not because of you LOL. Liverpool and United will ALWAYS be bigger than you no matter what.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26770 on: Today at 02:17:52 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:16:29 pm
In 2021 Liverpool sold more shirts than EVERY other PL club and almost double what Chelsea sold.

Why do you keep trying to prove what a big club you think Chelsea are?
Theyve been propped up by a Russian oligarch for 20 years. Lets see what happens now they are going to be run as a business. No more £1.5B non repayable loans for them anymore.
Because deep down he doesn't believe that they are. Big clubs don't need to prove that they are big.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26771 on: Today at 02:59:29 pm »
Quote from: harris on Today at 01:57:07 pm
You think the rest can't do without you, yet it Chelsea fans and the club who were happy to walk away from you and Utd and let you get on with the Super League. It was you who cane crawling back, not us!

:lmao  :duh
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,878
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26772 on: Today at 03:16:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:17:52 pm
Because deep down he doesn't believe that they are. Big clubs don't need to prove that they are big.

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26773 on: Today at 03:24:53 pm »
Chelsea are not even the biggest club in London.

Now they are owned by a Hedge Fund and capital vultures like Boehly who's all about fleecing as much as he can from fans as he shows in LA , Chelsea will go back to being the club of my youth where they were a nothing club with the odd cup run.

Their glory hunter fans will leave in their droves now the blood soaked state stealing Oligarch has left, going to be fun watching and hearing them lose their shit on social media and phone ins when they have to a spend what you earn policy. ;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,430
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26774 on: Today at 04:18:14 pm »
Quote from: harris on Today at 01:57:07 pm

This arrogance from Liverpool fans thinking Utd and Liverpool are the be all and end all of English football is partly why your fans are disliked so much. You think the rest can't do without you, yet it Chelsea fans and the club who were happy to walk away from you and Utd and let you get on with the Super League. It was you who cane crawling back, not us!

 
Why go on a LFC forum if you share that view?
Chelsea were never our rivals and never will be.
Now, go and be Millwall again, you classless prick.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,878
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26775 on: Today at 04:23:56 pm »
Quote from: harris on Today at 01:57:07 pm

This arrogance from Liverpool fans thinking Utd and Liverpool are the be all and end all of English football is partly why your fans are disliked so much


Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26776 on: Today at 04:39:19 pm »


Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,126
  • The only club that matters
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26777 on: Today at 07:02:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on June  3, 2022, 09:02:29 pm
Lukaku the latest player who wants to force a move according to Jason Burt in the Telegraph.
force

Newcastle awaits, youd think, unless Inter are suddenly flush again.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,470
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26778 on: Today at 07:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 07:02:32 pm
force

Newcastle awaits, youd think, unless Inter are suddenly flush again.

Either way, stripes are slimming.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 665 666 667 668 669 [670]   Go Up
« previous next »
 