I fucking love it when oppo fans come on and expose themselves as absolute fuckwits ..but this is too early harris



What I posted is based on Google data, not my opinion. Shirt sales worldwide etc are all very easy to check out on numerous sites.Overall, there is no doubt that Utd have the most supporters worldwide and Liverpool's has grown again under Klopp and are second.My main point was not about Chelsea having more support worldwide than Liverpool. It was about the repeated claims on here that we are a small club living off the backs of Utd and Liverpool and that Arsenal have a much more fans across the world than Chelsea. There is no data whatsoever to back up the claim that Arsenal are a bigger club worldwide than Chelsea. None!As for us being parasites living of Utd and Liverpool. Again, there's plenty of data to show that the Premier League's popularity worldwide exploded once Roman tookover Chelsea, something which was mentioned in an ESPN a couple of months ago when they had a look back at his legacy.This arrogance from Liverpool fans thinking Utd and Liverpool are the be all and end all of English football is partly why your fans are disliked so much. You think the rest can't do without you, yet it Chelsea fans and the club who were happy to walk away from you and Utd and let you get on with the Super League. It was you who cane crawling back, not us!On a completely different point.I'm not going to go into the tiresome "Chelsea are Nazis" slur. I'd really prefer to let that be another example of what you know about the club and it's fans.However, I would like to pick up on the slurs about EVERYONE associated with the club during Romans era has blood on their hands. Funny how you were/are happy to turn a blind eye and support Sturridge and Salah .