« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 664 665 666 667 668 [669]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 9143 times)

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,779
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
« Reply #26720 on: Today at 11:16:45 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 10:36:48 am
Which the owners of the properties in the surrounds of Stamford Bridge have a reputation for doing. Which would not only get held up in the courts for years, but also mean the cost of properties would continue to climb in price.
Exactly - and the previous post above is also correct. The options are, in reality -

Spend obscene amounts to increase ground capacity by 3,000 - 8,000 max

Or relocate and run the risk of having to change name and brand in order to have an all purpose 60k+ stadium that will likely have to be outside of London.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,592
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #26721 on: Today at 11:19:24 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:16:45 am
Exactly - and the previous post above is also correct. The options are, in reality -

Spend obscene amounts to increase ground capacity by 3,000 - 8,000 max

Or relocate and run the risk of having to change name and brand in order to have an all purpose 60k+ stadium that will likely have to be outside of London.

Do Chelsea even need a 60,000 capacity stadium?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 664 665 666 667 668 [669]   Go Up
« previous next »
 