Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 11:51:33 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:13:20 am
True. If I recall correctly, chelsea were around a 4th-8th place team before the Russian took over. I would imagine they will go back to that , which they nearly are now anyway.
That reported £200m isnt going to go far with players that need replacing. As I read it tho that £200m will include any money from player sales too.
Welcome back to the real world Chelsea!

Thats the thing with Chelsea, if it was Man City that got sold to a US owner, and went on a climb down to 4th-8th, then that would technically be an upgrade from where they were before bought by Abu Dhabi, as they were bottom half before that.

Whereas Chelsea were always on the precipice of the CL, and even played in it in 1999, before we ourselves played in it for the first time (under the CL guise). So 4th-8th is basically like waking up from a dream for them, and looking around and seeing they are where they originally were before they went to bed in 2003, but look around the room with bleary eyes and cant see Hasselbaink and Zola.

If Newcastle and Citys owners ever leave them, they will still have improved them from recently relegated clubs, to clubs who have an infrastructure to fight for the Champions League forever. Chelsea however, its a step down as 4th-8th was where they were anyway.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 12:07:00 pm
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 11:51:33 am
Thats the thing with Chelsea, if it was Man City that got sold to a US owner, and went on a climb down to 4th-8th, then that would technically be an upgrade from where they were before bought by Abu Dhabi, as they were bottom half before that.

Whereas Chelsea were always on the precipice of the CL, and even played in it in 1999, before we ourselves played in it for the first time (under the CL guise). So 4th-8th is basically like waking up from a dream for them, and looking around and seeing they are where they originally were before they went to bed in 2003, but look around the room with bleary eyes and cant see Hasselbaink and Zola.

If Newcastle and Citys owners ever leave them, they will still have improved them from recently relegated clubs, to clubs who have an infrastructure to fight for the Champions League forever. Chelsea however, its a step down as 4th-8th was where they were anyway.

I agree with all this apart from the last bit about City. I think that, if by some miracle,  Abu Dhabi sell up, City will sink right back down again.

Their training facilities might be top notch, but without the money they have no pull, and it's clear as day they don't have the fan base to support the club's spending power at even 25% of its current rate.

If Saudi had some patience and willingness to grow Newcastle organically instead of fast tracking them, they could achieve some respectable measure of global reach, and have the fanbase at home to back it up. City never had and never will. They would be a shiny, expensive car with no wheels or petrol.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 12:08:26 pm
They also arent going to be able to play the shell game of buying all the top prospects and then selling them for laughable fees.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 12:10:21 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:43:49 am
I dont see Tommy Tickle still being there for long.,I wouldnt be surprised if hes already having talks with the Saudis.

Honestly if that happened it would be the most pleasurable ice bucket of a reality check to hit Chelsea we could wish for.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 12:28:18 pm
Chelsea fans euphoria at this deal will be crashing down soon enough.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/25/todd-boehly-chelsea-vision-glossy-spectacle-ruthless-profit


A billionaire completes a spectacular takeover of one of the worlds most cherished sporting institutions and immediately goes on a lavish, jawbone-loosening spending spree. New signings pile up like presents under the Christmas tree. Debts spiral into the hundreds of millions, piquing the ire and envy of their rivals. But on its own terms, it works: success is duly bought, the people placated, the sport gently bent to its will.

This is the story of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team under Todd Boehly and his business partners and, for all the sense of cataclysm and upheaval surrounding Chelsea of late, what is most striking of all is what hasnt changed. Results on the pitch have largely been maintained: the same players and the same coach playing roughly the same level of football in front of roughly the same people. Third place and Champions League football next season were secured. And now one ambitious tycoon has simply been replaced by another.

Its easy to forget, amid all the familiar mood music, the unspeakable strangeness of the events that have led us to this point. The systematic murder of the Ukrainian people has largely been forgotten, or at the very least internalised, by the game at large. Shall we talk about the lessons football can learn from its indulgence of a man accused by the UK government of having the blood of the Ukrainian people on his hands? Or shall we talk about what this all means for Romelu Lukakus future? Football has long had an unmatched talent for extracting the serious from the trivial, and the last few weeks have proven that the reverse is perhaps also true.

We have seen this, too, in some of the fawning early press coverage of Boehlys arrival in London. Look, he stopped to take a selfie with some fans! Look, he wears a hoodie and jeans just like a normal person! Perhaps there is a legitimate point of difference here with the reclusive and untouchable Roman Abramovich, the sincere hope among Chelsea fans that this ownership may offer more of a recognisable human face. But equally, lets remember what matters and what doesnt.

Mike Ashley wore a Newcastle shirt and drank pints in the stands. Michael Knighton stood on the Old Trafford pitch juggling a football. The Venkys promised to bring Ronaldinho to Blackburn Rovers. None of this was a reliable portent of anything at all. If you can afford to buy a Premier League football club, lets assume you can also afford to hire a PR firm.

And so, amid all the smoke and misdirection, what can we realistically expect from Boehly-era Chelsea? The prevailing view seems to be that Chelsea will be run along the lines of the Dodgers, who over the past decade have been transformed from wasteful underachievers into one of the sports pre-eminent forces and  by some distance  its biggest spenders.

In the first four years under the ownership of Guggenheim  the management company of which Boehly was the president  the Dodgers spent $1bn on new players. Attendances steadily began to rise. In 2020 the Dodgers finally ended their 32-year wait for a World Series win.

If the skeletal details of the Dodgers takeover bear some similarities with Abramovichs arrival at Chelsea in 2003, then closer scrutiny also reveals some of the differences. The Dodgers in 2012 were a serially failing organisation, characterised not just by mismanagement and apathy but a basic sense of waste. There was plenty of low-hanging fruit to be picked off; easy streams of revenue to be tapped.

But Chelsea will not be allowed to sell their own television rights, as the Dodgers did in a remarkable £6.8bn deal with Time Warner to set up their own dedicated channel. They do not own much of the land around Stamford Bridge, limiting the possibilities for expansion and redevelopment. The scouting and youth development structures  significantly beefed up under Guggenheim  are already well-funded and largely profitable. Of course there are inefficiencies  cough, Saúl Ñíguez on £200,000 a week  but as an organisation Chelsea in 2022 is starting from a much higher base, raising the open-ended question of what, exactly, success will look like.

It is here that we come to the flipside of the Boehly masterplan: a virtuous circle of investment and revenue generation that will suit Chelsea fans just fine, as long as they dont mind doing a lot of the investing themselves. Success has come at a steep price for Dodgers supporters: the cheapest season tickets at Dodger Stadium now cost £1,400, more than four times as much as they did a decade ago. The most expensive are more than £13,000, a rise of almost 150%.

Parking prices have risen at a similar rate. A portion of fries in a plastic baseball helmet will cost you £8. And while the 2013 Time Warner deal was a clear win for the bottom line, it essentially excommunicated the 50% of the southern California population who couldnt receive the new channel until 2020.

This, perhaps, is the real defining theme of Boehlys vision for elite sport: as a premium consumer entertainment, cold product served with warm feelings. Of course Chelsea fans matter in all this: after all, you are his co-investors, partners in this giddy enterprise. Youre going on a journey with him. He promises you thrills, lavish hospitality, a front-row seat to the greatest show on earth. In the meantime, hes going to pass you over to Dana, who will take your direct debit mandate and provide you with further details of exciting new products in the CFC metaverse.

In a way, this is the principal distinction between the Abramovich and Boehly eras. For Chelsea fans, the Abramovich years were a sugar-coated dreamscape, an abundant pageant whose surrealness derived from the fact that nobody could really work out why any of this was happening.

Protection? Politics? Prestige? Pure vibes? Boehly, by contrast, is a creature of pure commerce, of green and red arrows, of graphs and 10-year yields. You can cheer him through the front door or you can turn your back. But at least nobody can say they werent warned.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 01:36:41 pm
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 11:51:33 am

Whereas Chelsea were always on the precipice of the CL, and even played in it in 1999, before we ourselves played in it for the first time (under the CL guise). So 4th-8th is basically like waking up from a dream for them, and looking around and seeing they are where they originally were before they went to bed in 2003, but look around the room with bleary eyes and cant see Hasselbaink and Zola.

The thing you need to remember though, is that they were in colossal financial trouble when Roman bought them. They were basically doing a Leeds with spending beyond their means and if the two clubs were in opposite Cities, Roman would have bought Leeds and Chelsea would have been fucked.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 01:43:05 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:43:49 am
I dont see Tommy Tickle still being there for long.,I wouldnt be surprised if hes already having talks with the Saudis.

Reckon hell wait a year for Bayern Munich. If Nagelsmann doesnt up his game significantly next season, he won't be there a 3rd season.

He has a relitively cushy number at chelsea, he won a big trophy last season, so that bought him time in what has been a very disappointing and underwhelming season this time round.  The fans there love him, so he has them on side. But if that Munich job comes up next year, hell be off in a flash.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 01:45:22 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 01:36:41 pm
The thing you need to remember though, is that they were in colossal financial trouble when Roman bought them. They were basically doing a Leeds with spending beyond their means and if the two clubs were in opposite Cities, Roman would have bought Leeds and Chelsea would have been fucked.

Yeah they could have easily gone the way of Leeds. Bates massively overspent on Chelsea Village.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 01:54:01 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:43:05 pm
Reckon hell wait a year for Bayern Munich. If Nagelsmann doesnt up his game significantly next season, he won't be there a 3rd season.

He has a relitively cushy number at chelsea, he won a big trophy last season, so that bought him time in what has been a very disappointing and underwhelming season this time round.  The fans there love him, so he has them on side. But if that Munich job comes up next year, hell be off in a flash.
Yeah probably, will be interesting to see how long it is before the fans get on his back. Now Roman is gone Chelsea will have to spend wisely and might not get the big names the fans want. If the new signings dont hit the ground running the fans could turn very quickly.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 04:39:12 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 01:36:41 pm
The thing you need to remember though, is that they were in colossal financial trouble when Roman bought them. They were basically doing a Leeds with spending beyond their means and if the two clubs were in opposite Cities, Roman would have bought Leeds and Chelsea would have been fucked.

Was Ken Bates using the same Peter Ridsdale tactic of taking loans out, and repaying them on Champions League revenue?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 07:43:36 pm
Hi. Chelsea fan here.

I've read numerous posts about Chelsea going back to being the midtable mediocrity that they were when Roman tookover the club. Out of all the other clubs fans who say that,  it's most surprising coming from your fans who should remember where Chelsea finished in the 2002/23 table and who they finished above.

Fact is, unlike City, Chelsea were not midtable and had not gone 20 years without a trophy.

Between the 1996/97 seasons Chelsea never finished outside the top 6. In 98/99 they finished 3rd 4 points off Utd. That season they drew both games against Utd, so one goal in each game and Chelsea would have been Champions. The following season Chelsea went out to Barca in the QF losing 5-4 and only going behind in the tie after having a man sent off in extra time.
Between 97 and 2003 we won 2 FA Cups. 1 League Cup. 1 Cup winners Cup. 1 Super Cup. That is the same number of trophies won by you in the same period.

So, when Roman tookover, we were the joint 3rd best team, 4th at worst, but definitely not midtable nonentities!

ps. After Rudd Gullit won us the FA Cup in 97, it was no less than Sir Alex who said that Chelsea would overtake Arsenal and become the biggest threat to Utd. The following season his prediction was coming true as Chelsea were lying in second place but then incredibly Gullit was sacked by Bates over a contract issue.



Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 07:51:15 pm
Quote from: harris on Yesterday at 07:43:36 pm
Hi. Chelsea fan here.

I've read numerous posts about Chelsea going back to being the midtable mediocrity that they were when Roman tookover the club. Out of all the other clubs fans who say that,  it's most surprising coming from your fans who should remember where Chelsea finished in the 2002/23 table and who they finished above.

Fact is, unlike City, Chelsea were not midtable and had not gone 20 years without a trophy.

Between the 1996/97 seasons Chelsea never finished outside the top 6. In 98/99 they finished 3rd 4 points off Utd. That season they drew both games against Utd, so one goal in each game and Chelsea would have been Champions. The following season Chelsea went out to Barca in the QF losing 5-4 and only going behind in the tie after having a man sent off in extra time.
Between 97 and 2003 we won 2 FA Cups. 1 League Cup. 1 Cup winners Cup. 1 Super Cup. That is the same number of trophies won by you in the same period.

So, when Roman tookover, we were the joint 3rd best team, 4th at worst, but definitely not midtable nonentities!

ps. After Rudd Gullit won us the FA Cup in 97, it was no less than Sir Alex who said that Chelsea would overtake Arsenal and become the biggest threat to Utd. The following season his prediction was coming true as Chelsea were lying in second place but then incredibly Gullit was sacked by Bates over a contract issue.
You were spending money you didn't have mate.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 07:59:39 pm
Quote from: harris on Yesterday at 07:43:36 pm
Hi. Chelsea fan here.

I've read numerous posts about Chelsea going back to being the midtable mediocrity that they were when Roman tookover the club. Out of all the other clubs fans who say that,  it's most surprising coming from your fans who should remember where Chelsea finished in the 2002/23 table and who they finished above.

Fact is, unlike City, Chelsea were not midtable and had not gone 20 years without a trophy.

Between the 1996/97 seasons Chelsea never finished outside the top 6. In 98/99 they finished 3rd 4 points off Utd. That season they drew both games against Utd, so one goal in each game and Chelsea would have been Champions. The following season Chelsea went out to Barca in the QF losing 5-4 and only going behind in the tie after having a man sent off in extra time.
Between 97 and 2003 we won 2 FA Cups. 1 League Cup. 1 Cup winners Cup. 1 Super Cup. That is the same number of trophies won by you in the same period.

So, when Roman tookover, we were the joint 3rd best team, 4th at worst, but definitely not midtable nonentities!

ps. After Rudd Gullit won us the FA Cup in 97, it was no less than Sir Alex who said that Chelsea would overtake Arsenal and become the biggest threat to Utd. The following season his prediction was coming true as Chelsea were lying in second place but then incredibly Gullit was sacked by Bates over a contract issue.

dont be surprised at anything you read here, like most forums, a lot of rose tinted specs are worn without much regard to actual facts  ;D

Indeed, Chelsea where nothing like Man City when the Russian crook bought you.  They where already a good team with a good squad for sure.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 08:08:43 pm
Also if were expanding the wider context, Chelsea finished in the bottom half of the league 6 times in the 14 years before Abramovichs takeover.

So yeah, pretty much midtable generally, before developing into a top 6 team with a couple of Champions League appearances. In fact, before Abramovichs takeover, Chelsea played in the Champions League a grand total of once. The same amount of times as Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers. Then comes Romans money.

Its also fair to say that their development from a Second Division side to a top 6 Premier League team came off the back of Bates financial mismanagement and over spending. Over spending that put them at the cusp of administration before the Russian takeover. They had £80m debt in 2003, more than half the total value of the club at that stage. Pretty similar to now actually in terms of debt and scale.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 08:09:32 pm
Quote from: harris on Yesterday at 07:43:36 pm
Hi. Chelsea fan here.

I've read numerous posts about Chelsea going back to being the midtable mediocrity that they were when Roman tookover the club. Out of all the other clubs fans who say that,  it's most surprising coming from your fans who should remember where Chelsea finished in the 2002/23 table and who they finished above.

Fact is, unlike City, Chelsea were not midtable and had not gone 20 years without a trophy.

Between the 1996/97 seasons Chelsea never finished outside the top 6. In 98/99 they finished 3rd 4 points off Utd. That season they drew both games against Utd, so one goal in each game and Chelsea would have been Champions. The following season Chelsea went out to Barca in the QF losing 5-4 and only going behind in the tie after having a man sent off in extra time.
Between 97 and 2003 we won 2 FA Cups. 1 League Cup. 1 Cup winners Cup. 1 Super Cup. That is the same number of trophies won by you in the same period.

So, when Roman tookover, we were the joint 3rd best team, 4th at worst, but definitely not midtable nonentities!

ps. After Rudd Gullit won us the FA Cup in 97, it was no less than Sir Alex who said that Chelsea would overtake Arsenal and become the biggest threat to Utd. The following season his prediction was coming true as Chelsea were lying in second place but then incredibly Gullit was sacked by Bates over a contract issue.
Hi and welcome to Rawk.

Going to be some getting used to now you are owned by a Hedge Fund and a bunch of vulture capitalists, no more spending beyond your means which you did with your last 2 owners with debt up to your eyeballs.

Everything will be about sustainability with a strict spending what you earn model, i'm reckon you'll go back to being that mid to late 90's cup side and the odd CL campaign.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 08:43:07 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:51:15 pm
You were spending money you didn't have mate.

Indeed. Total selective bollocks to act like they were just a good side with no strings attached. They were in £150m of debt (an insane amount in 2002/2003) and were apparently very close to not being able to make repayments on a £75m eurobond, which would've plunged them into financial meltdown.

So yeah, they finished above us in 2003 (for probably the first time in 35 years before that), and all it took was them being on the brink of Leeds-style financial collapse.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 08:48:20 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:43:07 pm
Indeed. Total selective bollocks to act like they were just a good side with no strings attached. They were in £150m of debt (an insane amount in 2002/2003) and were apparently very close to not being able to make repayments on a £75m eurobond, which would've plunged them into financial meltdown.

So yeah, they finished above us in 2003 (for probably the first time in 35 years before that), and all it took was them being on the brink of Leeds-style financial collapse.
Let's not forget that they only won 1 title in 99 years.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 08:49:21 pm
Seem to remember Chelsea dropping down into the League 1/old Division 2 and getting beat by the likes of Tranmere, etc..
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 08:50:46 pm
People need to get their heads around the fact that it is 2.5 billion. Any figure mentioned after that is immaterial. Its like buying a house and telling everyone you are going to invest in it after you buy. The price you bought the house for is the price you bought it for and you have no obligation after that.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 09:04:06 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:07:00 pm
I agree with all this apart from the last bit about City. I think that, if by some miracle,  Abu Dhabi sell up, City will sink right back down again.

Their training facilities might be top notch, but without the money they have no pull, and it's clear as day they don't have the fan base to support the club's spending power at even 25% of its current rate.

If Saudi had some patience and willingness to grow Newcastle organically instead of fast tracking them, they could achieve some respectable measure of global reach, and have the fanbase at home to back it up. City never had and never will. They would be a shiny, expensive car with no wheels or petrol.

Beat me to it. City's income is massively inflated by the sponsorship deals that come from Abu Dhabi based companies and the fact that the state gives the money to the companies to give to City - Etihad pay £8mill, the State pays the other £65 or whatever million the sponsorship deal is worth a year.

Remove Abu Dhabi and they go back to attendances of 40,000 and a real income of around £200 million, not even enough to pay the wage bill. Also, how many players will stay when the off the books payments stop?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 09:57:36 pm
Quote from: harris on Yesterday at 07:43:36 pm
Hi. Chelsea fan here.

I've read numerous posts about Chelsea going back to being the midtable mediocrity that they were when Roman tookover the club. Out of all the other clubs fans who say that,  it's most surprising coming from your fans who should remember where Chelsea finished in the 2002/23 table and who they finished above.

Fact is, unlike City, Chelsea were not midtable and had not gone 20 years without a trophy.

Between the 1996/97 seasons Chelsea never finished outside the top 6. In 98/99 they finished 3rd 4 points off Utd. That season they drew both games against Utd, so one goal in each game and Chelsea would have been Champions. The following season Chelsea went out to Barca in the QF losing 5-4 and only going behind in the tie after having a man sent off in extra time.
Between 97 and 2003 we won 2 FA Cups. 1 League Cup. 1 Cup winners Cup. 1 Super Cup. That is the same number of trophies won by you in the same period.

So, when Roman tookover, we were the joint 3rd best team, 4th at worst, but definitely not midtable nonentities!

ps. After Rudd Gullit won us the FA Cup in 97, it was no less than Sir Alex who said that Chelsea would overtake Arsenal and become the biggest threat to Utd. The following season his prediction was coming true as Chelsea were lying in second place but then incredibly Gullit was sacked by Bates over a contract issue.

Happy to have a rival fan on here, even a Chelsea fan. But as others have said, your club had mortgaged itself up to the eyeballs to get the success it achieved pre-Abramovich. Your club was literally on the verge of doing a Leeds when he stepped in.

Won't dispute you were doing relatively well in terms of league position, but it was a soap bubble on the verge of collapsing. I think you're in for a bit of a reality check where you can expect Arsenal levels of investment for the next five years. Just at least try to take some points of City, yeah?  :wave
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Yesterday at 10:28:04 pm
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Today at 01:40:00 am
Mods delete my posts so we can this back on pg 666
