Hi. Chelsea fan here.



I've read numerous posts about Chelsea going back to being the midtable mediocrity that they were when Roman tookover the club. Out of all the other clubs fans who say that, it's most surprising coming from your fans who should remember where Chelsea finished in the 2002/23 table and who they finished above.



Fact is, unlike City, Chelsea were not midtable and had not gone 20 years without a trophy.



Between the 1996/97 seasons Chelsea never finished outside the top 6. In 98/99 they finished 3rd 4 points off Utd. That season they drew both games against Utd, so one goal in each game and Chelsea would have been Champions. The following season Chelsea went out to Barca in the QF losing 5-4 and only going behind in the tie after having a man sent off in extra time.

Between 97 and 2003 we won 2 FA Cups. 1 League Cup. 1 Cup winners Cup. 1 Super Cup. That is the same number of trophies won by you in the same period.



So, when Roman tookover, we were the joint 3rd best team, 4th at worst, but definitely not midtable nonentities!



ps. After Rudd Gullit won us the FA Cup in 97, it was no less than Sir Alex who said that Chelsea would overtake Arsenal and become the biggest threat to Utd. The following season his prediction was coming true as Chelsea were lying in second place but then incredibly Gullit was sacked by Bates over a contract issue.







