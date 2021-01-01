« previous next »
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 12:08:44 am
Tuchels starting to really pull away with the idea that hes a total gobshite

Everton syndrome. The longer you spend at Chelsea the bigger the arsehole you become.
Kante has missed more than half the season with various injuries and Tuchel said: "He is the guy who makes the difference."

The German added: "I think he is our key, key, key player; but key, key, key players need to be on the pitch.

"He plays only 40% of the games. So it's maybe a miracle that we arrived in third place.

"Because he is our Mo Salah, he is our [Virgil] Van Dijk, he is our [Kevin] De Bruyne, he is simply that player. He is our Neymar, he is our Kylian Mbappe."


yep, he's up for sale in the summer

chelsea fans have been moaning about him for some time citing poor games and costly mistakes (going back beyond just this season according to them)
"He is our key key player" then proceeds to name two players from Liverpool and two players from PSG. Alrighty.
