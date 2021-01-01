Kante has missed more than half the season with various injuries and Tuchel said: "He is the guy who makes the difference."



The German added: "I think he is our key, key, key player; but key, key, key players need to be on the pitch.



"He plays only 40% of the games. So it's maybe a miracle that we arrived in third place.



"Because he is our Mo Salah, he is our [Virgil] Van Dijk, he is our [Kevin] De Bruyne, he is simply that player. He is our Neymar, he is our Kylian Mbappe."





yep, he's up for sale in the summer



chelsea fans have been moaning about him for some time citing poor games and costly mistakes (going back beyond just this season according to them)