Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Author
Topic: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
rdcranno
Boys Pen
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
«
Reply #240 on:
Today
at 02:32:42 pm
Talk of Mo and VVD bench?!
dirkster
Kopite
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
«
Reply #241 on:
Today
at 02:32:44 pm
What a great time to be a red. Regardless of what happens today, it's been a fantastic season, and still the CL final to look forward to. To think we were 14 points behind the financial dopers and to be within 2 games of doing the quad is nothing short of amazing.
Not nervous about today's game at all. Been having this nagging feeling for a while that we'll lift the PL trophy this afternoon.
Caston
Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
«
Reply #242 on:
Today
at 02:39:24 pm
Starting XI to face @Wolves:
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Henderson, Keita, Thiago, Jota, Mane, Diaz
