Author Topic: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm  (Read 14891 times)

Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
« Reply #240 on: Today at 02:32:42 pm »
Talk of Mo and VVD bench?!
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
« Reply #241 on: Today at 02:32:44 pm »
What a great time to be a red. Regardless of what happens today, it's been a fantastic season, and still the CL final to look forward to. To think we were 14 points behind the financial dopers and to be within 2 games of doing the quad is nothing short of amazing.
Not nervous about today's game at all. Been having this nagging feeling for a while that we'll lift the PL trophy this afternoon.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
« Reply #242 on: Today at 02:39:24 pm »
Starting XI to face @Wolves:

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Henderson, Keita, Thiago, Jota, Mane, Diaz
