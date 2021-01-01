Please
Author
Topic: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Qston
Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,634
Believer
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
«
Reply #200 on:
Today
at 10:45:45 am »
Get your lucky pants on. Touch a pic of Stevie and believe
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019
NarutoReds
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,541
Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
«
Reply #201 on:
Today
at 10:53:16 am »
Since last week, I have come to terms this is already a good season with two cups and Champions League final to look forward.
On paper, yes the league MIGHT be in Man City's hands except with Steven Gerrard's miracle of mission impossible. On paper... Yes and I have peace in my heart with that.
Almost impossible.
But if we win the league I will chew my own testicles.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
zamagiure
tujenkins
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,697
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
«
Reply #202 on:
Today
at 11:16:49 am »
I'm more looking forward to the champions league than today's game. We played away to villa few weeks back and most said we would win that easy, don't see what has changed since that. Hoping for a miracle, but not excited about today.
Logged
mines a pint
PaddyPaned
Main Stander
Posts: 143
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
«
Reply #203 on:
Today
at 11:27:33 am »
No pressure today, and a general sense of what will be will be. Got to enjoy the stress-free nature of this, because next week will be intense!
Logged
