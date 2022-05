Wolves are bad, have nothing to play for and we've clearly been running on fumes the last couple of weeks but have been able to grind through it for results. Kind of hard to figure what team should be put out there even with the title theoretically in play. On the one hand I get that you don't want to have most of your starters go 2 weeks without playing but on the other they may need those 2 weeks to be ready. Don't really get those mocking some that think just the bare minimum should be put out for this game as it's not a crazy thought, just with it being the last home game probably unrealistic for that reason only. Lets just support whoevers out there and pray somehow Stevie can pull another miracle out of his ass one last time even if he's not on the field.