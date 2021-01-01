« previous next »
Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm

ToneLa

Reply #80
Today at 06:45:43 am
Wolves are a nothing team, tamed, got corks on their teeth

And it's at our gaff? Stop the match, ref, he's had enough!

Almost forgot this was on
Raid

Reply #81
Today at 08:41:14 am
I was so keyed up in 2019 it was ridiculous. Tears when it was momentarily 1-0 to us and 1-0 to Brighton, tears when in no time it was 2-1 City, and a mix of unbelievable pride tinged with regret that our lads missed out despite scoring 97pts.

It feels a bit different this time, perhaps its the experience of being there regularly now, perhaps its the knowledge that whatever happens, these players are quite unbelievable players and humans, and they will be steered for another four years by the worlds best manager, who just really gets it. Or perhaps its the footballing Gods telling me that Steven Gerrard will take care of things for us just one last time.

Whatever happens on Sunday, we can be immensely proud to support this team and club. They will put a smile on your face at the end of a tough day or week or just make the good times that bit better. And thats what its all about really.

Up the mighty Red Men!
Yorkykopite

Reply #82
Today at 09:00:20 am
Quote from: nerdster4
Thinking of our starting 11 against Madrid

So
Kelleher
Milner matip konate tsimikas
Henderson Jones Elliott
Minamino firmino jota

Is good enough to win and means very little Risk of a major impact on the Madrid line up regardless of what happens against wolves





What a disaster that would be.

Those lads would beat Wolves for sure. But the idea of starting a team against Madrid the majority of whom haven't kicked a ball in anger for two weeks is madness.
Sharado

Reply #83
Today at 09:06:57 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite
What a disaster that would be.

Those lads would beat Wolves for sure. But the idea of starting a team against Madrid the majority of whom haven't kicked a ball in anger for two weeks is madness.

The final v tottenham in Madrid, though we got the job done [and to be clear that really is all I give a shit about], we didn't look ourselves - think it was 3 weeks between end of season and that game or something daft. I'm glad we're rolling straight into this one. And Madrid have effectively been on the beach for a few weeks as their league was dusted ages ago.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
