I was so keyed up in 2019 it was ridiculous. Tears when it was momentarily 1-0 to us and 1-0 to Brighton, tears when in no time it was 2-1 City, and a mix of unbelievable pride tinged with regret that our lads missed out despite scoring 97pts.



It feels a bit different this time, perhaps its the experience of being there regularly now, perhaps its the knowledge that whatever happens, these players are quite unbelievable players and humans, and they will be steered for another four years by the worlds best manager, who just really gets it. Or perhaps its the footballing Gods telling me that Steven Gerrard will take care of things for us just one last time.



Whatever happens on Sunday, we can be immensely proud to support this team and club. They will put a smile on your face at the end of a tough day or week or just make the good times that bit better. And thats what its all about really.



Up the mighty Red Men!