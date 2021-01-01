« previous next »
Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm

Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:18:11 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:01:05 pm
If their game is level at half time or after an hour its going to be unbearable.

That Brighton game we had that minute of hope that was (for me) pretty much extinguished as soon as they made it 1-1 and I think they were ahead before half time.

Time to be out through the wringer one more time.

A late city goal to win would be worse than them racing ahead to kill their game early on like last time.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:24:13 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:18:11 pm
A late city goal to win would be worse than them racing ahead to kill their game early on like last time.

If were up like 2-0 and its 0-0 in like the 80th minute I am going to shit myself with nerves, the idea of us being that close and them getting a late winner would sicken me.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:30:38 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:18:11 pm
A late city goal to win would be worse than them racing ahead to kill their game early on like last time.

Absolutely. I understand the if theyre going to win I hope its 4-0 argument. And yet we cant win the title without having that nervous last 30 because theres no way Villa are somehow going to cruise to a 3-0 win. Fucking stupid nerves!
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm
Just enjoy it.  Pray for a miracle but celebrate the team winning 2 cups and reaching another final.  Hope there are no more injuries either. 
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #44 on: Today at 07:49:52 am
I take it everyone thinks we should be fielding the CL Final team in this game, bar injuries? Lets assume that Fabinho, VVD and Salah aren't ready though. And you know what? I think Minamino deserves another game in Salah's position if that's the case. None of our backup options for right-forward are particularly inspiring. Mane might be the best choice there but I'd rather he and Diaz keep playing the position they will play in Paris.

              Alisson

TAA    Matip     Konate   Robbo

   Keita   Henderson   Thiago

  Minamino  Mane   Diaz


I feel for Klopp in that the days after this he has to make 2 of the toughest calls in his managerial career - Matip v Konate and 3 from Henderson/Keita/Fabinho/Thiago.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #45 on: Today at 02:02:02 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 07:49:52 am
I think Minamino deserves another game in Salah's position if that's the case.

I agree with the sentiment that Minamino's performances probably deserve another start.

However, Minamino has no chance of starting the CL, even if Salah is unfit. Against Wolves I'd rather us start the player who is most likely to start if Salah was not fit to. That's Roberto Firmino IMO with Diaz and Mane either side. I'd want Firmino to play to get another game under his belt but to also play with Diaz and Mane incase that's even a remote possibility on the way we need to go in the CL final.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #46 on: Today at 02:24:49 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:02:02 pm

However, Minamino has no chance of starting the CL, even if Salah is unfit. Against Wolves I'd rather us start the player who is most likely to start if Salah was not fit to. That's Roberto Firmino IMO with Diaz and Mane either side. I'd want Firmino to play to get another game under his belt but to also play with Diaz and Mane incase that's even a remote possibility on the way we need to go in the CL final.

I'd agree with this if I thought Salah was definitely not going to make the CL Final. If Klopp & Co thought that, then they should for sure go with   Mane-Firmino-Diaz   against Wolves because that's what should play in Paris. However in the one-off scenario of Salah not being fit for Wolves, but will be fit for Madrid, then I think the best preparation is to keep Mane and Diaz in their preferred positions and put someone else wide right. To me Minamino is a better choice than Jota for that slot. I would even prefer Elliott to get the game there.

As well as winning against Wolves we need to hone our lineup and formation for Paris as closely as possible. I don't want all 3 forwards on Sunday to be playing different positions, with 1 different starter, on Sat week.

Edit: I'd also add that in nearly any circumstance, Firmino should be getting at least 30 mins on Sunday and preferably Jota too. Ideal world: start Salah-Mane-Diaz. Go 3-0 up by 60 minutes. Sub on Firmino and Jota for Salah and Diaz.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #47 on: Today at 02:31:37 pm
I'm pretty sure Klopp won't be thinking of this game as a dress rehearsal for Real Madrid!  He'll put out what he thinks is the best team to get a win against Wolves.

I don't expect any of the injured trio (plus Gomez) to play any part as we're well blessed with cover in every position.  Klopp showed against Southampton that he'd rather pick a "lesser" player that is right on it than a regular starter with fatigue or carrying a knock.

Anyway, the starting team is all a bit pointless to discuss as we all know it's going to be Divock off the bench to score the winner again.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #48 on: Today at 04:38:44 pm
Will we get a guard of honour from Wolves for the FA cup?
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #49 on: Today at 04:45:37 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:36:32 pm
Let's hope you are richly rewarded for your 53 years support, that would be very special indeed. I'd imagine a tear might be shed.

Just visualise it, Henderson bringing the PL trophy to your section of the ground. C'mon Mr Gerrard, disrupt away the City!
I will well up at the very least!  Superstition prevents me from having a bottle of champagne on ice so if it does happen, I'll need to wait 30 minutes whilst it power chills in the freezer.  That would give me time for a couple of beer chasers :-)
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #50 on: Today at 04:47:22 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:31:44 pm
I've seen the First Division trophy paraded at Anfield at least twice, Villa in May 1980 when we won 4-1 to win the league was one occasion and Spurs in 1982 when we won 3-1.
I was 11 then and clearly remember this - was on a camping holiday in the New Forest listening on the radio.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #51 on: Today at 05:09:19 pm
They have not posted the Referee assignments for the final day. I'm going to guess we get Anthony Taylor.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #52 on: Today at 05:10:15 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:09:19 pm
They have not posted the Referee assignments for the final day. I'm going to guess we get Anthony Taylor.

City will get their 12th man Tierney
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #53 on: Today at 05:18:07 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 04:47:22 pm
I was 11 then and clearly remember this - was on a camping holiday in the New Forest listening on the radio.

I was right in the middle of the Kop in the chaos ;D

The Spurs game is the one I've mentioned before where we got there about 12pm and some lads were messing about in the queue, one got shoved out and this c*nt of a bizzie on a horse made the lad go to the back of the queue, I do wonder if he ever go in the Kop.

Hopefully Sunday we are watching Hendo lift it for the 2nd time.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #54 on: Today at 05:19:02 pm
Quote from: vicar on Today at 05:10:15 pm
City will get their 12th man Tierney

If Tierney is anywhere near our game or City game its  actual corruption. Dude has shown so much bias against us and for city. So many horrible errors that have influenced this season

Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #55 on: Today at 05:21:12 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 05:19:02 pm
If Tierney is anywhere near our game or City game its  actual corruption. Dude has shown so much bias against us and for city. So many horrible errors that have influenced this season



Kavanagh is worse as he is, from what I have been told via someone who knows him, believed to be a Utd fan.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #56 on: Today at 05:26:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:31:44 pm
I've seen the First Division trophy paraded at Anfield at least twice, Villa in May 1980 when we won 4-1 to win the league was one occasion and Spurs in 1982 when we won 3-1.

My first time on the kop was the Spurs game.  Memories.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #57 on: Today at 05:37:37 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 05:19:02 pm
If Tierney is anywhere near our game or City game its  actual corruption. Dude has shown so much bias against us and for city. So many horrible errors that have influenced this season



Refs for Sunday not yet been announced. Probably waiting until 5pm tomorrow to post it before they run out the door.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #58 on: Today at 05:41:36 pm
Quote from: gorgepir on Today at 04:38:44 pm
Will we get a guard of honour from Wolves for the FA cup?

Haha no, dont think this is a thing
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview. Sunday May 22nd. KO 4pm
Reply #59 on: Today at 05:53:03 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:18:11 pm
A late city goal to win would be worse than them racing ahead to kill their game early on like last time.

I think the wildest part is that despite the points gap being identical, and I'm not really sure why, there seems to be a bit more 'what if' this time around. Whether it's Gerrard being involved and all those mulitple narratives around that, the fact it's the 3rd time we've gone into the last day like this in relatively recent years and 'third time lucky' or if it's just that there hasn't been *that* moment yet it does feel a bit like - even though most of us think it's done...it's not actually done. The Kompany goal v leicester felt like the end in 2019. We've not had that moment, yet, at least.
