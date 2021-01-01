

However, Minamino has no chance of starting the CL, even if Salah is unfit. Against Wolves I'd rather us start the player who is most likely to start if Salah was not fit to. That's Roberto Firmino IMO with Diaz and Mane either side. I'd want Firmino to play to get another game under his belt but to also play with Diaz and Mane incase that's even a remote possibility on the way we need to go in the CL final.



I'd agree with this if I thought Salah was definitely not going to make the CL Final. If Klopp & Co thought that, then they should for sure go with Mane-Firmino-Diaz against Wolves because that's what should play in Paris. However in the one-off scenario of Salah not being fit for Wolves, but will be fit for Madrid, then I think the best preparation is to keep Mane and Diaz in their preferred positions and put someone else wide right. To me Minamino is a better choice than Jota for that slot. I would even prefer Elliott to get the game there.As well as winning against Wolves we need to hone our lineup and formation for Paris as closely as possible. I don't want all 3 forwards on Sunday to be playing different positions, with 1 different starter, on Sat week.Edit: I'd also add that in nearly any circumstance, Firmino should be getting at least 30 mins on Sunday and preferably Jota too. Ideal world: start Salah-Mane-Diaz. Go 3-0 up by 60 minutes. Sub on Firmino and Jota for Salah and Diaz.