PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 08:09:22 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:33:13 am
Wait, what? Surely that's not true? I always thought the whole VAR stuff was going on behind closed doors. If TV commentators could hear them talk, they'd surely be talking a lot more about what VAR is doing and they'd be able to clear things up more often instead of sitting there clueless about what's going on or why a decision was made.
I don't know whther they can hear what's being said between VAR and ref or VAR and Asst VAR, but they do have an indication when a check is being made and what the check is for. I've asked before for evidence that they can hear the VAR's actual words but I've not seen anything satisfactory to support that yet

Quote from: MoSzizlak on Yesterday at 01:05:03 pm
Since when did VAR check for this kind of thing? The only technology is between the posts. It would need to be out of play by a long way to be clear and obvious. Desperate stuff really. Same at the weekend when City missed the Pen, Tyler and Neville desparate for the keeper to be 1mm off his line and have it retaken.
They always check that kind of corner that skirts the byline if there's a goal after it. It's routine and background. It's nothing to do with goal-line tech.

VAR supposedly check things continuously as the game progresses and most of it we never hear about.
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 08:26:13 pm
I think the issue was that Tyler saw fit to mention something that is routine. Why did he see fit to mention something so routine, especially as the monitor in front of him will have shown it was nowhere near to going out.



Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 08:41:10 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 08:26:13 pm
I think the issue was that Tyler saw fit to mention something that is routine. Why did he see fit to mention something so routine, especially as the monitor in front of him will have shown it was nowhere near to going out.

The answer to that begins with the word because and ends in c*nt
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 08:52:19 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 07:10:55 pm
Hes a bellend
I'm a relatively late convert but well on board.  He was my favourite player for a good few seasons and I loved the We All Dream of a Team of Carraghers song.  For me he didn't step up during the Hicks/Gillett saga and it's all been downhill since really.

700 appearances and being a one club player won't ever be taken away from him.  I even think we might have won the title in 2013/14 if he'd stuck around for one more season.  Doesn't mean he's not a bellend though.

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 08:53:29 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:08:35 pm
Would love that. Curious why they don't do that here, I can't think of a reason other than they don't want to be held accountable. They obviously relay it to the commentators, I'm not sure why they don't just let everyone know what the conversation is.

Watch a Rugby League game, its night and day. I was watching Huddersfield v Wigan the other day and you hear the referee talking, asking to see another angle, then explaining what he is seeing and then the decision.
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 08:58:01 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:52:13 pm
Yeah Drury is miles ahead of Tyler, and at least puts some oomph and emotion into it, but he has a tendency to get far too overwrought and hysterical at times, with his warbling voice and faux emotional profundity until he becomes almost a parody of commentating. You begin to imagine him asking his wife to pass the marmalade with the same kind of histrionics and it all just starts becoming too funny for words

But I suppose it's horses for courses; people have their own particular styles of commentary they like, which probably has a lot to do with who they grew up listening to. Alan Green and Mike Ingham on the radio will always be my top choice for commentary, yet I know others dislike them

Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 09:00:34 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 08:58:01 pm

:lmao

Excellent. Never seen that before but it's exactly what I meant ;D
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 09:04:10 pm
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 09:27:56 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:52:13 pm
Yeah Drury is miles ahead of Tyler, and at least puts some oomph and emotion into it, but he has a tendency to get far too overwrought and hysterical at times, with his warbling voice and faux emotional profundity until he becomes almost a parody of commentating. You begin to imagine him asking his wife to pass the marmalade with the same kind of histrionics and it all just starts becoming too funny for words

But I suppose it's horses for courses; people have their own particular styles of commentary they like, which probably has a lot to do with who they grew up listening to. Alan Green and Mike Ingham on the radio will always be my top choice for commentary, yet I know others dislike them

Agree with the latter point (to be very honest with you ;)). I always loved Barry Davies, but couldn't stand Motson and (to a lesser extent) Moore. Might be why I've never minded Tyler too much, as apart from lacking Davies' lyrical quality, his delivery has always been calmer and more thoughtful than many - also grew up watching Yorkshire TV, where Tyler commentated on everything in the late 70s/early 80s (before the inferior John Helm).

There are bits of Tyler's commentary that seem to needlessly caveat successes or good play; but I don't watch other big six games, so no idea how he sounds to them (and many of their fans seem to have similar complaints). The one criticism I don't really get is his delivery on the actual scoring of a goal: it's the last thing I'm bothered about at that moment in time. Last point about Tyler; for all that Andy Gray turned out to be a total twat, he was Tyler's perfect commentary partner, for some reason. Never quite been the same since.
 
Re: PL: Southampton 1 v 2 Liverpool Redmond 13 南野拓実 27 Matip 67
Reply #449 on: Today at 12:49:02 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:08:45 pm
Love this from Reddit https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/usavmf/the_difference_between_martin_tyler_peter_drury/

Drury vs. Tyler on the Matip goal.

I like Drury but he can be too much sometimes. Don't get me wrong I'd pick him over Tyler every day of the week.

Arlo White on NBC is the best for Premier League games: 8:16 in for the comparison goal:
https://dood.pm/e/lpompw4jv7zl20h82ztqr6e85k95lpk?c_poster=https://www.matchweek.top

Also Alisson's goal:
https://streamable.com/8tc3un

Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea 2019:
https://streamable.com/wxk93c
Logged
