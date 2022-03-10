Reading SaintsWeb is interesting, they were very displeased with the performance and the result given our changes and endeavours over the weekend - theyre in full on mutiny and want the squad dissected, dispersed and Hassenhuttl gone.
From the outside looking in, Hassenhuttl has done a decent job on very poor resources - they take punts from B-tier leagues in the £8m - £15m bracket and hope they unearth another Mane, Wanyama or Schneiderlin etc. The actual players their scouting just dont seem to be that good though. It can still be done, when applied with skill - look at Brentford - but the market has moved on and players they used to get in that bracket now cost £20m+. If theyre not willing or able to stretch the budget then I doubt theyll retain Premier League status for too much longer. There will be one season where they go down.
I thought they showed some of the worst distribution from the back Ive seen all season, crumbled under the press and allowed us more space and time than I thought any team at this level would. They battled, to an extent, and our lads showed massive character, but they definitely need a squad overhaul.
On ourselves, risky move by Kloppo but I trust his decision making and he got it right - the team created 4 very presentable chances (stuck one away and scored one additional odd one) and Southamptons goal shouldnt have stood. Alisson was fantastic, great starting position all the time (zero doubt in my mind hes the best keeper on the planet and the best to do it for Liverpool), Matip solid, Konate excellent, Tsimikas very good. Im the midfield Jones showed flashes, as did Minamino who took his goal brilliantly, Bobby was excellent. I do fear for Milner, more and more hes undone by transitions but thats his age showing, hes a leader and whilst you dont want to lose that from the dressing room, I think if he stays another season well see him less and less. What a career and what a player hes been for us though. Club legend for me.
Henderson excellent when he came on. Slowed things down when needed, showed some aggression that their midfield didnt fancy and kept the ball moving into the right areas.