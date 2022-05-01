We dominated for longs spells so much that Alisson could've put the kettle and put his feet up.



I think he actually did at one point...Couldn't watch the whole game, but was half watching the second part of the first half and then fully watched the second half. Not a lot left to say. What a fucking team. And now it's over to Man City. Let's see what they're made of and whether they can bring their lead over the line. Our chances are rather slim, but weirder stuff has happened in recent years and we've been there to witness it. We're two games away from the end of the season and with two wins we could double or trohpy count for the year. It's insane and even if we don't it will be disappointing, but it will still have been a great season. What a time to be a red...