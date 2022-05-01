They all put a shift in tonight, battled for everything, in the right way - fair and hard and absolutely unwilling to give up any 50 50s. Joe's injury came because he was determined to keep the ball. They were all great but the lads who haven't been playing much to be ready and fit says a lot about them and our coaches, Outstanding
Jones, Elliot, Joe, Taki (南野拓実), Milner, Kostas, Divock and Bobby - well in lads - did us proud
Yes
What a fucking set of balls this club has.
Jurgen for making 9 changes in what was effectively a must win game.
Every red on the pitch stepping up and playing out of their skin.
Those same players not shitting it when they went 1 down to a deflection and a shit ref call.
After they scored I never doubted that we'd equalise, and then go on and win it.
The guys just had something about them that just made it seem inevitable.
That was an amazing performance given the situation and the lack of time these players had played together.
I'd put that up there as one of my favourite performances of the year.
Even our second string are mentality monsters.