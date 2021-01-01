Sorry but this is going to be short and sweet and it's a bit rushed, hope it's OK if not up to the usual standard

Kick off 7:45pm

Referee: Martin Atkinson.

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Richard West.

Fourth official: David Coote.

VAR: Stuart Attwell.

Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn.





I had hoped to be writing this with us having already confirmed our 20th League title but whilst that hasn't happened (yet), thanks to West Ham's draw with Manchester City yesterday, the fight for the title and the Quadruple (there I've said it) is very much still on.





We have to, of course, win this game, less than 72 hours after a gruelling FA Cup Final win against Chelsea and Jurgen will have to dig deep into the depths of his squad in order to ensure we remain fresh and a few niggling injuries to key players won't help that. Fabinho, Virgil and Mo will miss this game you would think, possibly Robbo too and think we may see a few surprises in the starting line up.





History





We have a good record against Southampton



Games won:

59

G

ames drawn: 25

Games lost: 31

We have won 7 out of our last 8 games against them, the only blemish being the 1-0 reverse at St Mary's in front of no fans when the Southampton Manager, wee Ralphi Hasenhüttl broke down in tears and wept like a baby

We didn't actually beat Southampton away from Anfield until the 1966/67 season, when goals from Ian St John and Ian Callaghan sealed a 1-2 victory for the men in red at The Dell. It wasn't as bad as it sounds as we didn't used to play Southampton that much. It was victory at the 7th time of asking, a couple of 0-0 draws in the FA Cup (we won the replays!) being our best efforts apart up until then.



There have been some memorable wins against Southampton in the past, 5-0 at Anfield in the 1982/83 season on the way to another League Title in Bob Paisley's final year as the boss (a year that Manchester City were relegated), we beat them 7-1 at Anfield in the 1998/99 season and our best win at Southampton was in the League Cup a couple of month's into the boss' reign after Sadio had opened the scoring (for Southampton) in the first minute, we came back and battered them 6-1 thanks to a current Liverpool player getting a hattrick, that man Divock Origi! More of the same tomorrow please!

and talking of tomorrow.....





I think we'll start with





Alisson



Gomez

Konate

Matip

Tsmikas



Jones

Milner

Oxlade-Chamberlain



Diaz / Jota

Bobby

Origi



None of the players, aside from Konate and Alisson will have played the full 120 minutes on Saturday, Ox hasn't played for a while though so maybe he won't go with him but due to the minutes in the legs and the injury to Fab we are a bit limited. Maybe Harvey Elliott gets a look in here but doubt he would play with Jones too but you never know.





Whatever team the boss picks is good enough for me and we have to balance the outside possibility of a League title with ensuring the players are as well rested as possible for a shot at no 7!





Go Redmen, it's still on....

