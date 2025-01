Hi all. One of my friends has a problem - he has an old GA pass on his iPhone, he has been forwarded a season ticket seat by another friend. He has tried to redownload the GA pass but it comes up with an error.



As a lowly member I've not come across this before as I'm 13+.



Anyone got any advice on how to sort this? It's for Leicester on boxing day so struggling to get hold of the ticket office.