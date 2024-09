I’ve got a new iPhone and I’m sure I’ve deleted the pass from my old phone. When I tried to download it for the first time this season it said something like “number of downloads exceeded”, live chat told me I could reset it at the TO. Now the message changed to “remove one of the existing copies of this pass from an Apple device”. I got no clue what other apple device it’s referring to. Can they still fix it at TO if I bring my ID?