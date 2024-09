Hey guys! Do you know, is today only the deadline for editing the Friends&Family list or do friends who registered a new profile and, whome I want to forward tickets to, also have to have downloaded their General Admission NFC pass by 5pm this afternoon?



So they registered already, they are already on my F&F, but havent downloaded their GA NFCs yet. Does it have to be done today or can they do it closer to the actual game?