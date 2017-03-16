« previous next »
Author Topic: NFC Pass

Offline Levitz

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1120 on: April 1, 2024, 08:58:42 am
Quote from: didopich on March 31, 2024, 11:11:55 pm
Was this issue in Kenny lower stand?!  Apparently there was issues in that stand today...only nfc allowed.

No was turnstile E in the Kop. We were late due to train issues and only got in a few minutes before KO, I did see massive queues at the TO still as we walked past so maybe it was a wider thing.
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline SuperStevieNicol

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1121 on: April 1, 2024, 08:32:56 pm
Trying to forward a ticket from my account for the Sheffield United game and getting a message saying the other person has exceeded their allocation and their basket is full or something like that. Any clues?
JFT97

Offline mighty magpie

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1122 on: April 1, 2024, 09:07:41 pm
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on April  1, 2024, 08:32:56 pm
Trying to forward a ticket from my account for the Sheffield United game and getting a message saying the other person has exceeded their allocation and their basket is full or something like that. Any clues?

They've blocked forwarding to accounts who registered for sheffield sale.
Offline anitrella

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1123 on: April 1, 2024, 09:08:20 pm
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on April  1, 2024, 08:32:56 pm
Trying to forward a ticket from my account for the Sheffield United game and getting a message saying the other person has exceeded their allocation and their basket is full or something like that. Any clues?
did the person receiving register their interest in the additional members for sheff United?
Offline SuperStevieNicol

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1124 on: April 2, 2024, 09:56:19 am
Quote from: anitrella on April  1, 2024, 09:08:20 pm
did the person receiving register their interest in the additional members for sheff United?
Dont think so as they only created a Fan ID yesterday.
JFT97

Online walterwhite

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1125 on: April 2, 2024, 11:05:03 am
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on April  2, 2024, 09:56:19 am
Dont think so as they only created a Fan ID yesterday.
They haven't download the GA pass yet I would say
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1126 on: April 2, 2024, 11:51:50 am
Quote from: Levitz on March 31, 2024, 05:30:58 pm
Mate had an issue getting in today hes got an old iPhone, and normally its fine but wouldnt scan today. They said something about the model not being supported anymore and let him in anyway. But just wondered if there has been a recent change and whether we need to ensure the credit it marked against him as the steward scanned him in.

Edit: just read back and seen some issues from Feb, but does he need to ensure he gets marked as attending?
I had to try my NFC a few times on turnstile M before it went green.. first time it's not done it instantly all season
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline TepidT2O

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1127 on: April 2, 2024, 05:04:47 pm
So Ive got my apple wallet with my white memb  we s card in it saying next have Sheffield United.

Is that my ticket downloaded? I cant download the ticket on the LFC website, only forward it.

Help, Im a bit confused! Ive never had a members card in my wallet before and non of the LFC  videos seem to mention it
Online BobPaisley3

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1128 on: April 2, 2024, 05:19:19 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  2, 2024, 05:04:47 pm
So Ive got my apple wallet with my white memb  we s card in it saying next have Sheffield United.

Is that my ticket downloaded? I cant download the ticket on the LFC website, only forward it.

Help, Im a bit confused! Ive never had a members card in my wallet before and non of the LFC  videos seem to mention it
Im having the exact same issue mate. Went to Brighton and it came through fine. Its definitely the ticket but I cant get my two boys tickets in the wallet. Complete fiasco.
Offline kemlyn1629

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1129 on: April 2, 2024, 05:20:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  2, 2024, 05:04:47 pm
So Ive got my apple wallet with my white memb  we s card in it saying next have Sheffield United.

Is that my ticket downloaded? I cant download the ticket on the LFC website, only forward it.

Help, Im a bit confused! Ive never had a members card in my wallet before and non of the LFC  videos seem to mention it

Yes the members pass will operate the turnstile. There's no separate match ticket.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1130 on: April 2, 2024, 05:36:29 pm
Quote from: kemlyn1629 on April  2, 2024, 05:20:34 pm
Yes the members pass will operate the turnstile. There's no separate match ticket.
It looks different to Brighton.

I have no idea why!  Oh well

Cheers!
Offline Athleticobil

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1131 on: April 12, 2024, 09:45:58 pm
Hopefully someone can help.

Im trying to generate a link for a pass for sunday (via laptop) for someone on Andriod, never an issue with iPhone, but if I follow the same steps for andriod I get an error of pass can only be added to one google account.

I have only used iPhone traditionally so no idea what the barrier is.

Thanks in advance
Online walterwhite

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1132 on: April 12, 2024, 10:33:08 pm
Quote from: Athleticobil on April 12, 2024, 09:45:58 pm
Hopefully someone can help.

Im trying to generate a link for a pass for sunday (via laptop) for someone on Andriod, never an issue with iPhone, but if I follow the same steps for andriod I get an error of pass can only be added to one google account.

I have only used iPhone traditionally so no idea what the barrier is.

Thanks in advance

The issue is someone has your pass on their phone and if you don't know who your basically screwed.

Have to find who on android would have your pass and get them to remove it
« Last Edit: April 12, 2024, 10:36:42 pm by walterwhite »
Offline Girder of Girth

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1133 on: April 29, 2024, 07:18:57 pm
Just got a new iPhone. The NFC pass for the Spurs game was copied across during the setup process from my old iPhone. I now have the pass in my wallet on my old phone and my new one. I thought you could only have it on one phone at a time. Is it going to work on my new phone or do I need to do anything?
Offline bignred84

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1134 on: April 29, 2024, 07:27:08 pm
Quote from: Girder of Girth on April 29, 2024, 07:18:57 pm
Just got a new iPhone. The NFC pass for the Spurs game was copied across during the setup process from my old iPhone. I now have the pass in my wallet on my old phone and my new one. I thought you could only have it on one phone at a time. Is it going to work on my new phone or do I need to do anything?

Its fine don't worry

its because its backed up to your Apple iCloud.
obviously only 1 pass will work.

Once you wipe the old iphone the new one will still work
Offline Girder of Girth

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1135 on: April 29, 2024, 07:36:00 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on April 29, 2024, 07:27:08 pm
Its fine don't worry

its because its backed up to your Apple iCloud.
obviously only 1 pass will work.

Once you wipe the old iphone the new one will still work

Thanks. I thought it was going to be a ball ache sorting it, so thats good news.
Online TomDcs

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1136 on: Yesterday at 03:27:34 pm
Is anyone else having issues with the Sevilla tickets greying out the option to download to mobile phone? Im not hot on all this stuff  as only rarely go, so I may be jumping the gun slightly but any advice welcome! Ta
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1137 on: Yesterday at 03:33:14 pm
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 03:27:34 pm
Is anyone else having issues with the Sevilla tickets greying out the option to download to mobile phone? Im not hot on all this stuff  as only rarely go, so I may be jumping the gun slightly but any advice welcome! Ta
They'll be sent seperately via email to donwload and add to your wallet
Online TomDcs

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1138 on: Yesterday at 03:41:24 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 03:33:14 pm
They'll be sent seperately via email to donwload and add to your wallet

Thanks mate!
Offline Rahul21

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1139 on: Today at 09:25:03 pm
Hi all. When we bought the Sevilla tickets (on general sale) we got the below message in the confirmation email:

ALL supporters WILL BE REQUIRED to DOWNLOAD A ONE-OFF MATCH NFC PASS to their smartphone.
 
Further details and instructions on how to download this match pass will be emailed to you within 7 working days of the game.

But its less than a week before the game and we still havent been sent the instructions. Has anyone else received theirs yet?

Thanks!
Online TomDcs

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1140 on: Today at 09:45:38 pm
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 09:25:03 pm
Hi all. When we bought the Sevilla tickets (on general sale) we got the below message in the confirmation email:

ALL supporters WILL BE REQUIRED to DOWNLOAD A ONE-OFF MATCH NFC PASS to their smartphone.
 
Further details and instructions on how to download this match pass will be emailed to you within 7 working days of the game.

But its less than a week before the game and we still havent been sent the instructions. Has anyone else received theirs yet?

Thanks!

Thats what my post above was about. I still dont have an email or the option to download tickets to mobile when logged in.
Online Jordellsu

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1141 on: Today at 09:47:26 pm
Not received anything yet either. Dont think the ticket office knows what a working day is.
Online Jordellsu

Re: NFC Pass
Reply #1142 on: Today at 09:49:13 pm
My 2024 25 season ticket is in archived passes as well for some reason.
