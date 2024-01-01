« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: NFC Pass  (Read 98114 times)

Online 1964allezallezallez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1040 on: January 1, 2024, 01:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Xabi Lad on January  1, 2024, 12:50:39 pm
I had the same issue with the ticket not showing in nfc pass and marked as not printed in my account. Have just checked and its now printed and have refreshed my nfc pass and ticket details are now showing.

Thanks. Showing now 😀
Logged

Offline mncollyer

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 02:54:38 pm »
Quote from: didopich on December  2, 2023, 12:46:19 pm
Apparently they only allow 2 resets a year now.

My LFC season ticket was on my old phone that got damaged, now when I try to add to my current phone it won't let me, says I have to it remove from old phone, but I can't access it on old phone.
LFC have tried to reset it multiple times, but it still won't download as it says its on another device, does anybody know how to solve this, just going round in circles with the ticket office.

Thanks Mark
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,232
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 02:55:57 pm »
Quote from: mncollyer on Yesterday at 02:54:38 pm
My LFC season ticket was on my old phone that got damaged, now when I try to add to my current phone it won't let me, says I have to it remove from old phone, but I can't access it on old phone.
LFC have tried to reset it multiple times, but it still won't download as it says its on another device, does anybody know how to solve this, just going round in circles with the ticket office.

Thanks Mark

Is it Apple or Android?
Android you just need to sign into the same Google Account on the new phone.
Logged

Offline mncollyer

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 03:03:36 pm »
Android, tried to download multiple times, even at the ticket office on Monday, wont add pass to current phone and wont reset via ticket office, finished up with a paper ticket for Newcastle.
Contacted supporter services via email they said contact google and get them to reset it
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,232
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 03:07:13 pm »
Quote from: mncollyer on Yesterday at 03:03:36 pm
Android, tried to download multiple times, even at the ticket office on Monday, wont add pass to current phone and wont reset via ticket office, finished up with a paper ticket for Newcastle.
Contacted supporter services via email they said contact google and get them to reset it

You shouldn't need to download anything. Just open google wallet, sign in with the same email / password of the google account used on the old phone. It should just appear in there.
Logged

Offline mncollyer

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 03:23:30 pm »
Signed in with the same account but it wont show or download, ticket office are a waste of time.
Im currently sending ticket to my wife as I have her pass on my phone as its the only way without going to the ticket office every game.
My lad has just upgraded his iPhone so going to try and put it on his old iphone and use that if it works
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,232
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 03:34:36 pm »
Quote from: mncollyer on Yesterday at 03:23:30 pm
Signed in with the same account but it wont show or download, ticket office are a waste of time.
Im currently sending ticket to my wife as I have her pass on my phone as its the only way without going to the ticket office every game.
My lad has just upgraded his iPhone so going to try and put it on his old iphone and use that if it works

Hmm that's odd. The TO won't be able to help, as the pass is 'locked' to a google account. The only way to unlock it from the account is to 'remove' it on the old phone. I guess Google can do it but you'd need to contact them. It's not needed though as you should just 'sign in' to the same google account and it just pulls it down automatically.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,418
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 03:37:29 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 03:34:36 pm
Hmm that's odd. The TO won't be able to help, as the pass is 'locked' to a google account. The only way to unlock it from the account is to 'remove' it on the old phone. I guess Google can do it but you'd need to contact them. It's not needed though as you should just 'sign in' to the same google account and it just pulls it down automatically.

Yeah, since the tickets moved to phones, I'm on my 3rd. Each time the pass has already been in my wallet when I set the phone up and sign in to my account.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 342
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 08:24:20 pm »
Maybe try in an incognito tab in chrome?
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline CaseRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 09:13:44 am »
I have a ticket for Arsenal on Sunday that isnt showing in google wallet. The e mail i received has "already saved to google wallet" in it and i can view the details via the mail. Will this work on Sunday?
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 09:26:28 am »
Quote from: CaseRed on Today at 09:13:44 am
I have a ticket for Arsenal on Sunday that isnt showing in google wallet. The e mail i received has "already saved to google wallet" in it and i can view the details via the mail. Will this work on Sunday?

When you say you can view the details, do you just mean the seat/block details which are set out in the email?

The pass needs to be in your Google Wallet to work, if it isn't then as far as I'm aware it won't work.

Did you get the ticket direct from the club?
Logged

Offline CaseRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 09:40:00 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:26:28 am
When you say you can view the details, do you just mean the seat/block details which are set out in the email?

The pass needs to be in your Google Wallet to work, if it isn't then as far as I'm aware it won't work.

Did you get the ticket direct from the club?
Yes direct from the club.
Yes i can see the details and if i re click the add to wallet option it says already added.
If i access via e mail its there but if i go through the google app it doesnt show.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 09:48:59 am »
Quote from: CaseRed on Today at 09:40:00 am
Yes direct from the club.
Yes i can see the details and if i re click the add to wallet option it says already added.
If i access via e mail its there but if i go through the google app it doesnt show.

The pass itself will either be either flourescent blue or yellow and has a graphic on it of them taking a penalty, assume you're able to see that? - according to the email that needs to be in your wallet for it to work (so trying to scan the pass which comes up when you click the DOWNLOAD NFC PASS button wouldn't work as far as I'm aware, you need to then complete the next step and have it actually added into the wallet).

Did it say 'already saved to Google Wallet' the first time you opened the email or has that changed after the first time you tried to download the pass as It may be that you downloaded the pass to your wallet when you originally opened the email and for whatever reason it isn't showing, maybe try shutting down the app and restarting it to see if that resolves it.

Mine is on iPhone but I was just able to click the link within the email then select add to wallet and it is showing in my wallet, assume the process is the same on android but if you can't see it in your wallet I would suggest contacting the LFC help on Twitter as you don't want to be fucking around before kick off with that, they may be able to arrange a paper ticket collection if you can't resolve it but at least if you sort it now you won't be finding out that you need one when you try to get into the ground and have to join a queue at the TO.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:53:24 am by Jm55 »
Logged

Offline CaseRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 11:02:34 am »
All sorted. I somehow had 2 google accounts on my phone and it downloaded to the wrong one.

Thanks for the help
Logged

Online ooter1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 491
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 01:48:34 pm »
Not too clued in on this NFC malarkey, haven't been to many games since it was introduced.
Heading over to the fulham game from Ireland and the last few times I've been in the UK I've had issues with roaming and data connection, will that be a problem for me when it comes to getting in to the game or is there something I can do on my phone before I head over that'll ensure I get in without difficulty even if I am having data issues?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 