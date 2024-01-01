Yes direct from the club.

Yes i can see the details and if i re click the add to wallet option it says already added.

If i access via e mail its there but if i go through the google app it doesnt show.



The pass itself will either be either flourescent blue or yellow and has a graphic on it of them taking a penalty, assume you're able to see that? - according to the email that needs to be in your wallet for it to work (so trying to scan the pass which comes up when you click the DOWNLOAD NFC PASS button wouldn't work as far as I'm aware, you need to then complete the next step and have it actually added into the wallet).Did it say 'already saved to Google Wallet' the first time you opened the email or has that changed after the first time you tried to download the pass as It may be that you downloaded the pass to your wallet when you originally opened the email and for whatever reason it isn't showing, maybe try shutting down the app and restarting it to see if that resolves it.Mine is on iPhone but I was just able to click the link within the email then select add to wallet and it is showing in my wallet, assume the process is the same on android but if you can't see it in your wallet I would suggest contacting the LFC help on Twitter as you don't want to be fucking around before kick off with that, they may be able to arrange a paper ticket collection if you can't resolve it but at least if you sort it now you won't be finding out that you need one when you try to get into the ground and have to join a queue at the TO.