My LFC season ticket was on my old phone that got damaged, now when I try to add to my current phone it won't let me, says I have to it remove from old phone, but I can't access it on old phone.LFC have tried to reset it multiple times, but it still won't download as it says its on another device, does anybody know how to solve this, just going round in circles with the ticket office.Thanks Mark