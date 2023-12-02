« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: NFC Pass  (Read 95681 times)

Offline ewok-red-97

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • go easy, step lightly, stay free
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1000 on: December 2, 2023, 02:47:16 pm »
Can I download a ticket to an android without NFC and use the barcode?
Logged

Offline navman77

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1001 on: December 2, 2023, 10:11:14 pm »
My daughter is on my F&F list andshe does not have a logon, how I can set her up so that she can download her ticket for an upcoming game.
Logged

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1002 on: December 13, 2023, 03:00:49 pm »
What is Passlink with reference to NFC passes. Ive seen it mentioned a couple of times?
Tony
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1003 on: December 13, 2023, 04:06:11 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on December 13, 2023, 03:00:49 pm
What is Passlink with reference to NFC passes. Ive seen it mentioned a couple of times?
Tony

Its the link to download your NFC pass, so if you share that your at the mercy of someone else having your pass on their phone, not good but 100%  not good for android as it can't be reset
Logged

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1004 on: December 13, 2023, 04:54:19 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on December 13, 2023, 04:06:11 pm
Its the link to download your NFC pass, so if you share that your at the mercy of someone else having your pass on their phone, not good but 100%  not good for android as it can't be reset
Thanks mate.
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1005 on: December 13, 2023, 06:21:03 pm »
Just done the new update on IPhone and NFC pass has disappeared. Has this happened to anyone else? And how did you get it back? Its not in Expired Passes. Also doesnt let me Download the NFC pass so dont know if its all connected?
Tony
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline roots99

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1006 on: December 16, 2023, 09:22:23 pm »
Odd one.

Usually go to the match with my cousin. Normally I buy the tickets because I don't trust him - a complete technophobe - not to mess something up. He doesn't trust himself either to be honest.

However, I was busy for the United sale on Thursday morning so for the first time in years he logged in from his desktop at home and bought them. Fine.


This afternoon I went to check my pass for tomorrow had updated and see what seats he got. All good. But, now, I also have a copy of my cousin's pass in my wallet. No idea how or why this happened. 

I asked him to check and his pass, on his phone, is there as normal all updated. Shouldn't be issue getting into the ground but can't think why a copy of his pass would suddenly download itself to my wallet.

Anyone know how/why this might be?
Logged
"My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world. I wanted Liverpool to be untouchable. My idea was to build Liverpool up and up until eventually everyone would have to submit and give in." - Bill Shankly

Offline whitelightning

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1007 on: December 19, 2023, 11:11:24 am »
Got a couple of tickets for tomorrow night.  Both NFC passes are on my phone but only 1 of them has updated.  Do I just need to give it some time or somehow force a refresh?  This is on a Google Pixel phone. TIA
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1008 on: December 19, 2023, 02:41:40 pm »
I've just upgraded my phone, transferred everything across including the NFC pass

So I now have the pass on two phones. Do I have to delete it on the old one, or will it just work as normal on the new one?

I'll be deleting it from the old phone eventually anyway as I'll be flogging the phone

Logged

Offline grinchgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,155
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1009 on: December 19, 2023, 03:17:15 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on December 19, 2023, 02:41:40 pm
I've just upgraded my phone, transferred everything across including the NFC pass

So I now have the pass on two phones. Do I have to delete it on the old one, or will it just work as normal on the new one?

I'll be deleting it from the old phone eventually anyway as I'll be flogging the phone



If it's an android then you shouldn't need to do anything, I just did the Samsung Switch on everything, opened my Google Wallet and the pass was there, haven't done anything with the one on my old phone so I assuime it's still sitting there.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline anfieldash

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 605
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1010 on: December 19, 2023, 03:33:58 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on December 19, 2023, 02:41:40 pm
I've just upgraded my phone, transferred everything across including the NFC pass

So I now have the pass on two phones. Do I have to delete it on the old one, or will it just work as normal on the new one?

I'll be deleting it from the old phone eventually anyway as I'll be flogging the phone



And same applies for iPhone, it can appear on the old and new one, no problem.
Logged

Offline fintanmar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1011 on: December 19, 2023, 03:42:18 pm »
How many times can you send a ticket?
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1012 on: December 19, 2023, 04:09:07 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on December 19, 2023, 03:33:58 pm
And same applies for iPhone, it can appear on the old and new one, no problem.

Yes its iphone. Thats great, cheers
Logged

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,325
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1013 on: December 19, 2023, 04:11:17 pm »
Quote from: fintanmar on December 19, 2023, 03:42:18 pm
How many times can you send a ticket?

3
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline fintanmar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1014 on: December 19, 2023, 05:30:55 pm »
« Last Edit: December 19, 2023, 05:39:53 pm by fintanmar »
Logged

Offline moody

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1015 on: December 21, 2023, 10:10:15 am »
I had a West Ham Carabao that I forwarded to someone else . I also have Newcastle home on my account which I had got through the ballot .
Someone has forwarded me the Arsenal home for Saturday . Its showing on my LFC account but not in the wallet . The wallet is showing the Newcastle game as the next game .
Anyone know how to fix this ?

Logged

Online elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1016 on: December 21, 2023, 10:11:53 am »
Refresh your nfc pass top right corner
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,213
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1017 on: December 21, 2023, 10:25:20 am »
Quote from: moody on December 21, 2023, 10:10:15 am
I had a West Ham Carabao that I forwarded to someone else . I also have Newcastle home on my account which I had got through the ballot .
Someone has forwarded me the Arsenal home for Saturday . Its showing on my LFC account but not in the wallet . The wallet is showing the Newcastle game as the next game .
Anyone know how to fix this ?



If they've only just forwarded you it, you need to wait for LFC to 'approve' it in the background. It'll be fine by tomorrow.
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1018 on: Yesterday at 05:43:55 am »
Quote from: moody on December 21, 2023, 10:10:15 am
I had a West Ham Carabao that I forwarded to someone else . I also have Newcastle home on my account which I had got through the ballot .
Someone has forwarded me the Arsenal home for Saturday . Its showing on my LFC account but not in the wallet . The wallet is showing the Newcastle game as the next game .
Anyone know how to fix this ?

There's nothing to fix. If it's on your account then your pass will work. Doesn't matter what the pass is showing, think of it as a membership card rather than individual tickets.
Logged

Online theshirtmyfatherwore

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 140
  • we had dreams and songs to sing.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1019 on: Yesterday at 05:40:27 pm »
Just bought a ticket for FV and its an android   Qr code . I know the fella and its legit, but how do i scan the QR code, do i out my phone into the slot as with the old cards / paper tickets
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1020 on: Yesterday at 05:47:17 pm »
Didn't he tell you when you know him  ::)
Logged

Online theshirtmyfatherwore

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 140
  • we had dreams and songs to sing.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1021 on: Yesterday at 05:48:22 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 05:47:17 pm
Didn't he tell you when you know him  ::)

I think he presumed id know, iv never had to use a qr code and i dont want to sound thick to someone i know
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1022 on: Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm »
Don't worry about that mate he already knows you are.
Logged

Online theshirtmyfatherwore

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 140
  • we had dreams and songs to sing.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1023 on: Yesterday at 05:55:09 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm
Don't worry about that mate he already knows you are.

You seem like a lovely bloke. You could have just answered the question or said you dont know. Or better still kept quiet. Gobsh!te
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1024 on: Yesterday at 05:59:14 pm »
Love you to bits dicko  :hump
And don't forget to print your qr code  ;)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:01:12 pm by tasmichkata »
Logged

Offline walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1025 on: Yesterday at 06:48:25 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Yesterday at 05:40:27 pm
Just bought a ticket for FV and its an android   Qr code . I know the fella and its legit, but how do i scan the QR code, do i out my phone into the slot as with the old cards / paper tickets

Turn it up full brightness on your phone and scan in the slot facing up
Logged

Online theshirtmyfatherwore

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 140
  • we had dreams and songs to sing.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1026 on: Yesterday at 10:01:43 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 06:48:25 pm
Turn it up full brightness on your phone and scan in the slot facing up


Thankyou for that. I appreciate you taking the time to respond
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,213
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1027 on: Yesterday at 10:08:29 pm »
There's no such thing as an Android QR code for tickets
Logged

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1028 on: Yesterday at 10:19:48 pm »
I thought the QR codes refreshed on android? Every 30 seconds or so.
Logged
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,213
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1029 on: Yesterday at 10:34:55 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Yesterday at 10:19:48 pm
I thought the QR codes refreshed on android? Every 30 seconds or so.

There's barcodes on Android and yes they refresh.
Logged

Online theshirtmyfatherwore

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 140
  • we had dreams and songs to sing.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 09:18:56 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:08:29 pm
There's no such thing as an Android QR code for tickets

Hahahaha there is
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1031 on: Today at 09:32:02 am »
Ye surely there is he is just messin with you dicko. Ask your friend if he has other qr codes and let me know , even not fv i will pay over the odds.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 