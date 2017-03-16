Yes, should be able to have both. Has he downloaded the free NFC? (put it in your basket and 'check out' with it)
I have a NFC pass on my android phone. It does not show the seat details. It scanned in fine for Bournemouth, and I am hoping it does the same for Villa. On the pass info page it does say next game Villa but no seat details at all which i have not seen before. Live chat couldn't seem to fix it either, anybody else had this issue this year?
Just bought a new phone (iPhone) and it swapped all the settings from my old phone via Bluetooth, including my wallet with my pass in it. Will this work? I thought the TO had to get involved if you wanted to change phones?
Loaded NFC onto my new phone and it shows my NFC with name and member number but tomorrows ticket details not showing?
Have peoples NFC updated yet the match details for tomorrow ? Mines hasnt yet
If iPhone you may need to get the TO to reset your NFC pass - use webchat 2 minute jobIf Android setup your Google Pay or GPay wallet with same email address as old phone and the pass should be there in the wallet ( it attaches to the wallet email address)
So if I forwarded a ticket to my stepson from me and then one from my son to me how do we access them. I currently have my own ticket in my wallet (which I have now forwarded)
Has anyone else noticed the nfc not working as well this season? Had to use the barcode on mine and my sons tickets more often this year.
They have changed the turnstiles back to the old ones at A now
My mate cant make Europa game. My six year old boy would love to come but isnt a member/ linked to my F+F. Is there anyway I can make this happen?
Set him up a General Admision Pass on the website and add your mates details, he will then be able to receive the ticket and attend with you
Thanks for the info lad, let us know when it shows.
Was just wondering if it's the case for anyone else as it normally shows by now
Same for me
