NFC Pass

cmccarthy81

Re: NFC Pass
September 28, 2023, 11:22:30 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 28, 2023, 10:43:13 am
Yes, should be able to have both. Has he downloaded the free NFC? (put it in your basket and 'check out' with it)

Thank you; I think so (definitely has his in his wallet) - he was saying it was asking for another google account for the second pass. Hopefully he has sorted it.
willss

Re: NFC Pass
September 30, 2023, 02:59:00 pm
I deleted my fan card yesterday so I could load on another phone. This failed as it said the card was on another mobile. I now cant seem the load the card on any phone?? Any ideas??
bruffell06

Re: NFC Pass
October 2, 2023, 11:51:33 am
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on September  1, 2023, 12:17:37 am
I have a NFC pass on my android phone. It does not show the seat details. It scanned in fine for Bournemouth, and I am hoping it does the same for Villa.
On the pass info page it does say next game Villa but no seat details at all which i have not seen before. Live chat couldn't seem to fix it either, anybody else had this issue this year?

Did you sort this out? Mine is showing Thursdays game but no seat details.
Danny Boys Dad

Re: NFC Pass
October 2, 2023, 11:55:11 am
Just bought a new phone (iPhone) and it swapped all the settings from my old phone via Bluetooth, including my wallet with my pass in it. Will this work? I thought the TO had to get involved if you wanted to change phones?
walterwhite

Re: NFC Pass
October 2, 2023, 12:27:55 pm
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on October  2, 2023, 11:55:11 am
Just bought a new phone (iPhone) and it swapped all the settings from my old phone via Bluetooth, including my wallet with my pass in it. Will this work? I thought the TO had to get involved if you wanted to change phones?

Yeah it'll work, the pass is attached to your iphone/android account not the phone
Scorpioxx

Re: NFC Pass
October 2, 2023, 01:39:25 pm
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on October  2, 2023, 11:55:11 am
Just bought a new phone (iPhone) and it swapped all the settings from my old phone via Bluetooth, including my wallet with my pass in it. Will this work? I thought the TO had to get involved if you wanted to change phones?
If iPhone you may need to get the TO to reset your NFC pass - use webchat  2 minute job

If Android setup your Google Pay or GPay wallet with same email address as old phone and the pass should be there in the wallet ( it attaches to the wallet email address)
Thomas

Re: NFC Pass
October 4, 2023, 07:00:38 pm
Have peoples NFC updated yet the match details for tomorrow ? Mines hasnt yet
Thomas

Re: NFC Pass
October 4, 2023, 08:49:50 pm
Loaded NFC onto my new phone and it shows my NFC with name and member number but tomorrows ticket details not showing?
walterwhite

Re: NFC Pass
October 4, 2023, 08:56:58 pm
Quote from: Thomas on October  4, 2023, 08:49:50 pm
Loaded NFC onto my new phone and it shows my NFC with name and member number but tomorrows ticket details not showing?

Did you buy this week in the sales?
gazzam1963

Re: NFC Pass
October 4, 2023, 09:02:18 pm
Quote from: Thomas on October  4, 2023, 07:00:38 pm
Have peoples NFC updated yet the match details for tomorrow ? Mines hasnt yet

Yeah mine has
Thomas

Re: NFC Pass
October 4, 2023, 09:11:02 pm
Sorted - just manually refreshed
6 Euros

Re: NFC Pass
October 4, 2023, 09:49:20 pm
Quote from: Scorpioxx on October  2, 2023, 01:39:25 pm
If iPhone you may need to get the TO to reset your NFC pass - use webchat  2 minute job

If Android setup your Google Pay or GPay wallet with same email address as old phone and the pass should be there in the wallet ( it attaches to the wallet email address)

Thats what I thought when I changed iPhones a couple of months back but my NFC on old phone works and so does the one on new phone. I did ask the online Live Chat and they said as long as they are on the same iCloud account they will work.
Danny Boys Dad

Re: NFC Pass
October 5, 2023, 05:11:37 pm
Quote from: Scorpioxx on October  2, 2023, 01:39:25 pm
If iPhone you may need to get the TO to reset your NFC pass - use webchat  2 minute job


Went on the web chat and they reset it and told me to download it again. Also suggested I get there early when I next use it  :-\
jimbo196843

Re: NFC Pass
October 5, 2023, 05:54:58 pm
So if I forwarded a ticket to my stepson from me and then one from my son to me how do we access them. I currently have my own ticket in my wallet (which I have now forwarded)
emitime

Re: NFC Pass
October 5, 2023, 06:22:29 pm
Quote from: jimbo196843 on October  5, 2023, 05:54:58 pm
So if I forwarded a ticket to my stepson from me and then one from my son to me how do we access them. I currently have my own ticket in my wallet (which I have now forwarded)

You dont have a ticket in your wallet, you have a members card, so it will work according to what's on your account.
Jon_YNWA82

Re: NFC Pass
October 6, 2023, 08:25:38 am
Has anyone else noticed the nfc not working as well this season? Had to use the barcode on mine and my sons tickets more often this year.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: NFC Pass
October 6, 2023, 08:32:46 am
They have changed the turnstiles back to the old ones at A now
walterwhite

Re: NFC Pass
October 6, 2023, 09:26:42 am
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on October  6, 2023, 08:25:38 am
Has anyone else noticed the nfc not working as well this season? Had to use the barcode on mine and my sons tickets more often this year.

Heard of massive issues in anfield road last night machines not working and NFC taking a few goes to scan, no issues for me
Shanklygates

Re: NFC Pass
October 7, 2023, 09:00:38 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on October  6, 2023, 08:32:46 am
They have changed the turnstiles back to the old ones at A now
A friend said that on Thursday and she had to use the bar code. Previously this season it worked fine just holding it up, and had been faster.

I got in Accessible gate 2 and so far it's worked just by holding it up :thumbup
stuartheal

Re: NFC Pass
October 10, 2023, 04:24:37 pm
My mate cant make Europa game. My six year old boy would love to come but isnt a member/ linked to my F+F. Is there anyway I can make this happen?
anfieldpurch

Re: NFC Pass
October 10, 2023, 04:33:42 pm
Quote from: stuartheal on October 10, 2023, 04:24:37 pm
My mate cant make Europa game. My six year old boy would love to come but isnt a member/ linked to my F+F. Is there anyway I can make this happen?
Set him up a General Admision Pass on the website and add your mates details, he will then be able to receive the ticket and attend with you
stuartheal

Re: NFC Pass
October 10, 2023, 04:44:43 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on October 10, 2023, 04:33:42 pm
Set him up a General Admision Pass on the website and add your mates details, he will then be able to receive the ticket and attend with you

Cheers, appreciated
koptommy93

Re: NFC Pass
Today at 03:18:26 pm
Everton still not showing for me
tasmichkata

Re: NFC Pass
Today at 03:22:32 pm
Thanks for the info lad, let us know when it shows.
koptommy93

Re: NFC Pass
Today at 03:33:30 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 03:22:32 pm
Thanks for the info lad, let us know when it shows.
Was just wondering if it's the case for anyone else as it normally shows by now
igloo

Re: NFC Pass
Today at 03:36:09 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:33:30 pm
Was just wondering if it's the case for anyone else as it normally shows by now
Same for me
koptommy93

Re: NFC Pass
Today at 03:39:40 pm
Quote from: igloo on Today at 03:36:09 pm
Same for me
I messaged the club and they said it could be up to 48 hours before until they show up for this one.
Naggers

Re: NFC Pass
Today at 04:26:18 pm
I need to Forward (or is it Distribute? 🤷) my Everton ticket to someone on my F&F list.
Can I only do that after its appeared in my NFC pass?
