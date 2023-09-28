If iPhone you may need to get the TO to reset your NFC pass - use webchat 2 minute job



If Android setup your Google Pay or GPay wallet with same email address as old phone and the pass should be there in the wallet ( it attaches to the wallet email address)



Thats what I thought when I changed iPhones a couple of months back but my NFC on old phone works and so does the one on new phone. I did ask the online Live Chat and they said as long as they are on the same iCloud account they will work.