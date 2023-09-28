Just bought a new phone (iPhone) and it swapped all the settings from my old phone via Bluetooth, including my wallet with my pass in it. Will this work? I thought the TO had to get involved if you wanted to change phones?



If iPhone you may need to get the TO to reset your NFC pass - use webchat 2 minute jobIf Android setup your Google Pay or GPay wallet with same email address as old phone and the pass should be there in the wallet ( it attaches to the wallet email address)