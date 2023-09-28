Yes, should be able to have both. Has he downloaded the free NFC? (put it in your basket and 'check out' with it)
I have a NFC pass on my android phone. It does not show the seat details. It scanned in fine for Bournemouth, and I am hoping it does the same for Villa. On the pass info page it does say next game Villa but no seat details at all which i have not seen before. Live chat couldn't seem to fix it either, anybody else had this issue this year?
Just bought a new phone (iPhone) and it swapped all the settings from my old phone via Bluetooth, including my wallet with my pass in it. Will this work? I thought the TO had to get involved if you wanted to change phones?
Loaded NFC onto my new phone and it shows my NFC with name and member number but tomorrows ticket details not showing?
Have peoples NFC updated yet the match details for tomorrow ? Mines hasnt yet
