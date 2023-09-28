« previous next »
cmccarthy81

Re: NFC Pass
September 28, 2023, 11:22:30 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 28, 2023, 10:43:13 am
Yes, should be able to have both. Has he downloaded the free NFC? (put it in your basket and 'check out' with it)

Thank you; I think so (definitely has his in his wallet) - he was saying it was asking for another google account for the second pass. Hopefully he has sorted it.
willss

Re: NFC Pass
September 30, 2023, 02:59:00 pm
I deleted my fan card yesterday so I could load on another phone. This failed as it said the card was on another mobile. I now cant seem the load the card on any phone?? Any ideas??
bruffell06

Re: NFC Pass
October 2, 2023, 11:51:33 am
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on September  1, 2023, 12:17:37 am
I have a NFC pass on my android phone. It does not show the seat details. It scanned in fine for Bournemouth, and I am hoping it does the same for Villa.
On the pass info page it does say next game Villa but no seat details at all which i have not seen before. Live chat couldn't seem to fix it either, anybody else had this issue this year?

Did you sort this out? Mine is showing Thursdays game but no seat details.
Danny Boys Dad

Re: NFC Pass
October 2, 2023, 11:55:11 am
Just bought a new phone (iPhone) and it swapped all the settings from my old phone via Bluetooth, including my wallet with my pass in it. Will this work? I thought the TO had to get involved if you wanted to change phones?
walterwhite

Re: NFC Pass
October 2, 2023, 12:27:55 pm
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on October  2, 2023, 11:55:11 am
Just bought a new phone (iPhone) and it swapped all the settings from my old phone via Bluetooth, including my wallet with my pass in it. Will this work? I thought the TO had to get involved if you wanted to change phones?

Yeah it'll work, the pass is attached to your iphone/android account not the phone
Scorpioxx

Re: NFC Pass
October 2, 2023, 01:39:25 pm
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on October  2, 2023, 11:55:11 am
Just bought a new phone (iPhone) and it swapped all the settings from my old phone via Bluetooth, including my wallet with my pass in it. Will this work? I thought the TO had to get involved if you wanted to change phones?
If iPhone you may need to get the TO to reset your NFC pass - use webchat  2 minute job

If Android setup your Google Pay or GPay wallet with same email address as old phone and the pass should be there in the wallet ( it attaches to the wallet email address)
Thomas

Re: NFC Pass
Today at 07:00:38 pm
Have peoples NFC updated yet the match details for tomorrow ? Mines hasnt yet
Thomas

Re: NFC Pass
Today at 08:49:50 pm
Loaded NFC onto my new phone and it shows my NFC with name and member number but tomorrows ticket details not showing?
walterwhite

Re: NFC Pass
Today at 08:56:58 pm
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 08:49:50 pm
Loaded NFC onto my new phone and it shows my NFC with name and member number but tomorrows ticket details not showing?

Did you buy this week in the sales?
gazzam1963

Re: NFC Pass
Today at 09:02:18 pm
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 07:00:38 pm
Have peoples NFC updated yet the match details for tomorrow ? Mines hasnt yet

Yeah mine has
Thomas

Re: NFC Pass
Today at 09:02:28 pm
No ACS, webchat reset my NFC last week so I could download to my new phone. Got it all downloaded ok but ticket details not showing
