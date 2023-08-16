« previous next »
Had to Download a new NFC yesterday on IPhone and I noticed the pass also appeared on my old phone too which is under the same ICloud address. Can any of these phones be used to gain entry or is it just the phone I downloaded the NFC to?

I thought with NFCs they only downloaded to the one phone?
Quote from: Mr Grieves on August 16, 2023, 08:54:19 am
Is there a feel for how strict the club enforce the no entry with a a bag policy?

For reasons I wont bore you with ideally I need to take a small school bag sized bag in on Saturday - is this likely to be rejected at the gate?

Ta

Tell them you've got medical supplies and you should be fine. Usually a smallish cross body bag/handbag is fine.
Quote from: Mr Grieves on August 16, 2023, 08:54:19 am
Is there a feel for how strict the club enforce the no entry with a a bag policy?

For reasons I wont bore you with ideally I need to take a small school bag sized bag in on Saturday - is this likely to be rejected at the gate?

Ta

depends who you get on the gate and how full the bag is to be honest. I have a decathlon shoulder  bag that folds into it's own pocket, prob about a4 size, it doesn't have much in it when i get to the ground but I need it for food drink charger etc when travelling, used to have no problems but starting getting more difficult last season. now I take everything out and ram it in my pockets (and mates if I'm with them) collapse the bag and go through and then put everything back the other side of the gate.
Quote from: 6 Euros on August 16, 2023, 10:17:21 am
Had to Download a new NFC yesterday on IPhone and I noticed the pass also appeared on my old phone too which is under the same ICloud address. Can any of these phones be used to gain entry or is it just the phone I downloaded the NFC to?

I thought with NFCs they only downloaded to the one phone?

Either will work.
Thanks for the above replies - ta
Quote from: Mr Grieves on August 16, 2023, 08:54:19 am
Is there a feel for how strict the club enforce the no entry with a a bag policy?

For reasons I wont bore you with ideally I need to take a small school bag sized bag in on Saturday - is this likely to be rejected at the gate?

Ta

Always depends on the steward, some of them can't be arsed and will let you take a bag in that's slightly over the size and some are rigid on the rules. I think the size is A5 (15 x 20 cm). If it's got medication in or feminine hygiene products then I don't think they can stop you bringing it in unless it's massively over the size.
Quote from: Claire. on August 16, 2023, 11:26:51 am
Always depends on the steward, some of them can't be arsed and will let you take a bag in that's slightly over the size and some are rigid on the rules. I think the size is A5 (15 x 20 cm). If it's got medication in or feminine hygiene products then I don't think they can stop you bringing it in unless it's massively over the size.

Yep definitely depends on the steward and should be A5, though if you buy from the club shop you can take as much as you like in  ::)

We were late for the wolves game and hadn't considered the Mrs' bag in the rush, head steward wouldn't let us in with it.

There is a hotel/pub, soccer suite, I think about 4 houses opposite the anfield road end/main stand corner, so on Anfield Road, that will store bags for £10, if I remember correctly.
Quote from: SnowGoon on August 16, 2023, 11:40:58 am
Yep definitely depends on the steward and should be A5, though if you buy from the club shop you can take as much as you like in  ::)

We were late for the wolves game and hadn't considered the Mrs' bag in the rush, head steward wouldn't let us in with it.

There is a hotel/pub, soccer suite, I think about 4 houses opposite the anfield road end/main stand corner, so on Anfield Road, that will store bags for £10, if I remember correctly.
Never take a bag normally but took my daughter to the charity game back in March and brought a small rucksack. At first looked like we wouldn't get it in until I said it had food in it as my daughter is dairy free. Like a magic wand had been waved and in we went.
Quote from: SnowGoon on August 16, 2023, 11:40:58 am
Yep definitely depends on the steward and should be A5, though if you buy from the club shop you can take as much as you like in  ::)

We were late for the wolves game and hadn't considered the Mrs' bag in the rush, head steward wouldn't let us in with it.

There is a hotel/pub, soccer suite, I think about 4 houses opposite the anfield road end/main stand corner, so on Anfield Road, that will store bags for £10, if I remember correctly.

That's what I was told when I got stopped with a bag that I'd taken to every game that season with no issue, it's a tiny bit over the size. I don't live far and it was early so took it home, price of that you'd think they've got some sort of deal going on!
Can someone please confirm that, if my brother (who is not a member or STH) wants to take one of our two season ticket seats for a game, he just needs to purchase (for free) the non-member "General Admission NFC Pass" and I can then transfer the ticket to him via his smartphone? Does he have to buy that Pass before the season starts, or can he do it anytime? Thanks in advance (and sorry if this is a daft question)...
Quote from: DanS on August 16, 2023, 12:42:50 pm
Can someone please confirm that, if my brother (who is not a member or STH) wants to take one of our two season ticket seats for a game, he just needs to purchase (for free) the non-member "General Admission NFC Pass" and I can then transfer the ticket to him via his smartphone? Does he have to buy that Pass before the season starts, or can he do it anytime? Thanks in advance (and sorry if this is a daft question)...

Just needs to 'buy' it before the game. He'll need to 'buy' one on two separate accounts.
Quote from: swoopy on August 16, 2023, 12:46:14 pm
Just needs to 'buy' it before the game. He'll need to 'buy' one on two separate accounts.

Nice one, thank you!
is this correct please : when you go through the turnstiles at anfield the green light is adult ticket all ok, red light is ticket not working/problem and the orange/yellow light is +65 or kids ticket price ok ?

cheers for any confirmations - ynwa
Quote from: ant on August 17, 2023, 11:36:25 am
is this correct please : when you go through the turnstiles at anfield the green light is adult ticket all ok, red light is ticket not working/problem and the orange/yellow light is +65 or kids ticket price ok ?

cheers for any confirmations - ynwa
Correct.
I got an email saying i hadnt downloaded my NFC pass but still have it on my phone since last season and its updated with Bournemouth. Tried downloading it again but said it already was downloaded. Should be ok then? Dont fancy standing in the que to TO on Saturday.
Quote from: stamca on August 17, 2023, 07:07:48 pm
I got an email saying i hadnt downloaded my NFC pass but still have it on my phone since last season and its updated with Bournemouth. Tried downloading it again but said it already was downloaded. Should be ok then? Dont fancy standing in the que to TO on Saturday.
Outside the Kop find a member of staff who will be walking around wearing a blue vest with a scanner and a sign, which I think says supporter help or something like that. They can check your phone to see if it is active. Dropped my phone last season the night before a game, patched it up with sellotape and they were able to check it was ok to use.

Quote from: Jordellsu on August 19, 2023, 10:31:40 am
Mines not showing the next game like it did last year, is this normal for everyone?

It was for a while, Ive got an iPhone and eventually after going into pass details In the top right corner, I updated the pass and it renewed.
Me mates in iPhone, his Season ticket has disappeared from his apple wallet, been in to his Liverpool Log in and clicked download nfc pass and comes up with message saying he already has a pass in his wallet? Obviously he can get some help at the ground but seeing if anyone knows a quick fix?
Quote from: aedge659 on August 19, 2023, 11:46:31 am
Me mates in iPhone, his Season ticket has disappeared from his apple wallet, been in to his Liverpool Log in and clicked download nfc pass and comes up with message saying he already has a pass in his wallet? Obviously he can get some help at the ground but seeing if anyone knows a quick fix?
Try checking expired passes on iPhone. Just scroll to bottom of passes in Apple wallet and theres a button to see expired passes. Mine was in there earlier in the week.
Quote from: aedge659 on August 19, 2023, 11:46:31 am
Me mates in iPhone, his Season ticket has disappeared from his apple wallet, been in to his Liverpool Log in and clicked download nfc pass and comes up with message saying he already has a pass in his wallet? Obviously he can get some help at the ground but seeing if anyone knows a quick fix?

Check in the expired passes it will be in there.

then click on top right corner to add to wallet/restore
Anyone know why I would be getting a message saying the maximum number has been reached when trying to transfer a ticket to a person on my friends & family list? Tia.
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on August 30, 2023, 11:52:50 am
Anyone know why I would be getting a message saying the maximum number has been reached when trying to transfer a ticket to a person on my friends & family list? Tia.

Have they already got a ticket assigned to their account?
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on August 30, 2023, 11:52:50 am
Anyone know why I would be getting a message saying the maximum number has been reached when trying to transfer a ticket to a person on my friends & family list? Tia.

Has the person you are forwarding too downloaded their NFC pass? Might have to redownload seems to be ok  for me here doing a quick test
I have a NFC pass on my android phone. It does not show the seat details. It scanned in fine for Bournemouth, and I am hoping it does the same for Villa.
On the pass info page it does say next game Villa but no seat details at all which i have not seen before. Live chat couldn't seem to fix it either, anybody else had this issue this year?

Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on September  1, 2023, 12:17:37 am
and I am hoping it does the same for Villa.

It will. Really doesn't matter what shows on screen.
got 'distribute' greyed out on my account for the game tomorrow - why is that? - is there a limit with how long you can distribute before a game before the only option is to friends and family on your list via 'forward'?
I cannot get mine on my phone, it keeps saying I am logged in to another google account? Ticket office not helping at all, anyone else ever had this?
Quote from: Kitch83 on September  2, 2023, 12:25:01 pm
I cannot get mine on my phone, it keeps saying I am logged in to another google account? Ticket office not helping at all, anyone else ever had this?

Try with an incognito tab
Quote from: Kitch83 on September  2, 2023, 12:25:01 pm
I cannot get mine on my phone, it keeps saying I am logged in to another google account? Ticket office not helping at all, anyone else ever had this?

Have you already downloaded the pass on another Google pay account? You need to sign in onto that original account and delete it from there before it will let you download it to a different one. It's controlled by Google and the ticket office can't reset it.
My friend is going to be using a friends season ticket for the majority of this season, he already as a NFC pass on his phone but he as no tickets on it now. Will he be able to log into the account that the ST holder as and just download onto his phones pass or will he need to just forward it on a game by game basis?  It's a i phone he as I believe
Quote from: redman1974 on September  2, 2023, 03:42:02 pm
My friend is going to be using a friends season ticket for the majority of this season, he already as a NFC pass on his phone but he as no tickets on it now. Will he be able to log into the account that the ST holder as and just download onto his phones pass or will he need to just forward it on a game by game basis?  It's a i phone he as I believe

You can do the forwarding anyway.

If the st holder doesn't have an iPhone your mate could download the pass straight away. If the st holder has an iPhone too he'll need to delete it for your mate to dow boad and vice versa when they swap again.
Having problem with my pass auto updating.

It updated to the Villa game as usual but then after a day updates again, this time to Chelsea game in Jan 23  last season. Was late getting in to Villa game as I couldnt get it back to Villa as poor signal near ground.

I have an iPhone 12. Since Villa game it updated to West Ham but again goes back to Chelsea Jan 2023.
After several times of me switching auto updates off then on to get West Ham back it has now updated to Man City 16 October 22  plus Matchday Hospitality! Never been in hospitality. I am in Lower Sir Kenny.

Got to travel in to TO I suppose unless anyone has an idea.
My settings show I am up to date with software updates.
Quote from: redtel on Today at 08:54:23 am
Having problem with my pass auto updating.

It updated to the Villa game as usual but then after a day updates again, this time to Chelsea game in Jan 23  last season. Was late getting in to Villa game as I couldnt get it back to Villa as poor signal near ground.

I have an iPhone 12. Since Villa game it updated to West Ham but again goes back to Chelsea Jan 2023.
After several times of me switching auto updates off then on to get West Ham back it has now updated to Man City 16 October 22  plus Matchday Hospitality! Never been in hospitality. I am in Lower Sir Kenny.

Got to travel in to TO I suppose unless anyone has an idea.
My settings show I am up to date with software updates.
Mine and a few others that I know are in exactly the same situation, I wouldn't worry about it for now though as the match is still 11 days away and it will probably sort itself out. Frustrating though that we are now 2 years in with NFC and they still can't get it right  ::)
