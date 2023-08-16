Always depends on the steward, some of them can't be arsed and will let you take a bag in that's slightly over the size and some are rigid on the rules. I think the size is A5 (15 x 20 cm). If it's got medication in or feminine hygiene products then I don't think they can stop you bringing it in unless it's massively over the size.
Yep definitely depends on the steward and should be A5, though if you buy from the club shop you can take as much as you like in
We were late for the wolves game and hadn't considered the Mrs' bag in the rush, head steward wouldn't let us in with it.
There is a hotel/pub, soccer suite, I think about 4 houses opposite the anfield road end/main stand corner, so on Anfield Road, that will store bags for £10, if I remember correctly.