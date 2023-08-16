Is there a feel for how strict the club enforce the no entry with a a bag policy?



For reasons I wont bore you with ideally I need to take a small school bag sized bag in on Saturday - is this likely to be rejected at the gate?



Ta



depends who you get on the gate and how full the bag is to be honest. I have a decathlon shoulder bag that folds into it's own pocket, prob about a4 size, it doesn't have much in it when i get to the ground but I need it for food drink charger etc when travelling, used to have no problems but starting getting more difficult last season. now I take everything out and ram it in my pockets (and mates if I'm with them) collapse the bag and go through and then put everything back the other side of the gate.