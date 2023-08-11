Has everybodys pass updated with Bournemouth. Only 1 out of our 4 so far.
Should update automatically some time soon , but you can update it manually
If your ticket details have not appeared/updated by this time, you can manually refresh your pass. Here's how:
Apple iPhone users
Tap the 3 dots on your pass to load the pass settings screen
Drag the small image of the pass downwards.
Android phone users
Close the Google Wallet/Google Pay app and then reopen it; your pass should then update.
If this doesn't work, then:
Log in to your account
Tap on the Membership or Season Ticket tab
Tick the small box to re-download your NFC pass. This will refresh your pass and update the pass to the next game.