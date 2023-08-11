« previous next »
Re: NFC Pass
August 11, 2023, 02:55:05 pm
Has anybody ever upgraded a General admission membership to a regular/light membership? Trying to sort one here but when clicking on buy membership it gives two options, 1st is to log in using your ID to save history and data and 2nd is a new membership for someone with no previous ID. When we log in with the ID everything is there but there is no option to buy light or regular membership. Website has driven us crazy, tried multiple browsers and laptops and phones and no joy. Basically help!
Re: NFC Pass
August 11, 2023, 02:56:19 pm
Rossie:
Has anybody ever upgraded a General admission membership to a regular/light membership? Trying to sort one here but when clicking on buy membership it gives two options, 1st is to log in using your ID to save history and data and 2nd is a new membership for someone with no previous ID. When we log in with the ID everything is there but there is no option to buy light or regular membership. Website has driven us crazy, tried multiple browsers and laptops and phones and no joy. Basically help!

I think you need to contact the club and get them to deactivate the GA pass first. The system should really be able to cope with this but it can't.
Re: NFC Pass
August 11, 2023, 03:01:12 pm
swoopy:
I think you need to contact the club and get them to deactivate the GA pass first. The system should really be able to cope with this but it can't.
Thanks! Its such a crap website! Weve tried using the live chat option but its says its actually closed!! Is there any other way to contact them as theres no phone number supplied and the only other option is an email which can take up to 48 hours for a reply!
Re: NFC Pass
August 11, 2023, 09:26:13 pm
I changed my ST seat this summer to a disabled ST but on my phone {android) it still shows my old seat and I can't see my PA tkt. They haven't said what to do so i thought I was just too early, but now seeing others mention Bournemouth, I'm wondering....

Thanks
Re: NFC Pass
August 11, 2023, 09:48:55 pm
Rossie:
Has anybody ever upgraded a General admission membership to a regular/light membership? Trying to sort one here but when clicking on buy membership it gives two options, 1st is to log in using your ID to save history and data and 2nd is a new membership for someone with no previous ID. When we log in with the ID everything is there but there is no option to buy light or regular membership. Website has driven us crazy, tried multiple browsers and laptops and phones and no joy. Basically help!

Recently did this buying from the store https://store.liverpoolfc.com/search/?q=membership&productListPgNo=1
Got sent a pack with a code in which turned the member ID into the appropriate membership
Re: NFC Pass
August 13, 2023, 09:01:00 am
Has everybodys pass updated with Bournemouth.  Only 1 out of our 4 so far. 
Re: NFC Pass
August 13, 2023, 09:16:41 am
pallemus:
Has everybodys pass updated with Bournemouth.  Only 1 out of our 4 so far.

Should update automatically some time soon , but you can update it manually

If your ticket details have not appeared/updated by this time, you can manually refresh your pass. Here's how:

Apple iPhone users
Tap the 3 dots on your pass to load the pass settings screen
Drag the small image of the pass downwards.

Android phone users
Close the Google Wallet/Google Pay app and then reopen it; your pass should then update.
If this doesn't work, then:
Log in to your account
Tap on the Membership or Season Ticket tab
Tick the small box to re-download your NFC pass. This will refresh your pass and update the pass to the next game.
Re: NFC Pass
August 13, 2023, 09:46:18 am
Anyone been able to forward their Bournemouth ticket yet? Mine is on my pass but still unable to forward it on
Re: NFC Pass
August 13, 2023, 12:46:32 pm
TheKid.:
Anyone been able to forward their Bournemouth ticket yet? Mine is on my pass but still unable to forward it on

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-forwarding

Web page above is normally updated when its ready for forwarding usually about 7/8 days before the game
Re: NFC Pass
August 13, 2023, 05:40:58 pm
Hi

Need advice please .
I have upgraded my phone . I take it I will need to download my NFC pass on the new phone before my ticket shows up . The ticket is going to be transferred to myself . It hasn't been transferred yet .
So do I first need to delete my NFC pass from the old phone ? Also If I need to delete the NFC from the old phone   then how is this meant to be done  ?
Can I just download another NFC Pass on my new phone without deleting the old one ?
Can someone advice the steps or is it something that only the ticket office can sort .
Thanks in advance 
Re: NFC Pass
August 13, 2023, 06:32:36 pm
What kind of phone? I know Android if you sign in with the same account as your old phone it will automatically download, no need to really do anything.

Think possibly the same for iPhone but I'm not sure.
Re: NFC Pass
August 13, 2023, 06:34:58 pm
emitime:
What kind of phone? I know Android if you sign in with the same account as your old phone it will automatically download, no need to really do anything.

Think possibly the same for iPhone but I'm not sure.

Samsung
Re: NFC Pass
Yesterday at 12:00:41 am
I just signed in to Google Waller on my new Samsung and the pass was there, it's still on my old one as well as I never deleted it.
Re: NFC Pass
Yesterday at 08:17:55 am
My Grandad and I are sharing a season ticket this season. Both been on the waiting list for over two decades but we got separated on the list when FSG took over, so this year, he got one, I didnt.

Hes had some health issue of late so is limited in the number of games he can go. Im trying to transfer his ticket for the Bournemouth game to my phone - I have both our NFC passes on my phone and I manage our separate accounts, he doesnt have a smartphone or computer - but the option to forward the ticket is greyed out.

Any help?

Edit: is the issue because its an OAP season ticket trying to transfer to a non-OAP? When I spoke to the club in the summer about this they said it wouldnt be a problem.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:38:07 am by Drinks Sangria
Re: NFC Pass
Yesterday at 10:22:50 am
It'll be sometime this week you can forward, it's usually in the week leading up to the game so just keep checking.
Re: NFC Pass
Yesterday at 10:44:31 am
redgriffin73:
It'll be sometime this week you can forward, it's usually in the week leading up to the game so just keep checking.
Thank you. Makes me feel calmer.
Re: NFC Pass
Yesterday at 02:18:13 pm
Just got a new iPhone, who do we contact now to delete NFC off the old phone so I can download one onto the new iPhone. I used to do it through LFC help on twitter but think thats stopped now. Thanks.
Re: NFC Pass
Yesterday at 02:59:31 pm
6 Euros:
Just got a new iPhone, who do we contact now to delete NFC off the old phone so I can download one onto the new iPhone. I used to do it through LFC help on twitter but think thats stopped now. Thanks.

Web chat , they just need to reset your NFC pass , to allow you to download it to new phone, quite straightforward with iPhones
Re: NFC Pass
Yesterday at 03:37:00 pm
Thank you
Re: NFC Pass
Today at 07:14:18 am
Are people pass still saying ' next match registration for Bournemouth entrance All'.   have that and also ticket on my account.
Re: NFC Pass
Today at 08:41:17 am
Anyone know when they will allow Bournemouth tickets to be forwarded?
Re: NFC Pass
Today at 09:02:27 am
pallemus:
Are people pass still saying ' next match registration for Bournemouth entrance All'.   have that and also ticket on my account.
At the moment yes.

Maybe they are waiting for after the test event before we see correct details.
Last Edit: Today at 09:04:02 am by sheepfest
Re: NFC Pass
Today at 09:09:27 am
Mine has the Bournemouth details on it, but it doesn't really matter, I went to several games last season with the wrong games showing.
