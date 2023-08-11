My Grandad and I are sharing a season ticket this season. Both been on the waiting list for over two decades but we got separated on the list when FSG took over, so this year, he got one, I didnt.



Hes had some health issue of late so is limited in the number of games he can go. Im trying to transfer his ticket for the Bournemouth game to my phone - I have both our NFC passes on my phone and I manage our separate accounts, he doesnt have a smartphone or computer - but the option to forward the ticket is greyed out.



Any help?



Edit: is the issue because its an OAP season ticket trying to transfer to a non-OAP? When I spoke to the club in the summer about this they said it wouldnt be a problem.