My dads members card on his phone hasnt updated to tomorrows game. Hes done the refresh thing a couple of times but no luck.

Anybody had something similar and have any suggestions?
The pass will still work, it's just a reminder for your seat.
So now Im with my Dad on train, it seems hes deleted his NFC pass. Logged on to the membership part and I cant re-download it.

Any suggestions apart from go to the ticket office?
I guess its a phone you can download the NFC pass. I would reboot phone and try again. It could be poor signal on the train. If the ticket is in his name just ID number photo ID email / ref number at the T/O
Web chat with ticket office will be open from about 9am I think

I wish the club would put this in bold letters when you buy a ticket.
The problem is not with it not working but knowing where your seat is, no wants to log on to site and find seat details that way.  Not when its at your finger tips on your phone or should be.
The club have disabled the download button again. I think it's disabled as auto renewals are going through (could be some other reason though) but it was working a couple of days ago but not now.

Live chat is best, they can send a link
Quick Query on NFCs. I got a new iPhone today and my NFC is on my old one and have decided to leave it on there. Will I need to put a SIM card in my old phone to enable the NFC pass to work? As its I phone it will refresh when its on Wi-Fi at home anyway but not sure if it needs any signal at the turnstiles?🤔
It doesn't need a simcard.
Thanks Swoopy
The pass is essentially just your membership number. The turnstile reader will check that number against a database to see if you have a ticket allocated or not.

No need for any connection or for it to be refreshed to work.
Just moved my seat for next season and the NFC pass is still showing details for my old seat.
Do I need to do anything or will this just update automatically nearer the time?
For anyone else, Ticket Office just confirmed that it will update itself so no action required.
Did you change seat in same stand or move stand mate? My mate moved stand and nfc still colour of old stand, just wonder if that will change over time too.
I moved two tickets together. One moved in the Main Stand and the other moved from the Sir Kenny to the Main Stand. Both tickets still currently showing the old seats - even though the new details are all showing in the actual online account for the Auto Cup Scheme and in Season Ticket Sections (although old tickets are still in there as well - the new ones have some sort of scroll next to them currently). My understanding is that the tickets will just update themselves nearer the time - nothing to do.
Thanks mate, my mate moved from the Kop to Main Stand, he had the new seat and old seat in his account (with the old one now gone) and a scroll icon next to the new one, this says has history so probably just note for the ticket office. His NFC is still red and says Kop, imagine this will change to Main Stand in due course.
So do I not need a sim in my phone for the NFC pass to work? Can I refresh it at home on wifi before I leave for the ground?
No. Yes.
Do you mean Yes. Yes. :)
No, you don't need a sim in the phone for the pass to work.
Yes, you can update on WiFi before leaving.
I think you could go the entire season without refreshing your phone and it would still work.
As long as they've activated the ticket on their system. Then yeh. The refresh is just used to show seat details.
Trying to download my kids NFC pass onto my phone so I can take them next season but the option to download is currently greyed out - presumably this will become available closer to the start of the season?
I had the same thought mate cos I got my lad his first membership last week, but also it might be because they don't have a ticket allocated to their account yet?
Mine is ok was greyed out for the last game, back to normal now
The download nfc pass button is back to highlighted red. But when I try to download it to my new phone nothing is appearing ? Anyone else tried theirs ?  Nfc is on , bluetooth on an using google chrome.
Have seen that happen just had to keep retrying till it worked
Ok , cheers.  I'll give it another go tomorrow.  Bit of time yet so no panic.
Ok , I'll contact them so. Pass is deleted on old phone.
Thanks.
I'm having the same issue downloading my son's pass to my phone and it's not been downloaded onto any other phone - any suggestions?
Is it going to google wallet? It literally took me about 10 attempts the other day before it actually went in the wallet just kept opening and doing nothing.
Trying to get it into Apple Wallet
With mine I hit download it opens Google wallet but the pass isn't there. Going to try a few more times then email the club if no joy.
Thats exactly what happened to me, ended up going in after a lot of attempts, seems a bug alright and best contact the club but will eventually go in, its a nightmare
When I got my new phone last season I didn't need to do anything with the old one, in fact it's still on it! I just signed into Google Wallet on my new phone and the pass was there ready and waiting with the next match on it.
