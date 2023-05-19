So now Im with my Dad on train, it seems hes deleted his NFC pass. Logged on to the membership part and I cant re-download it. Any suggestions apart from go to the ticket office?[/quotI guess its a phone you can download the NFC pass. I would reboot phone and try again. It could be poor signal on the train. If the ticket is in his name just ID number photo ID email / ref number at the T/O
So now Im with my Dad on train, it seems hes deleted his NFC pass. Logged on to the membership part and I cant re-download it. Any suggestions apart from go to the ticket office?
The pass will still work, it's just a reminder for your seat.
I wish the club would put this in bold letters when you buy a ticket.
I guess its a phone you can download the NFC pass. I would reboot phone and try again. It could be poor signal on the train. If the ticket is in his name just ID number photo ID email / ref number at the T/O
Quick Query on NFCs. I got a new iPhone today and my NFC is on my old one and have decided to leave it on there. Will I need to put a SIM card in my old phone to enable the NFC pass to work? As its I phone it will refresh when its on Wi-Fi at home anyway but not sure if it needs any signal at the turnstiles?🤔
It doesn't need a simcard.
For anyone else, Ticket Office just confirmed that it will update itself so no action required.
I moved two tickets together. One moved in the Main Stand and the other moved from the Sir Kenny to the Main Stand. Both tickets still currently showing the old seats - even though the new details are all showing in the actual online account for the Auto Cup Scheme and in Season Ticket Sections (although old tickets are still in there as well - the new ones have some sort of scroll next to them currently). My understanding is that the tickets will just update themselves nearer the time - nothing to do.
Thanks mate, my mate moved from the Kop to Main Stand, he had the new seat and old seat in his account (with the old one now gone) and a scroll icon next to the new one, this says has history so probably just note for the ticket office. His NFC is still red and says Kop, imagine this will change to Main Stand in due course.
The pass is essentially just your membership number. The turnstile reader will check that number against a database to see if you have a ticket allocated or not.No need for any connection or for it to be refreshed to work.
So do I not need a sim in my phone for the NFC pass to work? Can I refresh it at home on wifi before I leave for the ground?
I think you could go the entire season without refreshing your phone and it would still work.
The download nfc pass button is back to highlighted red. But when I try to download it to my new phone nothing is appearing ? Anyone else tried theirs ? Nfc is on , bluetooth on an using google chrome.
Have seen that happen just had to keep retrying till it worked
If you have on another device, you have to delete it on that first, failing that, youll have to contact the club via the live chat and get them to reset mate. Should work then.
I'm having the same issue downloading my son's pass to my phone and it's not been downloaded onto any other phone - any suggestions?
Is it going to google wallet? It literally took me about 10 attempts the other day before it actually went in the wallet just kept opening and doing nothing.
With mine I hit download it opens Google wallet but the pass isn't there. Going to try a few more times then email the club if no joy.
