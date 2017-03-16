I'm 77 and have been a season ticket holder for over 35 years.
My health is slowly (I hope...) getting worse, so I want to share the ST with a friend for those situations where I am unable to go to the match.
My understanding for making this happen is:
1. The friend needs to register with LFC in order to get a supporter id;
2. The friend needs to download the GA pass;
3. Both of us need to add each other to their Friends and Family list;
4. I can then transfer a ticket if I'm not going to the match.
Is any of this chargeable?
How does my friend pay for the ticket, and will LFC want the full price from my friend rather than the reduced price that I pay?
Can my friend register at any time or does the club have a short window of opportunity for registration?
how long does it take to transfer a ticket so that it shows up in their LFC account?
Any help and advice and corrections gratefully appreciated.
Yes, your friend will need to register for a support ID and then download the General Admission NFC pass which currently can be signed up for at any time
He will have 2 weeks from creating this account to add people to their F&F
You will then be able to transfer the ticket using the forward button in your support portal (for 22/23 this has been unlimited, no confirmation if they will limit transfers in 23/24 yet)
This season, there has been no exchange of money via the portal (it's been paying directly so he can give you cash or put it in your bank)
It takes a couple of minutes but generally shows up within a few minutes