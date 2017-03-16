I'm 77 and have been a season ticket holder for over 35 years.

My health is slowly (I hope...) getting worse, so I want to share the ST with a friend for those situations where I am unable to go to the match.



My understanding for making this happen is:

1. The friend needs to register with LFC in order to get a supporter id;

2. The friend needs to download the GA pass;

3. Both of us need to add each other to their Friends and Family list;

4. I can then transfer a ticket if I'm not going to the match.



Is any of this chargeable?

How does my friend pay for the ticket, and will LFC want the full price from my friend rather than the reduced price that I pay?

Can my friend register at any time or does the club have a short window of opportunity for registration?

how long does it take to transfer a ticket so that it shows up in their LFC account?



Any help and advice and corrections gratefully appreciated.