Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #680 on: April 30, 2023, 08:43:54 am »
Has anybody had a problem with getting message saying max number of NFC passes downloaded but having factory reset old iphone unable to download to new iphone.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #681 on: April 30, 2023, 09:22:17 am »
Quote from: stevo747 on April 30, 2023, 08:43:54 am
Has anybody had a problem with getting message saying max number of NFC passes downloaded but having factory reset old iphone unable to download to new iphone.

You'll need to contact them to get them to reset the pass.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #682 on: April 30, 2023, 09:37:15 am »
Quote from: swoopy on April 30, 2023, 09:22:17 am
You'll need to contact them to get them to reset the pass.

Thanks, will inform my lad who decided to check his old phone on the morning of the game.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #683 on: May 2, 2023, 06:13:08 pm »
Is the portal open to forward Brentford from season ticket to a friend?

Says they don't have an active membership but they do!

So a bit lost
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #684 on: May 2, 2023, 07:20:08 pm »
Having exactly the same problem. Thought maybe it was something to do with playing tomorrow so will have another look Thursday morning.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #685 on: May 2, 2023, 10:25:49 pm »
I'm able to forward for Brentford
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #686 on: May 3, 2023, 10:31:46 am »
Having the same issues
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #687 on: May 3, 2023, 10:48:47 am »
Hi. Should the fulham game automatically update on Google wallet ir do I need to do manually. Cheers all
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #688 on: May 3, 2023, 11:12:56 am »
Quote from: cmred on May  3, 2023, 10:48:47 am
Hi. Should the fulham game automatically update on Google wallet ir do I need to do manually. Cheers all

Should be automatic, mine updated straight after Spurs on Sunday night or Monday morning I think.

As long as you've got a ticket it should still work at the turnstiles, updated or not, though.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #689 on: May 3, 2023, 11:28:04 am »
Cheers :)
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #690 on: May 3, 2023, 08:35:16 pm »
How long after Fulham game should I see Brentford as the next game on my account where I can download pass for Brentford?
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #691 on: May 3, 2023, 11:17:19 pm »
Quote from: thirty on May  3, 2023, 08:35:16 pm
How long after Fulham game should I see Brentford as the next game on my account where I can download pass for Brentford?

What do you mean download pass for Brentford? You only get 1 pass, you don't download one for each game. If you had Fulham, Brentford will appear automatically.
Mine shows Brentford already.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #692 on: May 4, 2023, 09:27:08 am »
And if it doesn't show, it doesn't matter it will still work.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #693 on: May 4, 2023, 07:43:46 pm »
I'm 77 and have been a season ticket holder for over 35 years.
My health is slowly (I hope...) getting worse, so I want to share the ST with a friend for those situations where I am unable to go to the match.

My understanding for making this happen is:
1. The friend needs to register with LFC in order to get a supporter id;
2. The friend needs to download the GA pass;
3. Both of us need to add each other to their Friends and Family list;
4. I can then transfer a ticket if I'm not going to the match.

Is any of this chargeable?
How does my friend pay for the ticket, and will LFC want the full price from my friend rather than the reduced price that I pay?
Can my friend register at any time or does the club have a short window of opportunity for registration?
how long does it take to transfer a ticket so that it shows up in their LFC account?

Any help and advice and corrections gratefully appreciated.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #694 on: May 4, 2023, 08:01:44 pm »
Quote from: billyliddell01 on May  4, 2023, 07:43:46 pm
I'm 77 and have been a season ticket holder for over 35 years.
My health is slowly (I hope...) getting worse, so I want to share the ST with a friend for those situations where I am unable to go to the match.

My understanding for making this happen is:
1. The friend needs to register with LFC in order to get a supporter id;
2. The friend needs to download the GA pass;
3. Both of us need to add each other to their Friends and Family list;
4. I can then transfer a ticket if I'm not going to the match.

Is any of this chargeable?
How does my friend pay for the ticket, and will LFC want the full price from my friend rather than the reduced price that I pay?
Can my friend register at any time or does the club have a short window of opportunity for registration?
how long does it take to transfer a ticket so that it shows up in their LFC account?

Any help and advice and corrections gratefully appreciated.

Yes, your friend will need to register for a support ID and then download the General Admission NFC pass which currently can be signed up for at any time
He will have 2 weeks from creating this account to add people to their F&F
You will then be able to transfer the ticket using the forward button in your support portal (for 22/23 this has been unlimited, no confirmation if they will limit transfers in 23/24 yet)

This season, there has been no exchange of money via the portal (it's been paying directly so he can give you cash or put it in your bank)
It takes a couple of minutes but generally shows up within a few minutes
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #695 on: May 4, 2023, 08:19:21 pm »
Thank you kindly
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #696 on: May 10, 2023, 12:22:41 pm »
Im trying to download a General NFC pass for Aston Villa. But i have no option to download it?
Do anyone know what is wrong?

The "download" button is gone....
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #697 on: May 10, 2023, 12:26:39 pm »
Quote from: igloo on May 10, 2023, 12:22:41 pm
Im trying to download a General NFC pass for Aston Villa. But i have no option to download it?
Do anyone know what is wrong?

The "download" button is gone....

They seem to have removed the option to both 'purchase' or download the GA Pass. You also can't download your membership pass from your account either. Assuming this is a mistake / they're doing work on it. Might want to contact live chat.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #698 on: May 10, 2023, 01:00:13 pm »
Thanks.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #699 on: Yesterday at 10:48:43 am »
Quote from: igloo on May 10, 2023, 12:22:41 pm
Im trying to download a General NFC pass for Aston Villa. But i have no option to download it?
Do anyone know what is wrong?

The "download" button is gone....

Did you manage to sort this?
Im trying to put my mums membership on to her new phone but the option to download it isn't there.
Thought it might be something to do with it currently being the membership renewal period.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #700 on: Yesterday at 10:50:42 am »
Quote from: Will.Lacey on Yesterday at 10:48:43 am
Did you manage to sort this?
Im trying to put my mums membership on to her new phone but the option to download it isn't there.
Thought it might be something to do with it currently being the membership renewal period.

What type of phone does she have? I got a new Samsung recently and just opened the Google Wallet app after I'd done the data transfer and everything was there, didn't have to do anything to my membership.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #701 on: Yesterday at 12:50:44 pm »
Anybody gone from IPhone to Android & its all migrated over. Doubt but thought, Id ask. Got my ST backed up on my work phone anyway. But may hold fire telling the TO to change it as I dont get the new phone for 10 days to see if they issue a new ones this summer.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #702 on: Yesterday at 01:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 12:50:44 pm
Anybody gone from IPhone to Android & its all migrated over. Doubt but thought, Id ask. Got my ST backed up on my work phone anyway. But may hold fire telling the TO to change it as I dont get the new phone for 10 days to see if they issue a new ones this summer.

You can download passes on both, they cant speak to each other it seems. So you can have 1 pass on an android and 1 on iPhone. You get an message blocking you from downloading to a 2nd android or a 2nd iPhone though, but you can have maximum of 1 on each. I assume season tickets work the same as you just download the pass like the membership ones.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #703 on: Yesterday at 01:38:01 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 01:27:21 pm
You can download passes on both, they cant speak to each other it seems. So you can have 1 pass on an android and 1 on iPhone. You get an message blocking you from downloading to a 2nd android or a 2nd iPhone though, but you can have maximum of 1 on each. I assume season tickets work the same as you just download the pass like the membership ones.

Although it looks like they are blocking the button to download passes at the moment?
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #704 on: Yesterday at 01:54:38 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 01:38:01 pm
Although it looks like they are blocking the button to download passes at the moment?

Thanks, just checked mine & the option to download is there. Wont need it for this season anyway, but would rather not have to deal with the TO if I can.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #705 on: Today at 09:33:48 am »
Quote from: Will.Lacey on Yesterday at 10:48:43 am
Did you manage to sort this?
Im trying to put my mums membership on to her new phone but the option to download it isn't there.
Thought it might be something to do with it currently being the membership renewal period.

Yes.
contact the club, and they sent me a link with the NFC pass. all sorted now.
