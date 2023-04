Pain in the arse yesterday, nfc wouldnít work after telling someone in front of me already how to hold the back of the phone against the scanner and all you get was stewards and people behind saying to shove it under and use the code when there isnít any QR code anymore. Iím there going mad at them telling me to get out the queue and shouting that Iím here every game and know how to do it it just wasnít working and give me a minute, eventually it worked but it didnít help one bit both stewards and people in the queue not giving me enough time to do it. Iím sick of it, itís a joke we still canít get into the ground quickly after so long now with it.