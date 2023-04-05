« previous next »
Author Topic: NFC Pass  (Read 56947 times)

Offline claresy2005

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #640 on: April 5, 2023, 12:28:08 pm »
has anyone fallen brunt of the "known issue" that ive just found out about where forwarding a season ticket to a friend (to then accept and forward on another ticket) before recalling (technically your friend sending it back to you) from friend to sit in your original seat ?

the "friend sending back" bit doesnt work. and now i need to go to the TO on the day of the game ONLY to collect a paper ticket (they wont do it in advance for security reasons)

this seems ridiculous and now im gonna be stuck in a queue on sunday...
Offline Christy Phelan

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #641 on: April 10, 2023, 09:29:58 am »
Anyones nfc update to Spurs and not Forest?
Offline AR48

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #642 on: April 10, 2023, 10:01:07 am »
Quote from: Christy Phelan on April 10, 2023, 09:29:58 am
Anyones nfc update to Spurs and not Forest?

Yep, happened to mine.
Offline lukeypool

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #643 on: April 10, 2023, 10:46:15 am »
Mines just blank even though Ive got all the games
Offline TSC

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #644 on: April 10, 2023, 11:33:50 am »
Quote from: Christy Phelan on April 10, 2023, 09:29:58 am
Anyones nfc update to Spurs and not Forest?

Yep mine updated to Spurs about half hour after yesterdays game.
Offline Scorpioxx

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #645 on: April 10, 2023, 02:01:09 pm »
Quote from: claresy2005 on April  5, 2023, 12:28:08 pm
has anyone fallen brunt of the "known issue" that ive just found out about where forwarding a season ticket to a friend (to then accept and forward on another ticket) before recalling (technically your friend sending it back to you) from friend to sit in your original seat ?

the "friend sending back" bit doesnt work. and now i need to go to the TO on the day of the game ONLY to collect a paper ticket (they wont do it in advance for security reasons)

this seems ridiculous and now im gonna be stuck in a queue on sunday...

Hi - its a known issue with the ticketing system they hope to have it fixed soon ( so they say)
Offline ABJ

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #646 on: April 10, 2023, 02:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Christy Phelan on April 10, 2023, 09:29:58 am
Anyones nfc update to Spurs and not Forest?
Mine shows Fulham which is after both Forest and Spurs  :butt
Offline Alf

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #647 on: April 10, 2023, 04:37:07 pm »
Quote from: TSC on April 10, 2023, 11:33:50 am
Yep mine updated to Spurs about half hour after yesterdays game.

Same for me.
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #648 on: April 10, 2023, 10:47:00 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on April 10, 2023, 02:36:09 pm
Mine shows Fulham which is after both Forest and Spurs  :butt

Mine too
Offline redgriffin73

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #649 on: April 10, 2023, 11:29:47 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on April 10, 2023, 02:36:09 pm
Mine shows Fulham which is after both Forest and Spurs  :butt

Same here.
Online Philipm20

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #650 on: April 11, 2023, 07:08:30 pm »
Now updated to Nottingham Forest
Offline Christy Phelan

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #651 on: April 12, 2023, 03:54:57 pm »
Updated as well my end.
Offline Danny Boy

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #652 on: April 17, 2023, 05:37:24 pm »
Is it possible to send two separate tickets to one Fan ID or does it have to be sent to two separate IDs?
Offline SnowGoon

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #653 on: April 17, 2023, 07:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on April 17, 2023, 05:37:24 pm
Is it possible to send two separate tickets to one Fan ID or does it have to be sent to two separate IDs?

No, 1 ticket per supporter for league and cup games, so need separate  numbers
Offline lukeypool

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #654 on: April 22, 2023, 10:34:43 am »
Just got a ticket for today. My pass hasnt updated. Got it about 40 mins ago. How long should it take. Dont fancy queuing up for the ticket office
Offline John C

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #655 on: April 22, 2023, 12:16:33 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on April 22, 2023, 10:34:43 am
Just got a ticket for today. My pass hasnt updated. Got it about 40 mins ago. How long should it take. Dont fancy queuing up for the ticket office
Is it sorted mate, if not have you turned your updates on & off.
Offline Roughie Scouse

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #656 on: April 23, 2023, 03:03:23 pm »
Is it possible for someone on my F&F list to send me a ticket so I can then forward to someone else on my F&F list... I am a season ticket holder so have a ticket already.
Offline SnowGoon

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #657 on: April 23, 2023, 03:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on April 23, 2023, 03:03:23 pm
Is it possible for someone on my F&F list to send me a ticket so I can then forward to someone else on my F&F list... I am a season ticket holder so have a ticket already.

No, you wouldn't be able to have the same ticket twice would you. Just use a dummy account as the middle man to send the ticket
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #658 on: April 24, 2023, 01:05:38 pm »
Pain in the arse yesterday, nfc wouldnt work after telling someone in front of me already how to hold the back of the phone against the scanner and all you get was stewards and people behind saying to shove it under and use the code when there isnt any QR code anymore. Im there going mad at them telling me to get out the queue and shouting that Im here every game and know how to do it it just wasnt working and give me a minute, eventually it worked but it didnt help one bit both stewards and people in the queue not giving me enough time to do it. Im sick of it, its a joke we still cant get into the ground quickly after so long now with it.
Offline walterwhite

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #659 on: April 24, 2023, 01:23:16 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on April 24, 2023, 01:05:38 pm
Pain in the arse yesterday, nfc wouldnt work after telling someone in front of me already how to hold the back of the phone against the scanner and all you get was stewards and people behind saying to shove it under and use the code when there isnt any QR code anymore. Im there going mad at them telling me to get out the queue and shouting that Im here every game and know how to do it it just wasnt working and give me a minute, eventually it worked but it didnt help one bit both stewards and people in the queue not giving me enough time to do it. Im sick of it, its a joke we still cant get into the ground quickly after so long now with it.

I've had trouble once before and used code on android, I know why they removed from Iphone as people were sharing but the touts now just share android codes instead so solved nothing
Offline swoopy

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #660 on: April 24, 2023, 01:24:41 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on April 24, 2023, 01:05:38 pm
Pain in the arse yesterday, nfc wouldnt work after telling someone in front of me already how to hold the back of the phone against the scanner and all you get was stewards and people behind saying to shove it under and use the code when there isnt any QR code anymore. Im there going mad at them telling me to get out the queue and shouting that Im here every game and know how to do it it just wasnt working and give me a minute, eventually it worked but it didnt help one bit both stewards and people in the queue not giving me enough time to do it. Im sick of it, its a joke we still cant get into the ground quickly after so long now with it.

There is a code on Android. My GF uses this as she can't always get NFC to work (I tell her she's not holding the phone on the reader for long enough / in the correct way but she doesn't listen).
Strange that yours didn't work when you've had no trouble before.

People who don't go regularly don't have a clue what to do. They need signs up next to the turnstiles with clear pictures imo.

They also need clear instructions in the email they send out a couple of days before the match.
Offline 77kop05

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #661 on: April 24, 2023, 04:35:57 pm »
I've android and honestly given up on the nfc . Since it's launch it's been consistently hit and miss. Just use the barcode in the slot all the time now and always works.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #662 on: April 24, 2023, 04:41:00 pm »
Quote from: 77kop05 on April 24, 2023, 04:35:57 pm
I've android and honestly given up on the nfc . Since it's launch it's been consistently hit and miss. Just use the barcode in the slot all the time now and always works.

Same, haven't bothered with the NFC for most of the season.
Offline ABJ

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #663 on: April 24, 2023, 05:27:37 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on April 24, 2023, 01:05:38 pm
Pain in the arse yesterday, nfc wouldnt work after telling someone in front of me already how to hold the back of the phone against the scanner and all you get was stewards and people behind saying to shove it under and use the code when there isnt any QR code anymore. Im there going mad at them telling me to get out the queue and shouting that Im here every game and know how to do it it just wasnt working and give me a minute, eventually it worked but it didnt help one bit both stewards and people in the queue not giving me enough time to do it. Im sick of it, its a joke we still cant get into the ground quickly after so long now with it.
Its beyond farcical now, nearly 2 years in and still having issues. I think someone on here said that its the same technology as Apple Pay and/or whatever the Android equivalent is, that works everywhere without issues.
Offline SnowGoon

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #664 on: April 24, 2023, 07:20:30 pm »
The NFC always works for me on android
Offline swoopy

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #665 on: April 24, 2023, 08:20:18 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on April 24, 2023, 07:20:30 pm
The NFC always works for me on android

Same. I've never had any issues with NFC.
Offline adwhite40

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #666 on: April 27, 2023, 10:16:51 am »
Am I right in thinking we can distribute the tickets for the Fulham game as its been moved from weekend to midweek?

Ive used my two distributes but cant make it and have someone not on my friends and family list who wants them.

Option isnt available on ticket system yet
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #667 on: April 27, 2023, 10:57:02 am »
Quote from: swoopy on April 24, 2023, 01:24:41 pm
There is a code on Android. My GF uses this as she can't always get NFC to work (I tell her she's not holding the phone on the reader for long enough / in the correct way but she doesn't listen).
Strange that yours didn't work when you've had no trouble before.

People who don't go regularly don't have a clue what to do. They need signs up next to the turnstiles with clear pictures imo.

They also need clear instructions in the email they send out a couple of days before the match.

I have an iPhone so dont have any QR code anymore, and now Ive had an email yesterday saying I have tickets for one of the remaining games and havent yet downloaded the NFC pass! Why Ive been sent that I have no idea as I have had full credits for years so obviously have had the pass since the start of this crap.
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #668 on: April 27, 2023, 10:59:28 am »
Quote from: 77kop05 on April 24, 2023, 04:35:57 pm
I've android and honestly given up on the nfc . Since it's launch it's been consistently hit and miss. Just use the barcode in the slot all the time now and always works.

I used to too but cant anymore, so now its like being discriminated against for having an iPhone.
Offline swoopy

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #669 on: April 27, 2023, 11:02:33 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on April 27, 2023, 10:59:28 am
I used to too but cant anymore, so now its like being discriminated against for having an iPhone.

It's not that. Too many people were sharing the QR codes.
Offline emitime

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #670 on: April 27, 2023, 11:08:34 am »
Quote from: adwhite40 on April 27, 2023, 10:16:51 am
Am I right in thinking we can distribute the tickets for the Fulham game as its been moved from weekend to midweek?

Ive used my two distributes but cant make it and have someone not on my friends and family list who wants them.

Option isnt available on ticket system yet

No; the game was rearranged 40 days in advance and not 28 days which is the cut-off, those 12 days make all the difference  ::)

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-distribution
Offline RMG

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #671 on: Yesterday at 10:30:19 am »
My cousin having an issue with this, he was trying to send this to the club via chat but wouldn't send......

I had an old email account linked to my phone that is no longer in use as I deleted the account through Google. When I removed it from my phone it also removed anything linked to it. One of the things linked to it was my LFC membership NFC pass. Someone on my friends and family wants to send me a ticket for Sunday. When I try and download the membership to my phone it says I first need to remove the old pass but I can't sign in to my old account to remove it as it no longer exists.

Any ideas?
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #672 on: Yesterday at 10:51:50 am »
Quote from: swoopy on April 27, 2023, 11:02:33 am
It's not that. Too many people were sharing the QR codes.

So you think its acceptable we now have to have issues getting in because of it whilst those with an android phone can shout and moan at the turnstile to use the code whilst a steward also says the same thing?
Offline swoopy

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #673 on: Yesterday at 11:04:21 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 10:51:50 am
So you think its acceptable we now have to have issues getting in because of it whilst those with an android phone can shout and moan at the turnstile to use the code whilst a steward also says the same thing?

No. But then again I don't have any issues with NFC. 55k people are getting in the ground every week too and the vast majority aren't having a problem.
Offline SnowGoon

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #674 on: Yesterday at 04:09:36 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 10:51:50 am
So you think its acceptable we now have to have issues getting in because of it whilst those with an android phone can shout and moan at the turnstile to use the code whilst a steward also says the same thing?

Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:04:21 am
No. But then again I don't have any issues with NFC. 55k people are getting in the ground every week too and the vast majority aren't having a problem.

Your not supposed to use the code! Its there as a back up in case the NFC doesn't work. The problem is some stewards aren't showing people how use the NFC correctly and are instead rushing you to use the barcode. Your supposed to hold the back of your phone to the reader (the three arcs), right on it as you would tap your contactless card in a shop, and wait a couple of seconds till it goes green.
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #675 on: Yesterday at 05:36:24 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 04:09:36 pm
Your not supposed to use the code! Its there as a back up in case the NFC doesn't work. The problem is some stewards aren't showing people how use the NFC correctly and are instead rushing you to use the barcode. Your supposed to hold the back of your phone to the reader (the three arcs), right on it as you would tap your contactless card in a shop, and wait a couple of seconds till it goes green.

Yea I know exactly how to use it! Thats how I got it to work once I had the chance to and moved the steward out the way! Still isnt right that we havent a fall back on iPhone anymore.
Offline John C

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #676 on: Today at 12:18:39 am »
I've seen the answer previously but can't remember - mate had a ticket sent to him but he gets an error message saying its been downloaded by someone else?
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #677 on: Today at 07:06:09 am »
Anyone know how I can get in today, if my phone is broke and no way of getting a new one and no access to a spare phone?

Hoping I can fix the phone....
Online anitrella

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #678 on: Today at 08:02:36 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 07:06:09 am
Anyone know how I can get in today, if my phone is broke and no way of getting a new one and no access to a spare phone?

Hoping I can fix the phone....
is the ticket in your name? If so then try at the TO early doors, they might be able to print a paper given the situation
