Pain in the arse yesterday, nfc wouldnt work after telling someone in front of me already how to hold the back of the phone against the scanner and all you get was stewards and people behind saying to shove it under and use the code when there isnt any QR code anymore. Im there going mad at them telling me to get out the queue and shouting that Im here every game and know how to do it it just wasnt working and give me a minute, eventually it worked but it didnt help one bit both stewards and people in the queue not giving me enough time to do it. Im sick of it, its a joke we still cant get into the ground quickly after so long now with it.