« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: NFC Pass  (Read 53697 times)

Offline claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #640 on: April 5, 2023, 12:28:08 pm »
has anyone fallen brunt of the "known issue" that ive just found out about where forwarding a season ticket to a friend (to then accept and forward on another ticket) before recalling (technically your friend sending it back to you) from friend to sit in your original seat ?

the "friend sending back" bit doesnt work. and now i need to go to the TO on the day of the game ONLY to collect a paper ticket (they wont do it in advance for security reasons)

this seems ridiculous and now im gonna be stuck in a queue on sunday...
Logged

Offline Christy Phelan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #641 on: Today at 09:29:58 am »
Anyones nfc update to Spurs and not Forest?
Logged

Offline AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #642 on: Today at 10:01:07 am »
Quote from: Christy Phelan on Today at 09:29:58 am
Anyones nfc update to Spurs and not Forest?

Yep, happened to mine.
Logged

Offline lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #643 on: Today at 10:46:15 am »
Mines just blank even though Ive got all the games
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #644 on: Today at 11:33:50 am »
Quote from: Christy Phelan on Today at 09:29:58 am
Anyones nfc update to Spurs and not Forest?

Yep mine updated to Spurs about half hour after yesterdays game.
Logged

Offline Scorpioxx

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #645 on: Today at 02:01:09 pm »
Quote from: claresy2005 on April  5, 2023, 12:28:08 pm
has anyone fallen brunt of the "known issue" that ive just found out about where forwarding a season ticket to a friend (to then accept and forward on another ticket) before recalling (technically your friend sending it back to you) from friend to sit in your original seat ?

the "friend sending back" bit doesnt work. and now i need to go to the TO on the day of the game ONLY to collect a paper ticket (they wont do it in advance for security reasons)

this seems ridiculous and now im gonna be stuck in a queue on sunday...

Hi - its a known issue with the ticketing system they hope to have it fixed soon ( so they say)
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,018
  • Internet terrorist
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #646 on: Today at 02:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Christy Phelan on Today at 09:29:58 am
Anyones nfc update to Spurs and not Forest?
Mine shows Fulham which is after both Forest and Spurs  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #647 on: Today at 04:37:07 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:33:50 am
Yep mine updated to Spurs about half hour after yesterdays game.

Same for me.
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,859
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #648 on: Today at 10:47:00 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:36:09 pm
Mine shows Fulham which is after both Forest and Spurs  :butt

Mine too
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,868
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #649 on: Today at 11:29:47 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:36:09 pm
Mine shows Fulham which is after both Forest and Spurs  :butt

Same here.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 