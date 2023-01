Just had an email about removal of QR code and telling me to update the pass, anyone else got it?



yes. i have had the same email today. Mine is a members card. My phone's applepay is broken/faulty so haven't been able to use the NFC pass and always have to use the QR code. I have spoken to webchat today and they said they are phasing out all QR codes and if I have any issues I need to go to the ticket office or the fancard help people around the ground.Personally i think the QR codes will carry on working. The amount of faults and delays caused at the turnstyles. I notice most Android phones ahead of me in the queues always use their barcodes.