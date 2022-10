My Uncle is gone to the game tonight in my seat, he was at Brighton as well as I couldn't make that either. The pass is changed to his name and is showing in his account but the NFC pass on the phone is still showing Brighton. Anyone have any idea what we can do? He's ringing and texting me panicking, the ticket office wont take a phone call, the live chat is not working on the site and it says they'll get back to my email in 48 hours....Any help would be much appreciated.