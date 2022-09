Is there a way to transfer ST seats to someone who isn't on your F&F list?



Is it possible to transfer to someone who is on your list and they then forward it on?

Or are the QR codes (a screenshot) working?



Thanks



Yes, tickets can be transferred up to 3 times so you can forward to someone on your list, providing they don't already have a ticket. Then they can forward and so on. I have read that screenshots of QR codes are working, some people sayin just for Apple not Android. Also people sayin they might stop it at some point. Never used one so I'm sure others can provide more information. If it was me, I'd transfer to someone on your list to transfer on if you can. That's the 'approved' way so should be less risk.