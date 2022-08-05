Any help very much appreciated please



I have had to get myself a new phone and number as previously I had used my work phone for many years for private use and recently footie access.



My work phone has now been locked down, I have deleted all NFC and ticket details from my old phone.



Got a new number and new gmail address so it doesn't conflict with the old one.



Now cant download my NFC pass to google pay wallett, have been on LFC chat yesterday and today and they cant reset it... been advised google must reset it even though it is LFC's ticket system.



Any help please!!!