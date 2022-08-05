« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: NFC Pass  (Read 8380 times)

Offline red annie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 900
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #80 on: August 5, 2022, 01:23:12 pm »
Quote from: John C on August  5, 2022, 12:52:03 pm
A mate in work has an ST. He uses an android phone. He can see all the games on his phone but when he tries to download a ticket to his NFC pay he gets an error message "this item can only be downloaded by one person".
He's been to the ticket office but they couldn't help and have asked him to email in.

Any suggestions or solutions folks?

I have found sending a DM to LFC help via the Twitter to be a pretty good way of resolving problems.

https://twitter.com/LFCHelp?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Logged

Offline wild_wild_wild

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #81 on: August 6, 2022, 09:31:56 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  4, 2022, 12:41:44 pm
You can do that yes.
Not 100% how to do it now, but I guess it will just be a case of logging into their account and downloading their NFC pass.

managed to do it, me and the two kids on the one phone. think the site was playing a silly buggers a couple of days back.

now the impossible task of three together... lol
Logged

Offline nearly40

  • .....even though my profile says 48!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  • KOP stand up! Stand up the KOP!
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #82 on: August 8, 2022, 12:39:52 pm »
I have seen that cup games will be limited to three transfers (distributions to friends and family) a season. Some questions:

Is that the same for a season ticket, limit of 3 a season?

Is that limit of 3 for each cup competition or 3 in total for all cup games? 

thanks





Logged
'The evidence shows conclusively that Liverpool fans neither caused nor contributed to the deaths of 96 men, women and children.'

Offline gregor

  • Partial to a Swiss Roll
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,619
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #83 on: August 8, 2022, 12:45:39 pm »
Quote from: nearly40 on August  8, 2022, 12:39:52 pm
I have seen that cup games will be limited to three transfers (distributions to friends and family) a season. Some questions:

Is that the same for a season ticket, limit of 3 a season?

Is that limit of 3 for each cup competition or 3 in total for all cup games? 

thanks







I don't think that's quite right, I think it means an individual ticket can be transferred 3 times between people before it locks.

As far as I know there are no limits on how many games anyone can transfer.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,674
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #84 on: August 8, 2022, 12:57:06 pm »
Does that mean a ticket can go from Person W to Person X, then to Person Y then to person Z before it's locked.

Or does the ticket have to go back from Person X to Person W to then be moved on?
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline gregor

  • Partial to a Swiss Roll
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,619
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #85 on: August 8, 2022, 01:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Hij on August  8, 2022, 12:57:06 pm
Does that mean a ticket can go from Person W to Person X, then to Person Y then to person Z before it's locked.

Or does the ticket have to go back from Person X to Person W to then be moved on?

There doesn't seem to be a definitive answer to that question on the FAQs on the club website:

Quote
What if I transfer a ticket to someone and then they cant attend  if I cant recall the ticket, does that mean it then becomes useless?

The supporter who you transferred to can transfer it back to you.  Please note that there is a maximum of three transfers per ticket, after which the ticket will lock, and the only option will be the Clubs ticket exchange.

That would seem to suggest Person X would need to transfer back to Person W, but it's not too clear.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,348
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #86 on: August 8, 2022, 01:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Hij on August  8, 2022, 12:57:06 pm
Does that mean a ticket can go from Person W to Person X, then to Person Y then to person Z before it's locked.

Or does the ticket have to go back from Person X to Person W to then be moved on?

As far as I know once you sent it to someone else, it's no longer your ticket.
So if you send to me, then I send to gregor, then gregor sends to nearly40, that's it locked and can't be sent to anyone else. There's no need for it to go back to the original purchaser for it to be forwarded on to anyone else.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,348
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #87 on: August 8, 2022, 01:06:04 pm »
Quote from: gregor on August  8, 2022, 01:02:04 pm
There doesn't seem to be a definitive answer to that question on the FAQs on the club website:

That would seem to suggest Person X would need to transfer back to Person W, but it's not too clear.

That example only covers the event that you want it back if the person you transferred to can no longer attend. They can transfer it back to you or they can send it on to anyone else on their list.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline gregor

  • Partial to a Swiss Roll
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,619
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #88 on: August 8, 2022, 01:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  8, 2022, 01:06:04 pm
That example only covers the event that you want it back if the person you transferred to can no longer attend. They can transfer it back to you or they can send it on to anyone else on their list.

Yeah I think you must be right there, 3 transfers must mean 3 different people.
Logged

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,651
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #89 on: August 8, 2022, 01:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Hij on August  8, 2022, 12:57:06 pm
Does that mean a ticket can go from Person W to Person X, then to Person Y then to person Z before it's locked.

Or does the ticket have to go back from Person X to Person W to then be moved on?
Surely if I forward a ticket to X and X can't go X cannot forward the ticket to Y,X would be stuck with the ticket unless they asked me to recall it the point I'm making the control of the ticket can only be under the person who owns the ticket am I right ?

Om another note if I forward to X and X cannot go could X allow Y to log into Xs account and download the ticket as if they were X sorry for all the X Y stuff but it simplifies it
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,348
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #90 on: August 8, 2022, 01:29:55 pm »
Quote from: gregor on August  8, 2022, 01:17:07 pm
Yeah I think you must be right there, 3 transfers must mean 3 different people.

The same 2 people can transfer it between each other 3 times.

You to me
Me to you
You to me

It's then locked as that's 3 transfers.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,348
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #91 on: August 8, 2022, 01:55:40 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on August  8, 2022, 01:28:38 pm
Surely if I forward a ticket to X and X can't go X cannot forward the ticket to Y,X would be stuck with the ticket unless they asked me to recall it the point I'm making the control of the ticket can only be under the person who owns the ticket am I right ?

Om another note if I forward to X and X cannot go could X allow Y to log into Xs account and download the ticket as if they were X sorry for all the X Y stuff but it simplifies it

If you forward the ticket to X, then X is the ticket owner and controls it. You no longer own it or control it from the moment you transfer it. So X can transfer it to anyone on their family and friends list.

Y can't log into X's account and download it as the NFC pass is locked to 1 account.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,755
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #92 on: August 8, 2022, 01:57:39 pm »
After 3 transfers it can still be returned to the club though
Logged

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,651
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #93 on: August 8, 2022, 02:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  8, 2022, 01:55:40 pm
If you forward the ticket to X, then X is the ticket owner and controls it. You no longer own it or control it from the moment you transfer it. So X can transfer it to anyone on their family and friends list.

Y can't log into X's account and download it as the NFC pass is locked to 1 account.
Thanks for this Barney.
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline 18and6

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #94 on: August 9, 2022, 12:18:22 pm »
My new phone is Android which is wrecking my head as Im only used to apple.
My NFC is showing membership 22/23 on the card as it looks in the wallet,when I tap it I get a barcode type thing and when I click details it has all my details just in writing like a typed page with words on, it has palace down as next game among those details.
Is my card up to date for Palace? I know with apple you could click 3 dots and drag screen down to update the card in the wallet, anyway of doing this with Android?
Logged

Offline KM519

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #95 on: August 9, 2022, 01:29:50 pm »
Do you need to have downloaded your NFC season ticket pass first to forward any games onto friends and family?
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 70
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #96 on: August 9, 2022, 01:31:17 pm »
Quote from: 18and6 on August  9, 2022, 12:18:22 pm
My new phone is Android which is wrecking my head as Im only used to apple.
My NFC is showing membership 22/23 on the card as it looks in the wallet,when I tap it I get a barcode type thing and when I click details it has all my details just in writing like a typed page with words on, it has palace down as next game among those details.
Is my card up to date for Palace? I know with apple you could click 3 dots and drag screen down to update the card in the wallet, anyway of doing this with Android?

No the way to do it last year was just wait on it to update or try download it again without removing the old pass
Logged

Offline 18and6

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #97 on: August 9, 2022, 01:36:51 pm »
Thanks.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,348
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #98 on: August 9, 2022, 01:42:54 pm »
Quote from: 18and6 on August  9, 2022, 12:18:22 pm
My new phone is Android which is wrecking my head as Im only used to apple.
My NFC is showing membership 22/23 on the card as it looks in the wallet,when I tap it I get a barcode type thing and when I click details it has all my details just in writing like a typed page with words on, it has palace down as next game among those details.
Is my card up to date for Palace? I know with apple you could click 3 dots and drag screen down to update the card in the wallet, anyway of doing this with Android?

Yes, sounds like it's up to date
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Dan6times

  • "Oh, he's not seeing me, I'll get him later... DAN!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • Imagine not supporting Liverpool
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 08:59:13 am »
I have a new phone and when I try to download NFC pass its saying already on another device which is obviously my old phone however I deleted it from that already

Anyone have any idea?
Logged
For those of you in the cheap seats I'd like ya to clap your hands to this one; the rest of you can just rattle your jewelry!

Offline Origi-nal

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 09:15:46 am »
Quote from: Dan6times on Yesterday at 08:59:13 am
I have a new phone and when I try to download NFC pass its saying already on another device which is obviously my old phone however I deleted it from that already

Anyone have any idea?
you shouldn't have to re-download it, if it's android then it should be in the Google wallet assuming you have the same account on both phones.
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 70
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 10:02:08 am »
Quote from: Dan6times on Yesterday at 08:59:13 am
I have a new phone and when I try to download NFC pass its saying already on another device which is obviously my old phone however I deleted it from that already

Anyone have any idea?

Contact LfcHelp on twitter they usually do it in 5 minutes
Logged

Offline King Kenny Play

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • "Oh Istanbul is wonderful,oh Istanbul is wonderful
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 04:11:31 pm »
Any help very much appreciated please

I have had to get myself a new phone and number as previously I had used my work phone for many years for private use and recently footie access.

My work phone has now been locked down, I have deleted all NFC and ticket details from my old phone.

Got a new number and new gmail address so it doesn't conflict with the old one.

Now cant download my NFC pass to google pay wallett, have been on LFC chat yesterday and today and they cant reset it... been advised google must reset it even though it is LFC's ticket system.

Any help please!!!
Logged
"The people who come to watch us play, who love the team and regard it as part of their lives, would never appreciate Liverpool having a huge balance in the bank. They want every asset we possess to be wearing a red shirt."

Football is like a piano. You need eight people to carry it, and three people to play the damn thing!

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 07:18:09 pm »
Not sure how google are gonna be able to reset it if its already deleted, it clearly has to be the club to do it, why they wont is a strange one.
Logged

Online redman1974

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • scottkop105 on twitter My new number 07511165355
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 07:46:58 pm »
Anyone got the link were it says you can only distribute your tickets now 48 hours before. I've not seen it say that anywhere in emails but I've seen a few people say you can only do it them 48 hours before each game
Logged

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 697
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 08:10:53 pm »
Have seen it on twitter from @LFCHelp but nowhere else
Logged

Online WanderingRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 08:33:24 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny Play on Yesterday at 04:11:31 pm
Any help very much appreciated please

I have had to get myself a new phone and number as previously I had used my work phone for many years for private use and recently footie access.

My work phone has now been locked down, I have deleted all NFC and ticket details from my old phone.

Got a new number and new gmail address so it doesn't conflict with the old one.

Now cant download my NFC pass to google pay wallett, have been on LFC chat yesterday and today and they cant reset it... been advised google must reset it even though it is LFC's ticket system.

Any help please!!!

If you login to the old Google account on the new phone is ti still there?
Logged

Offline 18and6

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #107 on: Today at 02:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  9, 2022, 01:42:54 pm
Yes, sounds like it's up to date

Thanks.
Logged

Online 5_so_we_kept_it!

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • Use your thumb as well now Robbie!
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #108 on: Today at 05:28:46 pm »
Hi
Im due to receive a ticket (within the 48 hours of the game) from a Family STH  Im on his family n friends.  I dont have a google wallet account any more because it doesnt accept VISA (from Barclays or Barclaycard).  Will this be a problem or will the fact that I have downloaded the NFC pass thing be sufficient?
Thanks
« Last Edit: Today at 05:30:37 pm by 5_so_we_kept_it! »
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,755
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #109 on: Today at 05:31:04 pm »
Quote from: 5_so_we_kept_it! on Today at 05:28:46 pm
Hi
Im due to receive a ticket (within the 48 hours of the game) from a Family STH  Im on his family n friends.  I dont have a google wallet account any more because it doesnt accept VISA.  Will this be a problem or will the fact that I have downloaded the NFC pass thing be sufficient?
Thanks


The NFC pass goes into Google wallet. What do you mean it doesn't accept visa? You can add a visa card if your bank supports Google pay.
Logged

Online 5_so_we_kept_it!

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • Use your thumb as well now Robbie!
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #110 on: Today at 05:32:54 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 05:31:04 pm
The NFC pass goes into Google wallet. What do you mean it doesn't accept visa? You can add a visa card if your bank supports Google pay.
Barclays and Barclaycards are no longer supported on Google Pay/wallet..... so you can't add them.. hmmmm.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,755
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #111 on: Today at 05:37:07 pm »
Quote from: 5_so_we_kept_it! on Today at 05:32:54 pm
Barclays and Barclaycards are no longer supported on Google Pay/wallet..... so you can't add them.. hmmmm.

You can still download the app, even if your bank doesn't support it.
Logged

Online 5_so_we_kept_it!

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • Use your thumb as well now Robbie!
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #112 on: Today at 05:40:28 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 05:37:07 pm
You can still download the app, even if your bank doesn't support it.
I have the App, yes, but there seems to be no method of subsequently adding in the NFC Pass.  I thought maybe it was because I now have no active Credit/debit cards in the wallet.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,755
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #113 on: Today at 05:46:48 pm »
Quote from: 5_so_we_kept_it! on Today at 05:40:28 pm
I have the App, yes, but there seems to be no method of subsequently adding in the NFC Pass.  I thought maybe it was because I now have no active Credit/debit cards in the wallet.

You need to download it from the LFC website. Do you have a membership? If not, then you need to purchase this product
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/memberships/general%20admission%20nfc%20pass

Then go into your account > memberships > tick the little box next to NFC pass (or whatever it calls it) then download NFC pass. You'll need to do the downloading bit while on your device.
Logged

Online 5_so_we_kept_it!

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • Use your thumb as well now Robbie!
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #114 on: Today at 05:51:54 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 05:46:48 pm
You need to download it from the LFC website. Do you have a membership? If not, then you need to purchase this product
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/memberships/general%20admission%20nfc%20pass

Then go into your account > memberships > tick the little box next to NFC pass (or whatever it calls it) then download NFC pass. You'll need to do the downloading bit while on your device.

I realise now that the NFC Pass will only appear in 'My account' (for me to download once the ticket has been transferred to me - yes?)  I have the membership already and I'm tied to my family member friends and family account).   I've also read that it only works properly on Chrome on my phone rather than the samsung browser. 
Perhaps it'll all become apparent 47.9 hours before the match on Monday.

Thanks for your patience.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,755
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #115 on: Today at 05:54:27 pm »
Quote from: 5_so_we_kept_it! on Today at 05:51:54 pm
I realise now that the NFC Pass will only appear in 'My account' (for me to download once the ticket has been transferred to me - yes?)  I have the membership already and I'm tied to my family member friends and family account).   I've also read that it only works properly on Chrome on my phone rather than the samsung browser. 
Perhaps it'll all become apparent 47.9 hours before the match on Monday.

Thanks for your patience.

Yeh you need to set Chrome to be the default browser on the phone temporarily.
I have read others saying the pass will only allow you to select 'download NFC pass' if you have a ticket.
Logged

Online 5_so_we_kept_it!

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • Use your thumb as well now Robbie!
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #116 on: Today at 05:57:05 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 05:54:27 pm
Yeh you need to set Chrome to be the default browser on the phone temporarily.
I have read others saying the pass will only allow you to select 'download NFC pass' if you have a ticket.
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 05:54:27 pm
Yeh you need to set Chrome to be the default browser on the phone temporarily.
I have read others saying the pass will only allow you to select 'download NFC pass' if you have a ticket.

Bring back the days where I queued up for the Kop with £1.50 in my hand - guaranteed to get in if you turned up early enough.  Hey Ho.   Show my age :)
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 