My new phone is Android which is wrecking my head as Im only used to apple.
My NFC is showing membership 22/23 on the card as it looks in the wallet,when I tap it I get a barcode type thing and when I click details it has all my details just in writing like a typed page with words on, it has palace down as next game among those details.
Is my card up to date for Palace? I know with apple you could click 3 dots and drag screen down to update the card in the wallet, anyway of doing this with Android?