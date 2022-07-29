I have a couple of questions I could do with some help with.



- Is it possible to download 2 NFC passes onto the same phone (i.e., one for me and one for my dad...who's no good with technology). Life would be easier if I'm able to manage both STs.



- Once a pass is downloaded, how do you forward tickets to friends / family? My understanding is that tickets can only be forwarded to friends / family who are linked to the ticket holder's account (where friend / family IDs need to be linked by Aug 5). Do friends / family receiving a forwarded ticket need to download / set up anything on their phones in advance to receive the tickets (e.g., do they have to log into their supporter accounts and download an NFC pass for the particular game they're going to)?



- And, following the above question, can a friend or family member be forwarded 2 tickets, and download these to his / her phone? For example, if a mate wants to take his lad to a game (using mine and my dad's STs), can he download both tickets to his phone?



Thanks very much for any responses.