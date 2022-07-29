« previous next »
Online TheKid.

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #40 on: July 29, 2022, 09:26:38 pm »
Same
Offline Marko78

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #41 on: July 30, 2022, 09:23:30 am »
Quote from: MH41 on July 29, 2022, 12:49:59 pm
I am travelling with my wife and kids to Anfield for the Strasbourg friendly on Sunday, and this is my first time using the NFC pass.
I'm a little confused, so would appreciate any assistance, please? The instructions are a little confusing...
Firstly, I'm assuming that NFC is NOT an app, but that the tickets are downloaded onto Google pay/Wallet?
Secondly, it states that you can only download 2 tickets per phone, but Google pay has allowed me to download all 6 tickets to my phone....Will the scanner accept these, or should I get my wife and eldest lad to download 2 each onto their phone instead?
And finally, if they are to download the 2 tickets each onto their own phone, do I get them to log on to 'MY' LFC account,where I bought the tickets, and download the tickets on to their phone from there?
Many thanks in anticipation.

If Google pay has allowed 6 onto the one phone ,then work away with it !!
No point making hassle if there isnt any imo
Offline MH41

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #42 on: July 30, 2022, 02:06:08 pm »
Offline sidneyroughdiamond

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #43 on: July 31, 2022, 04:56:26 pm »
I've added friends and family to my list in the last few days. They've subsequently tried to download their NFC passes but the website states that NFC passes need to be downloaded (for the forthcoming season) by 26th July, is this accurate?
Offline craig_lfc1

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #44 on: August 1, 2022, 03:50:20 pm »
Sorry if this is repeated but has anybody deleted the NFC pass off there phone and trying to add it to a new phone getting the message maximum number of passes used, remove one from device even though you have deleted the pass?

Update- contacted club and they said the pass would be available to download before the first game, even though I had it on my old device.
« Last Edit: August 1, 2022, 04:32:02 pm by craig_lfc1 »
Offline Origi-nal

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #45 on: August 1, 2022, 04:38:03 pm »
Quote from: sidneyroughdiamond on July 31, 2022, 04:56:26 pm
I've added friends and family to my list in the last few days. They've subsequently tried to download their NFC passes but the website states that NFC passes need to be downloaded (for the forthcoming season) by 26th July, is this accurate?
they will only be able to download the pass for the individual game once a ticket has been transferred to them, there is nothing for them to download until then
Offline sidneyroughdiamond

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #46 on: August 1, 2022, 05:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Origi-nal on August  1, 2022, 04:38:03 pm
they will only be able to download the pass for the individual game once a ticket has been transferred to them, there is nothing for them to download until then

Many thanks 👏🏻
Offline Red210

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #47 on: August 1, 2022, 06:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Christy Phelan on July 29, 2022, 02:44:16 pm
Yes Crystal Palace showing on my NFC - season ticket and Iphone as well.

I changed phone this summer from Apple to Android (Samsung). I contacted the club and got the pass reset to download which was fine, but in google wallet the pass currently shows no match details. Any idea if there is a way to manually refresh as on Apple to get the details included?

Thanks
Offline Philipm20

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #48 on: August 1, 2022, 06:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Red210 on August  1, 2022, 06:01:46 pm
I changed phone this summer from Apple to Android (Samsung). I contacted the club and got the pass reset to download which was fine, but in google wallet the pass currently shows no match details. Any idea if there is a way to manually refresh as on Apple to get the details included?

Thanks

My mate re-downloaded Android today and it showed the fixture for Palace
« Last Edit: August 1, 2022, 06:18:55 pm by Philipm20 »
Online swoopy

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #49 on: August 1, 2022, 06:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Red210 on August  1, 2022, 06:01:46 pm
I changed phone this summer from Apple to Android (Samsung). I contacted the club and got the pass reset to download which was fine, but in google wallet the pass currently shows no match details. Any idea if there is a way to manually refresh as on Apple to get the details included?

Thanks

I wouldn't worry. It will update in due course. Mine still shows Wolves at the end of last season atm.
Online redgriffin73

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #50 on: August 1, 2022, 08:38:08 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on August  1, 2022, 06:34:01 pm
I wouldn't worry. It will update in due course. Mine still shows Wolves at the end of last season atm.

Same here.
Offline Red210

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #51 on: August 1, 2022, 10:53:43 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on August  1, 2022, 06:34:01 pm
I wouldn't worry. It will update in due course. Mine still shows Wolves at the end of last season atm.

Thanks, that's reassuring - I'm not that used to android phones yet!
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #52 on: August 2, 2022, 03:06:54 am »
Quote from: cookie78 on July 15, 2022, 08:47:12 pm
I done this too, got a new phone and opened Google Pay and the pass is now on both the new phone and old phone.  It's not saved to a device it's saved to a GP account so can be held on multiple devices.

So let me get this straight - its possible to have the card showing on multiple phones simply by logging into google pay? Thats the burner phone method sorted then if it is, nobody would even be arsed if they dont get the phone back cos theyd just get another phone and wouldnt even have to contact the club to reset it.
« Last Edit: August 2, 2022, 03:08:55 am by stonecold_jpm »
Online swoopy

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #53 on: August 2, 2022, 07:16:35 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on August  2, 2022, 03:06:54 am
So let me get this straight - its possible to have the card showing on multiple phones simply by logging into google pay? Thats the burner phone method sorted then if it is, nobody would even be arsed if they dont get the phone back cos theyd just get another phone and wouldnt even have to contact the club to reset it.

Except that phone can be used to gain entry and you could have multiple phones In circulation all with the same members card on. Someone is going is going to miss out.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #54 on: August 2, 2022, 01:12:39 pm »
Quote from: redman1974 on July  2, 2022, 06:54:05 am
Mines the same, I think nearer the start of the season you will be able to download the new ST again from your lfc account.

I've tried going into expired passes on Google pay and last year's ST is there but it does not give you a option to unhide it only to delete it
Mine is just the same. I am hoping that once they put the date of the next match in it it will show up. Glad it's not just me though :D
Offline redman1974

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #55 on: August 2, 2022, 01:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on August  2, 2022, 01:12:39 pm
Mine is just the same. I am hoping that once they put the date of the next match in it it will show up. Glad it's not just me though :D

Go into your Liverpool account on chrome and download your pass to your Google pay or wallet  and it will be there with the palace game showing
Offline Austinkopite4eva

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #56 on: August 2, 2022, 01:23:04 pm »
Anyone know what it means when it say's "Sorry your pass cannot be installed to passbook at this time"...

Members pass with all credits on iPhone
Offline Shanklygates

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #57 on: August 2, 2022, 01:25:31 pm »
Quote from: redman1974 on August  2, 2022, 01:18:39 pm
Go into your Liverpool account on chrome and download your pass to your Google pay or wallet  and it will be there with the palace game showing
It says already downloaded to Google Wallet but maybe I just need to wait?
Offline Shanklygates

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #58 on: August 2, 2022, 01:28:18 pm »
I take it back, it now has the Palace game next and is no longer in the Expire passes :thumbup. Not sure I actually did anything in my LFC account but it's solved it. Thanks
Offline craig_lfc1

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #59 on: August 2, 2022, 03:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Austinkopite4eva on August  2, 2022, 01:23:04 pm
Anyone know what it means when it say's "Sorry your pass cannot be installed to passbook at this time"...

Members pass with all credits on iPhone

Im getting this exact message as well, did you manage to sort it?
Offline EstonianRed

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #60 on: August 2, 2022, 04:13:54 pm »
As a person who has never downloaded the NFC pass (missed last season on purpose). I am trying to download it now. However on my phone its grey (non-clickable) Is that normal, because I havent downloaded the pass before?

As I read it from here I should be able to download it, but maybe I'm missing something?

Cheers
Offline Austinkopite4eva

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #61 on: August 2, 2022, 04:21:24 pm »
Quote from: craig_lfc1 on August  2, 2022, 03:06:25 pm
Im getting this exact message as well, did you manage to sort it?

No not yet. Others in our group downloaded new passes no issue at all.
Online Biscuitman

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #62 on: August 2, 2022, 04:38:37 pm »
Ive got a Samsung and its still showing the Wolves game from last season and Im pretty sure it will automatically update to Palace in the days leading up to the match( possibly even on the morning of the game itself)

Last season myself like many didnt trust the technology of NFC so I used to go into my membership account and download the pass again just to reassure myself and also to avoid a queue at the ticket office on the day of the game in the event of it not updating.
Offline carl123uk

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #63 on: August 2, 2022, 05:29:52 pm »
Quote from: EstonianRed on August  2, 2022, 04:13:54 pm
As a person who has never downloaded the NFC pass (missed last season on purpose). I am trying to download it now. However on my phone its grey (non-clickable) Is that normal, because I havent downloaded the pass before?

As I read it from here I should be able to download it, but maybe I'm missing something?

Cheers

Have you ticked your membership? It's where I messed up
Offline EstonianRed

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 11:47:28 am »
Quote from: carl123uk on August  2, 2022, 05:29:52 pm
Have you ticked your membership? It's where I messed up

Cheers mate

I tried to download the NFC Pass under tickets, not memberships  :butt

All good and shows palace in the wallet already.
Offline RedRon

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 01:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Austinkopite4eva on August  2, 2022, 01:23:04 pm
Anyone know what it means when it say's "Sorry your pass cannot be installed to passbook at this time"...

Members pass with all credits on iPhone

I got this message when trying from chrome and got "this website is trying to show you a wallet pass. Do you want to allow this?" when I did from safari. When I click allow on safari I go back to the original membership page. I spoke to LFC help on twitter and they said they are aware of this problem and to try closer to 1 week before palace game.
Offline KM519

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #66 on: Today at 07:13:49 am »
I have a couple of questions I could do with some help with.

- Is it possible to download 2 NFC passes onto the same phone (i.e., one for me and one for my dad...who's no good with technology). Life would be easier if I'm able to manage both STs.

- Once a pass is downloaded, how do you forward tickets to friends / family? My understanding is that tickets can only be forwarded to friends / family who are linked to the ticket holder's account (where friend / family IDs need to be linked by Aug 5). Do friends / family receiving a forwarded ticket need to download / set up anything on their phones in advance to receive the tickets (e.g., do they have to log into their supporter accounts and download an NFC pass for the particular game they're going to)?

- And, following the above question, can a friend or family member be forwarded 2 tickets, and download these to his / her phone? For example, if a mate wants to take his lad to a game (using mine and my dad's STs), can he download both tickets to his phone?

Thanks very much for any responses.
Offline KM519

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #67 on: Today at 07:17:38 am »
Sorry...one more question:

- My dad is 77, so our only option was for him to pay the +65 ST fee. What's the deal if we forward his ticket to another adult (not over 65)? Do we need to pay an additional cost to the TO to pay the difference? Or do they just waive it?

Ta
Online 205mob

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #68 on: Today at 07:28:42 am »
Yes you can have 2 cards on the one phone but it might be easier getting your dad an access card https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-how-will-i-access-the-stadium-if-i-do-not-have-a-compatible-smartphone

You send tickets from your account when u click on tickets click on the ticket you want to send and click distribute, select member and send they download it from there email.

I think u can download 2 tickets on one phone could be wrong tho and unsure about the price change

Quote from: KM519 on Today at 07:13:49 am
I have a couple of questions I could do with some help with.

- Is it possible to download 2 NFC passes onto the same phone (i.e., one for me and one for my dad...who's no good with technology). Life would be easier if I'm able to manage both STs.

- Once a pass is downloaded, how do you forward tickets to friends / family? My understanding is that tickets can only be forwarded to friends / family who are linked to the ticket holder's account (where friend / family IDs need to be linked by Aug 5). Do friends / family receiving a forwarded ticket need to download / set up anything on their phones in advance to receive the tickets (e.g., do they have to log into their supporter accounts and download an NFC pass for the particular game they're going to)?

- And, following the above question, can a friend or family member be forwarded 2 tickets, and download these to his / her phone? For example, if a mate wants to take his lad to a game (using mine and my dad's STs), can he download both tickets to his phone?

Thanks very much for any responses.
Quote from: KM519 on Today at 07:17:38 am
Sorry...one more question:

- My dad is 77, so our only option was for him to pay the +65 ST fee. What's the deal if we forward his ticket to another adult (not over 65)? Do we need to pay an additional cost to the TO to pay the difference? Or do they just waive it?

Ta
Online noneoftheabove

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #69 on: Today at 09:56:53 am »
Quote from: RedRon on Yesterday at 01:04:13 pm
I got this message when trying from chrome and got "this website is trying to show you a wallet pass. Do you want to allow this?" when I did from safari. When I click allow on safari I go back to the original membership page. I spoke to LFC help on twitter and they said they are aware of this problem and to try closer to 1 week before palace game.

Exact same thing happened to me this week as I accidentally removed my pass. Spoke to LFC via chat yesterday and got the same advice as you.
Offline KM519

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #70 on: Today at 12:18:18 pm »
Quote from: 205mob on Today at 07:28:42 am
Yes you can have 2 cards on the one phone but it might be easier getting your dad an access card https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-how-will-i-access-the-stadium-if-i-do-not-have-a-compatible-smartphone

You send tickets from your account when u click on tickets click on the ticket you want to send and click distribute, select member and send they download it from there email.

I think u can download 2 tickets on one phone could be wrong tho and unsure about the price change

Thanks for the quick reply. Thanks for the card option - that could be good. The distribution option is now no longer available. You can only forward tickets to friends and family listed on your membership / ST account (deadline for adding names is tomorrow).
Online wild_wild_wild

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #71 on: Today at 12:40:04 pm »
Quick question, has anyone managed to get 2 kids cards on their phone, along with their own?
Both kids are too young for their own phones...
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #72 on: Today at 12:41:44 pm »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Today at 12:40:04 pm
Quick question, has anyone managed to get 2 kids cards on their phone, along with their own?
Both kids are too young for their own phones...

You can do that yes.
Not 100% how to do it now, but I guess it will just be a case of logging into their account and downloading their NFC pass.
